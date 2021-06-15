Night Hunter Pro MT5

EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with low drawdown:

9 Pairs

Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control

I recommend disabling trades on weekends (p. 5.5) while markets are volatile!

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF + CHFJPY, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD

Recommended timeframe: M5

MT 4 version can be found here

Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about details

EA is FIFO compatible



The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!

Features:

One Chart Setup : you only need one chart to trade all symbols



: you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple currency pairs support



currency pairs support Solid backtest and live performance



backtest and live performance Advanced News Filter

Auto GMT detection



detection Self Diagnostic System

Negative Swap Filter

How to install

EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart , EURUSD is recommended

, EURUSD is recommended If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter



parameter Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA



Please allow web requests to the following URLs for the news filter and GMT detection ( delete spaces! ): http: //timesrv.online http: //valerytools.com http: //valeryservice.com







Requirements

