Night Hunter Pro MT5

3.92

EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with low drawdown:

All Pairs

9 Pairs

Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control

I recommend disabling trades on weekends (p. 5.5) while markets are volatile!

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF + CHFJPY, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD

Recommended timeframe: M5

MT 4 version can be found here

Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about details

EA is FIFO compatible

The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!

Features:

    • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
      • Multiple currency pairs support
        • Solid backtest and live performance
          • Advanced News Filter
            • Auto GMT detection
              • Self Diagnostic System
                • Negative Swap Filter

                How to install

                • EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, EURUSD is recommended
                • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
                • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

                • Please allow web requests to the following URLs for the news filter and GMT detection (delete spaces!):

                    1. http: //timesrv.online
                    2. http: //valerytools.com
                    3. http: //valeryservice.com
                  Please, check the guide if you have questions!


                  Requirements

                  • Hedging account!
                  • EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice
                  • EA should run on a VPS continuously

                  Setting

                  • Allow Opening a new Trade - on/off opening of new trades
                  • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the Fixed lot parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade, 3 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically
                  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
                  • Dynamic Lot - balance/equity to be used per 0.01lot
                  • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
                  • Maximum Spread, in pips - max allowed spread for position closing
                  • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
                  • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
                  • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
                  • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % EA will close positions
                  Strategy
                  • Symbols separated by comma - list of pairs to trade. Suffix needs to be included if your broker uses one!
                  • Hour to Start/Stop Placing Orders - when to start/stop placing pending orders. Set Smart Time Filter to false if you want to optimize these parameters
                  • Smart Time Filter - on/off smart time filter
                  • Hour to Stop Trading (on Friday) - hour to stop trading (on Friday). All open positions will be closed at this hour
                  • New Year Holiday Filter - on/off Christmas/New Year filter
                  • StopLoss, in pips - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips
                  • Hide StopLoss - on/off SL hiding
                  • Rollover Time Filter - on/off the rollover filter
                  • Swap Filter - cancels trading on Wednesday evening in the direction of the negative swap
                  • Max Negative Swap, in pips - max negative swap
                  • News Filter Enabled - on/off News Filter
                  • Wait Minutes Before/After Event - suspend trading before/after the news
                  Others
                  • Trade Comment - comment
                  • UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually this is not needed to change
                  • ShowPanel -  on/off Info-panel
                  • GMT/DST Test - GMT offset in winter and DST in Tester. This parameter has no effect on live trading
                  Reviews 54
                  Alexander Konov
                  73
                  Alexander Konov 2022.10.05 07:33 
                   

                  Очень хорошо

                  Mohammed Lee
                  78
                  Mohammed Lee 2022.10.04 09:43 
                   

                  good ea with low dd👍

                  Michaelxuhaigang
                  142
                  Michaelxuhaigang 2022.09.28 08:46 
                   

                  Night hunter PRO is really the best EA in MQL5 market in terms of my using for 1 years. To be honest, I start $10,000 last September, NHP help me to earn near $40,000, you can see how wonderful this EA is. Author Valeriia gave me a lot of help, she instructed how to set EA with safest and best parameters. This EA is very honest, not like other EA in MQL5, full of fraud as we know. Very appreciate for Valeriia's work and hope she can continue to give us valuable help.

                  Recommended products
                  WIN Trend Follow 9 21
                  Aguinaldo Ferreira Costa
                  Experts
                  Trend Follow Pro: Domine a Tendência com Precisão O Trend Follow Pro é um robô de negociação (Expert Advisor) desenvolvido para capturar movimentos direcionais no mercado. Ele utiliza a clássica e poderosa estratégia de cruzamento de Médias Móveis Exponenciais (EMA) , otimizada com filtros de segurança e uma interface visual moderna que permite o acompanhamento em tempo real diretamente no gráfico. Como ele funciona? O princípio de funcionamento é baseado na dinâmica de preços: Sinal de Compra:
                  Forex Mentors Bot5
                  Andriy Sydoruk
                  Experts
                  Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
                  Amo AI
                  Novin Ghasemi Nik
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  AMO AI Expert Advisor Version: 2.0 | Build: Advanced Neural Network System | AMO AI CHAT GROUP   |  SET FILES  AMO AI is an advanced Expert Advisor that utilizes a 7-layer deep neural network architecture combined with artificial intelligence algorithms for automated trading analysis. The system processes market data through multiple analytical layers to identify potential trading opportunities based on technical patterns and market behavior.   Technical Architecture Neural Network: 7-layer de
                  BTC Master Pro
                  Farzad Saadatinia
                  4.58 (12)
                  Experts
                  BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
                  FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
                  Sergey Malysh
                  Experts
                  Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
                  Gold Crazy EA MT5
                  Nguyen Nghiem Duy
                  Experts
                  Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
                  Nexus HFT Pro
                  Daniel Ivan Stadelmann
                  Experts
                  Nexus HFT PRO Nexus HFT PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify short-term trading opportunities by analyzing real-time price action and market dynamics. The system incorporates flexible management that allows it to adapt to different financial instruments and risk profiles. Multi-pair XAUUSD recommended Key Features Automatic trade opening. Configurable risk management. Support for fixed and automatic lot sizes. Spread control. Advanced Stop Loss and Take Profit mana
                  Gold Aimer Pro
                  Ghulam Dastgeer
                  Experts
                  Gold Aimer Pro Gold Aimer Pro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines momentum and trend confirmation with scheduled trading sessions, controlled position averaging, basket management and multiple account-protection mechanisms.  The EA is designed for the M15 timeframe and should be attached to an XAUUSD or GOLD chart, depending on the symbol name used by your broker. IMPORTANT!  After the purchase please send me a private message to recei
                  Ksm mt5
                  Andriy Sydoruk
                  3 (2)
                  Experts
                  Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
                  LLM Council Expert Trader
                  Cedric Olivier Kusiele Some
                  Experts
                  LLM Council Expert Trader – Multi-Agent AI Expert Advisor for MT5 LLM Council Expert Trader is an Expert Advisor that uses Large Language Models to analyze market structure and manage trades based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. Rather than relying on static indicator signals alone, the EA sends market context to AI models for structured reasoning before any trade is placed. Join the chat room , get access to the performance showroom , get a fast & free
                  Your Grox EA MT5
                  Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
                  Experts
                  Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
                  Grid Averaging Pro MT5
                  Mean Pichponreay
                  Experts
                  Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
                  Bat Structure Pro
                  Batsaikhan Ayushjav
                  Experts
                  BAT PRO v29.16 - Official Description BAT STRUCTURE PRO: THE NEXT GEN SMC TRADING ENGINE LIVE SIGNAL MONITORING: https://www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/bat-pro-v2910-live/11956223#portfolioSettingsBtn (Watch the live performance of our Institutional AI Algorithm) WHY BAT STRUCTURE PRO? BAT PRO is a high-performance automated trading system based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Order Flow . It is designed to think like a bank trader, identifying high-probability Li
                  AurumEdgePro
                  Francis Giguere
                  Experts
                  AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
                  Macd Gold Matrix
                  Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
                  Experts
                  MACD GOLD MATRIX v1.00 — Expert Advisor for XAU/USD MACD GOLD MATRIX is a professional Expert Advisor designed and optimized exclusively for the XAU/USD (Gold) pair in MetaTrader 5. It combines two of the most robust indicators in technical analysis—the MACD and a Moving Average—to identify high-probability entries and manage trades completely automatically. Designed for beginner traders who want to trade Gold without complications. No complex configuration is required: simply attach it to th
                  Gold Phantom Entry EA
                  Artur Danowski
                  Experts
                  Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model. Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execu
                  Duende MT5
                  Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
                  Experts
                  Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
                  Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5
                  Vyom Tekriwal
                  5 (2)
                  Experts
                  XAUUSD Trading EA-Upgraded Version V300 Latest-3Jan 2026 - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION-BUY NOW FOR ALL FUTURE UPGRADES FOR FREE Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake     (Back test video Uploaded for Results-Do Watch!!)- Use Every tick & OHLC Mode ONLY The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system engi
                  Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
                  Harsh Tiwari
                  Experts
                  The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
                  DynamicFlow EA Adaptive Trend
                  Youssef Touil
                  Experts
                  DynamicFlow EA MT5 – Adaptive Trend Following Expert Advisor for Gold (M30) Overview DynamicFlow EA is a powerful next-generation Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It combines an adaptive trend-following algorithm with advanced trade management to automatically identify and execute high-probability trading opportunities. The EA continuously analyzes market structure using dynamic volatility bands, allowing it to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining di
                  Blue Bird MT5
                  Ismail Babaoglu
                  Experts
                  BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
                  Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents
                  Astik Jaura
                  Experts
                  MINIMUM DEPOSIT ONLY USC ACCOUNT: 150,000 USC All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password is in telegram group. Accounts with a balance below 150,000 USC are considered HIGH RISK. The recommended deposit does not eliminate trading risk. Use conservative settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading. Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading GOLD/XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It
                  EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse
                  Maulana Kusaini
                  Experts
                  EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse is a multi-market scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines market structure, price zones, multi-timeframe analysis and adaptive trade management. The Expert Advisor automatically scans supported instruments, evaluates trading conditions and manages every opened position according to its individual trading plan. Trading Approach VantaPulse combines several market components before creating a trading setup: Higher-timeframe trend and directional context M
                  SMC Automato MT5
                  Jean Charles Vilhena Maia
                  Experts
                  SMC AUTOMATO (MT5) – Sweep • CHOCH • Retest (M15/M5) SMC AUTOMATO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates a market-structure (SMC) based logic with a confirmation flow using sweep , Change of Character (CHOCH) and retest , using M15 (structure) and M5 (entry/management) timeframes. The robot was developed to execute trades in an objective and standardized way , with market filters and position management, without promising results and respecting MT5 execution rules. How the EA works
                  Sell Below Moving Average
                  Rodel Saludares
                  Experts
                  Sell Below Moving Average V1 Overview Sell Below Moving Average V1 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. The EA follows a simple but effective trend-following strategy based on the relationship between market price and a Moving Average indicator. The Expert Advisor automatically opens SELL positions when market conditions meet the predefined rules and manages trades using automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic profit-locking technology. This EA is designed for
                  Gold Neural Core
                  TICK STACK LTD
                  5 (8)
                  Experts
                  Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
                  Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend
                  Mridul Agarwal
                  Experts
                  Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend A fully automated, rules-based trend-following system for BTCUSD on the 1-hour timeframe. The strategy executes a staged 3-position structure with defined take-profits and a hard stop-loss on every trade. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging down, and no discretionary override. It is a position-trading system that produces approximately 9–10 signals per year, designed to run unattended, 24 hours a day, without monitoring. How it works The system identifies con
                  Crush
                  Yvan Musatov
                  Experts
                  Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
                  SuperAgentPRO
                  Orcun Kaya
                  Experts
                  SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - Quantitative Scoring & Dynamic Risk Description: SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro is a high-fidelity MT5 adaptation of an advanced Python financial algorithm. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines a   Quantitative Scoring Engine   with   Dynamic Risk Management   to provide professional-grade portfolio management. Key Features: Multi-Layered Decision Engine:   Evaluates the market through three dimensions: Low-Lag Signal Processing, Trend Bias Confirmation, and Momentum Sco
                  Surf EA MT5
                  Rustem Gabetdinov
                  Experts
                  Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 The free version is available through a referral to Roboforex. Write to TG: https://t.me/eljerbotg Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators u
                  Buyers of this product also purchase
                  Syna
                  William Brandon Autry
                  5 (27)
                  Experts
                  Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
                  Big Forex Players MT5
                  MQL TOOLS SL
                  4.76 (140)
                  Experts
                  We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
                  Bonnitta EA MT5
                  Ugochukwu Mobi
                  3.38 (21)
                  Experts
                  Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
                  Velora MT5
                  Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
                  Experts
                  The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
                  Foli Pivots MT5
                  John Folly Akwetey
                  Experts
                  Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
                  Gold Catalyst EA MT5
                  Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
                  Experts
                  Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 - MQL5 Market Description Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Automated Dual-Engine Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD and other broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD. Version 6.0 combines two independent trading engines inside one Expert Advisor. Each engine evaluates market conditions separately and uses its own fixed lot size, magic number, position own
                  Spartan Gold Sniper AI
                  Quoc Dung Le
                  Experts
                  SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
                  PivotStorm
                  Li Yin Fang
                  Experts
                  PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
                  Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
                  Thiago Lopes
                  Experts
                  CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
                  Neurolite EA gbpusd
                  Aliaksandr Salauyou
                  Experts
                  The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
                  Neurolite EA eurusd
                  Aliaksandr Salauyou
                  Experts
                  The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
                  Eagle Scalper MT5
                  Yang Wu
                  Experts
                  A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
                  Snake EURUSD
                  Thurau Baerbel
                  Experts
                  Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
                  BenefitEA Mt5
                  Vsevolod Merzlov
                  Experts
                  Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
                  On Control EA MT5 V2
                  Hany Ali
                  Experts
                  On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
                  EA Rx Five MT5
                  Ruslan Pishun
                  Experts
                  The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
                  MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
                  Zi Jie Gu
                  Experts
                  MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
                  NorthEastWay MT5
                  PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
                  4.5 (8)
                  Experts
                  NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
                  Traders Toolbox
                  Jason Kisogloo
                  3 (2)
                  Experts
                  Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
                  Shadow Legends MT5
                  Zarui Ogannisian
                  Experts
                  Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
                  Golden Lucks
                  Godbless C Nygu
                  Experts
                  The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
                  Reactor EA MT5
                  Berat Cakan
                  Experts
                  Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
                  QuantXProTrader EA
                  Netlux Digital Kft.
                  Experts
                  QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
                  TickToker
                  Oxana Tambur
                  Experts
                  >>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
                  Tendency Expert Trader
                  Jing Yi He
                  Experts
                  Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
                  Marvelous EA MT5
                  Ugochukwu Mobi
                  Experts
                  Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions. Aut
                  FX SCI Hit the pairs
                  Eadvisors Software Inc.
                  Experts
                  The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
                  AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
                  Ugochukwu Mobi
                  5 (2)
                  Experts
                  AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
                  Arrival
                  Yuriy Bykov
                  Experts
                  Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе много экземпляров простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью и принципа возврата цены к среднему значению. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних 14 лет. Сигналы, использующие для торговли данный советник:   Nargin ,   Arrival ,   Meltorum Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": анализирует сигналы
                  Neuro Control EA
                  STEPHANE LAURENT CHRISTIAN LARUAZ
                  Experts
                  NEW: Rent this EA as a -> SIGNAL <- Neuro Control EA is a proportional–integral–derivative controller ( PID controller ) enhanced with: - a perceptron deep learning module - a grid module - a volume-based soft martingale - a money management system Neuro Control EA rental licenses come preconfigured and ready to drop on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 no-hedging account. It is ready to use as is: simply drop it on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 account no-hedging account and it works. Exists on other
                  More from author
                  Waka Waka EA MT5
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  4.13 (40)
                  Experts
                  8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
                  Perceptrader AI MT5
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  4.67 (6)
                  Experts
                  80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
                  Waka Waka EA
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  4.25 (48)
                  Experts
                  8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
                  SentinelAI MT5
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  4 (2)
                  Experts
                  No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
                  Golden Pickaxe MT5
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  3.56 (9)
                  Experts
                  EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
                  SentinelAI
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  Experts
                  No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
                  Relative Volatility MT5
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  4.83 (6)
                  Indicators
                  Like most things that work in trading, it's really simple. However, it's one of the most powerful tools I have that makes entries of many systems much more precise.   In its essence, it measures the recent volatility against the medium-term average. How does it work? Markets tend to be prone to strong trending movements when relative volatility is low and tend to be mean-reverting when relative volatility is high.   It can be used with both mean-reversion systems (like the Golden Pickaxe) and mo
                  FREE
                  Relative Volatility
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  5 (4)
                  Indicators
                  Like most things that work in trading, it's really simple. However, it's one of the most powerful tools I have that makes entries of many systems much more precise.   In its essence, it measures the recent volatility against the medium-term average. How does it work? Markets tend to be prone to strong trending movements when relative volatility is low and tend to be mean-reverting when relative volatility is high.   It can be used with both mean-reversion systems (like the Golden Pickaxe) and mo
                  FREE
                  Night Hunter Pro
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  4.38 (53)
                  Experts
                  EA has a  live track record  with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth . It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading a
                  News Catcher Pro
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  4 (8)
                  Experts
                  News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Live performance Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT 5 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the
                  Golden Pickaxe
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  4.67 (6)
                  Experts
                  EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
                  Perceptrader AI
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  Experts
                  80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mom
                  News Catcher Pro MT5
                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  4.73 (15)
                  Experts
                  News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Live performance Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT 4 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the
                  Filter:
                  lance137
                  336
                  lance137 2025.11.25 14:22 
                   

                  trash

                  Hendrik Keuris
                  399
                  Hendrik Keuris 2025.08.13 06:49 
                   

                  I feel so sad for new purchasers who still buys this EA, and then joining the telegram group, only to find out its dead, and almost nobody makes any money (except the author and a few people). I've had this EA for years, and all its done, is lose money. Do yourself a favour, and buy something else.

                  Francesco Baldi
                  816
                  Francesco Baldi 2025.01.20 22:03 
                   

                  This product is completely worthless, the strategy on which it is based had some edge years ago but now it's completely outdated, and there's no sign it will be ever updated, it's been more than one year since last update. Backtests are completely unrealistic and live signals are run on AUD account, which has better conditions with the australian broker, and 0.01 lots, which won't ever pay back the huge prige it is sold. Stay away.

                  saroq
                  308
                  saroq 2024.11.02 23:00 
                   

                  Valery Trading makes BAD EAs and the only one of her EAs that is worse than this one is the News Catcher EA. It's difficult to say which of her EAs is the second worse because they are all bad and will blow your account, but this EA is a strong contender. Since its launch it has done nothing but blow-up accounts. Buyers were promised updates to fix the problems, but nothing happened. Then after many, many months an update was issued. Valery's tracked account for this EA traded it on a huge risk setting, the strategy probably being that if the EA survived a few months the returns would look great and could be used to market this turd of an EA. Unfortunately, even if you polish a turd it is still a turd. Don't buy this EA it will blow up your account. The moderator of the Telegram chats is a sensitive gutless coward who kicks out anyone who says the slightest negative comment about any of Valery Trading's EAs. If Valery Trading's EAs can't be defended against true comments about their performance then that tells you everything that you need to know about their worth and about the team behind them. Stay away from all of Valery Trading EAs, the performance results are manipulated in various ways like the accounts going offline during high periods of drawdown and 30% deposits to save the accounts from blowing up.

                  Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
                  7357
                  Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona 2024.07.21 10:27 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  Leandro Bragunde
                  243
                  Leandro Bragunde 2023.10.14 01:56 
                   

                  It really is a very bad EA. It is the only EA from this provider that was worth a while ago. but not anymore. I have had significant losses with this EA and I do not recommend it at all. It works for a while and then it breaks their accounts. If you pay attention they have a few USD in their account testing the EA so they know they are not good. They do not live by making profitable EAs and doing good trading but by selling their EAs to people who will pay them a fortune for a few lines of garbage code. The support did not provide me with any solution, I asked for a refund and they did not give it to me, they made excuses as always. Nobody is responsible for anything. Don't buy this if you don't want to lose 2000usd plus your account.

                  brodybabasa
                  21
                  brodybabasa 2023.10.08 23:28 
                   

                  Do not but this. I did and it busted my account after months of testing and demo accounts. It does not work in the real market.

                  Manish Kumar
                  734
                  Manish Kumar 2023.08.03 03:16 
                   

                  This EA worked for few months, a long ago but stopped working with consistently negative results since 2022-2023, most of users in the telegram group already stopped using it, complained many times and the author hit back sometimes saying "This is how it is" and "I work on the updates" in Feb 2023. Also, she starts shouting back other EAs have lost money and this is a very cheap EA(???) and so on, seriously?? She has earned hundreds of thousands by showing all the bright side and success stories of her "long-term always profitable" EAs while forgetting to support. It's visible in recent feedbacks from her older EAs feedback and ratings. Please do not buy, you can get better performing but cheaper EAs for 100-200$ or even for free if you search on Instagram.

                  M Arul James
                  398
                  M Arul James 2023.02.28 04:04 
                   

                  Outdated EA not working as expected for the past few months. Need an update. (At least it is not eating my capital :D)

                  ============== OLD REVIEW ================

                  This will grow your account safely. Not the best EA in my list but it will protect the Investment even in high risk. Great work from Valeriia.

                  Lim Chin Yong
                  1102
                  Lim Chin Yong 2023.01.26 12:37 
                   

                  Backtesting and demo perform well. but when come to real account, it is disappointing.

                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  29908
                  Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2023.01.26 18:32
                  Hi! Backtesting and real results for the same period are almost the same when tested on real tick data with variable spreads. However, the EA performance is about zero for the last 3 months on my accounts, that is true and you can see it on my signals, I have nothing to hide. Its primary aim is to protect the account, which it does flawlessly. When your account is safe, profits will come, it's a matter of time. This is a long-term EA, you can't expect profits every month from it. And, as you can see in the tester, sometimes there are drawdowns lasting a few months with this EA. Unfortunately, it is inevitable with any system that does not use grid. If you want to see every month with profits, you should take a look at my other EAs that use grid trading
                  mohmad_syori
                  103
                  mohmad_syori 2022.12.28 01:59 
                   

                  hello, i have been testing the EA for the last couple of months and the results is pretty satisfying, with a great ratio between the profit and the losses, Thanks for the developer ( Valeriia Mishchenko ) for this great job well done!

                  George Maxwell Sturgeon
                  339
                  George Maxwell Sturgeon 2022.10.06 10:21 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  Alexander Konov
                  73
                  Alexander Konov 2022.10.05 07:33 
                   

                  Очень хорошо

                  Mohammed Lee
                  78
                  Mohammed Lee 2022.10.04 09:43 
                   

                  good ea with low dd👍

                  Michaelxuhaigang
                  142
                  Michaelxuhaigang 2022.09.28 08:46 
                   

                  Night hunter PRO is really the best EA in MQL5 market in terms of my using for 1 years. To be honest, I start $10,000 last September, NHP help me to earn near $40,000, you can see how wonderful this EA is. Author Valeriia gave me a lot of help, she instructed how to set EA with safest and best parameters. This EA is very honest, not like other EA in MQL5, full of fraud as we know. Very appreciate for Valeriia's work and hope she can continue to give us valuable help.

                  Kin Ming Li
                  363
                  Kin Ming Li 2022.09.27 09:50 
                   

                  This one is a great EA, with the build-in settings plus a good broker, you can easily get profit daily, it is really a set-and-forget style EA. I will say this is the Best scalper in market

                  Jiawei Lu
                  248
                  Jiawei Lu 2022.07.01 03:37 
                   

                  Many thanks to Valeria mishchenko for her outstanding work! She is one of the few excellent developers on MQL, and she is trustworthy. I purchased NHP MT5 (night hunter Pro MT5) in October 2021 and have been using it until now. Its performance makes me very satisfied. The premise is that you should listen to VM's advice, use the right broker, and use the right lot, such as dividing funds into multiple accounts and multiple brokers. These experiences are VM's advice, and she is very professional. NHP is an EA with long-term stable profits. Of course, it will not make profits every day, it will also have losses. However, the profits will cover the losses soon, and the overall are profits stable. Don't expect to become Buffett in one day. No matter how excellent EA is, it won't bring you profits every day, but can bring you profits whit long term trades !

                  Correct broker + correct symbol + correct lot + NHP + long-term operation = stable profits !

                  Thank Valeria mishchenko again, 5-star praise!

                  ohno yukio
                  27
                  ohno yukio 2022.05.20 09:24 
                   

                  Entry with spread 5 or less However, the spread will soon fluctuate from 100 to 200. As a result, stop loss is activated. Which Forex Margin Exchange is better?

                  Valeriia Mishchenko
                  29908
                  Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2022.05.20 12:56
                  Hi! The EA needs very good trading conditions to be profitable, since it is a night scalping system. It's very effective, but it needs good trading conditions to work. There are quite a lot of brokers that provide such conditions. However, MQL forbids public discussion of brokers. I have answered you in private about it
                  Mohan
                  34
                  Mohan 2022.04.08 02:21 
                   

                  Dear Valerria, Thanks for introducing this wonderful EA. I bought this EA just one day ago. Your EA has done two successful trades for me so far. I liked the way how this scalper works and your EA’s cover photo 100% suits to your strategy. When the system was placing the orders and waiting for the opportunity I was really had the feelings on that time that how this cheetah is hunting for us. Thanks Again

                  Viktor Albert
                  145
                  Viktor Albert 2022.03.19 15:06 
                   

                  If you would like to have an EA that can make you money consistently, then it's a no brainer. I use it for over 6 months now and it doubled my account (with using higher risk preset) with minimal dradown. And i have to highlight the developer, Valeria's expertise, professionalism and hard working attitude. She will help in every and any way possible if you need it. So i absolutely recommend NHP or any other EA that was developed by her.

                  123
                  Reply to review