Golden Pickaxe MT5

3.56

EA has high-performance live track records of different set files:

Live performance

MT 4 version can be found here

Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold. You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have your own preference

Supported currency pairs: XAUUSD (aka GOLD)

Timeframe: M1

Features:

  • Allows you to retrain Neural Network on your broker's data
  • Advanced News and Stock Market Crash Filter
  • Flexible customization with a lot of filters and options
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • Statistic Panel with Self Diagnostic System and Neural Network Forecast indicator
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
  • Very easy to use: just read 2 lines of instructions below
Backtests should be done with Tick Data Suite GMT+2 with US DST. This GMT offset is used by most brokers

    How to install

    Requirements

    • Hedging account!
    • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
    • The EA should run on a VPS continuously
    • With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $6000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account

    MM & Risk settings

    • Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids
    • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use 'Dynamic Lot' parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on deposit load%, and 4 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
    • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
    • Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
    • Deposit Load % - % of the deposit that will be totally used to open the initial trade

    Strategy

    • Percentage Pips Mode - on/off percentage pips mode. 1 per. pip = 0.0001 * Curr. Price
    • Price Channel Period - period of Donchian channels used to calculate the upper/lower levels
    • Price Channel Time Frame - working TF for the Donchian channels
    • Daily EMA Period - period of the daily EMA for calculating the medium-term trend
    • Volatility Filter - allows you to avoid risky trades during periods of high volatility

    Machine Learning

    • Enable Neural Network Filter – on/off filtering of trades using ML technology
    • Use Built-in Perceptron Configuration – if true, the EA will use built-in Perceptron config. If false, the EA will load the custom config file Perceptron_Config.txt located in the common directory for all MT4/5 terminals
    • Min Probability of Profit % - min. predicted probability that a trade will result in profit

    Perceptron Training

    • Perceptron Training Mode – if true, the EA will try to train Perceptron and save results in the external config file Perceptron_Config.txt
    • Dataset Max Size - maximum dataset size for raw data
    • Neuron in Hidden Layer - number of neurons in the hidden layer. If zero, then no hidden layer will be used
    • Training Algo - training algorithm: Levenberg–Marquardt or L-BFGS
    • Number of Restarts – max. number of restarts to find global optimum

    Grid settings

    • Trade Distance - min. step in pips between grid trades
    • 2nd Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 2nd trade
    • 3rd-5th Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades
    • 6th- Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 6th-.... trades
    • Maximum Trades - max number of grid trades

    Others

    • Trade Comment - comment for orders
    • UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
    Reviews 10
    ken
    1056
    ken 2023.06.05 06:23 
     

    Great gold EA. With the Balanced Vol setting, the drawdown is low.

    Fortres Mangas Martinez
    220
    Fortres Mangas Martinez 2023.02.15 21:34 
     

    Desde octubre del año pasado a la fecha he tenido buenos y constantes resultados de este EA. Vi un comentario negativo que señala que "el 3 de febrero de 2023 explotó su cuenta con este asesor experto", pero eso se debe a que seguramente no activo el filtro de noticias. El día 2 y 3/02/2023 hubo un fuerte movimiento hacia abajo, los que tenemos flitro de noticias activado no tuvimos operaciones de compra en sentido contratrio al movimiento del oro. Cualquiera púede hacer una prueba retrospectiva en metatrader y puede corroborar lo que digo, como ahí no existe posibilidad de operar el filtro de noticias, una cuenta con $75,000 dolares y con un riesgo de operación de .50 lotes se quema por el movimiento de ese día.

    Actualización 06/08/2024 Llevo un año con este AI, la verdad es una de las mejores estrategias que he probado y usado en MQL5. Hay que usarlo en simulación para entender como funciona, y dedicar tiempo a la configuración, tiene muchos parametros de protección, incluyendo el mas importante el monto del lote con que comercia.

    Yo en lo particular no he tenido un saldo pasivo flotante en mi cuenta mas alla del 15% en todo un año, operando 24 horas, once meses y medio. El problema de que quemes tu cuenta es mayormente que no se calcula el riesgo. Yo por ejemplo opero con una cuenta de 125 mil dolares y el riesgo es el mas bajo, aparte de que tengo una configuracion específica que me ha funcionado y difiere un poco de los sets que nos proporcionan.

    divonney
    506
    divonney 2022.12.13 21:22 
     

    Valeriia (the one and only) whats i name her she is the most trusted brain to build EAs and there is nothing to hide check her account at myfxbook

    Recommended products
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    PythonX Grid Pro XAUUSD
    Abhinav Puri
    Experts
    PythonX Grid Pro - Intelligent Gold Grid Trading System LIMITED-TIME OFFER: $29,999 → $2,999 | Save $27,000 Before the Price Returns to Normal Overview XAU Grid Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA combines a structured breakout grid with advanced basket management, dynamic risk controls, and automated protection mechanisms to capitalize on gold's strong directional movements while maintaining strict trade management. Built for traders
    The Bitcoin Reaper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.71 (34)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
    TC42 Fibo Bot EA
    Burcuhan Bayulken
    Experts
    TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Fibonacci retracement and extension logic with wave structure, market adaptation, risk control, session filtering and automated trade management. This Expert Advisor goes beyond the classic “one signal, one order” approach. It first analyzes impulse waves formed by the market, then evaluates trading opportunities according to the selected Fibonacci levels. Entry, stop loss, take profit, risk and post-entry
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (104)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.56 (9)
    Experts
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
    Veteran Army Gold
    Seckin Erkut
    Experts
    Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army Gold works in. And because gold does not move the way currencies move, it works the market one price level at a time, buying and selling, instead of betting the account on a single idea. The same discipline behind Veteran Army FX, applied to a single market that behaves like nothing else. At a glance Mark
    Blue Bird MT5
    Ismail Babaoglu
    Experts
    BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
    BTC Master Pro
    Farzad Saadatinia
    4.58 (12)
    Experts
    BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
    Thunderbolts
    Shinichi Ikeda
    Experts
    EAの概要 一目均衡表を使用したＥＡ 一目均衡表をベースにトレード時間帯、マーチン、トレーディンストップ、ロット計算などの設定及び機能搭載しています。 特徴 新規エントリーをサーバー時間でトレードをタイムコントロール出来る機能を搭載しています。 利確幅、ロスカット幅、マーチン倍率を任意に設定可能です。 典型的なマーチンタイプのEAですので、破綻リスクと上手く付き合いつつ利用することが必要です。 追加機能でリバースやオンリーワンなどの追加機能を搭載しました、通常はfalseですが必要であればtrueにしてください。 MT5であればブロカー関係なく、暗号資産（仮想通貨）、FX、CFD、株式等の使用可能なEAとなっております。 EAを稼働させる上での注意事項 当サイトでご提供しているEAは、利用者の収益を保証するものではありません。 当サイトで掲載しているロジック、損益シミュレーションと同じ結果になることを保証するものでもありません。利用者の環境等で結果が異なることもございます。 実際にEAを利用するか中止するかの判断は、必ずご自身で決定してください。
    Profit Only MT5
    Aleksandr Bebishev
    Experts
    Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
    MA Pullback Bot
    Ian Duncan Oumo
    Experts
    Pullback Trading Bot Overview Pullback Trading Bot is an automated Expert Advisor designed to trade with the trend instead of chasing price. It combines higher timeframe trend analysis with lower timeframe pullback entries to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The EA uses a state-based trading system that waits patiently for market conditions to align before opening a trade. This helps reduce unnecessary entries and keeps trading disciplined. The strategy is suitable for traders wh
    EA Marta Julia
    Kevin Andres Morillo Carrera
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) and is offered free of charge to the community. IMPORTANT — Read before use: - Always test on a demo account before deploying on a live account. - Take the time to find the optimal parameters for your broker, spread, and account size. - This EA uses a hedging-based recovery system with progressive position sizing — keep the progression factor LOW to protect your capital. - Past performance does not guarantee future results. Recommen
    Trend Following EA Simple
    Van Quang Nguyen
    Experts
    Overview Trending Following EA Simple is a robust, trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture major market movements with a straightforward yet highly effective logic. By focusing on high-probability setups within sustained trends, it eliminates complexity and aims for consistent performance. The EA is optimized for popular, volatile instruments and works seamlessly on the H2 timeframe, making it a reliable tool for both new and experienced traders. Important note: Use only the ea's def
    Gold Holy Grail MT5 Scalping EA
    Allan Mabele
    Experts
    Holy Grail EA MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Confluence Trading Engine  PRICE NOW DISCONTED FOR FIRST 10 USERS Holy Grail EA MT5 is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading system designed to trade only when market direction aligns across multiple layers of trend confirmation. LIVE RESULTS: View the EA's real-time performance, equity, drawdown and trading statistics here: https://allanmabele.github.io/amn/XAUUSD_V19_Dashboard.html?account=81696433 The EA combines four interconnected timeframes into a sin
    Angelwing
    Shinichi Ikeda
    Experts
    概要 資金管理、トレーリングストップ、ポジション管理ができる トレンドフォローEAです。 特徴 一般的なトレンドの方向にポジションを開くことに基づいたトレンドフォロー戦略です。 テイクプロフィット注文とストップロス注文を使用してリスクを管理し、利益を確保します。 また、 EA はトレーリング ストップを採用し、価格が取引に有利に動くにつれてストップロスを動的に調整します。 MT5であればブロカー関係なく、暗号資産（仮想通貨）、FX、CFD、株式等の使用可能なEAとなっております。 ※スクリーンショットの模様は、フォワードテスト最適化の様子やフォワードテスト後の資産状況を載せています。 EAを稼働させる上での注意事項 当サイトでご提供しているEAは、利用者の収益を保証するものではありません。 当サイトで掲載しているロジック、損益シミュレーションと同じ結果になることを保証するものでもありません。利用者の環境等で結果が異なることもございます。 実際にEAを利用するか中止するかの判断は、必ずご自身で決定してください。
    Traders Toolbox
    Jason Kisogloo
    3 (2)
    Experts
    Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
    SuperAgentPRO
    Orcun Kaya
    Experts
    SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - Quantitative Scoring & Dynamic Risk Description: SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro is a high-fidelity MT5 adaptation of an advanced Python financial algorithm. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines a   Quantitative Scoring Engine   with   Dynamic Risk Management   to provide professional-grade portfolio management. Key Features: Multi-Layered Decision Engine:   Evaluates the market through three dimensions: Low-Lag Signal Processing, Trend Bias Confirmation, and Momentum Sco
    CloseAllOrders in a button
    ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
    Experts
    CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
    Tron Ares EA
    Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
    Experts
    Smart Averaging Expert Advisor — Precision Mean Reversion Engine Smart Averaging EA is a dynamic algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on controlled market retracements through a structured averaging strategy. Built for traders who want calculated exposure management , this EA opens an initial position based on market signals and progressively adds new trades at predefined distances, creating a smooth and controlled position averaging sequence. Core Concept The EA operates usin
    FREE
    Monex Scalp
    Behzad Shadfar
    Experts
    Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: • User-Friendly Settings: Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. • Session Scheduling: Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. • Adjustable Stop-Loss: Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to your trading pl
    Megatrons
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Experts
    The key problem of scalping is the difficulty in separating false signals from those giving the opportunity to work. The interesting thing is that for filtering, many resort to using many intricate and completely unnecessary algorithms, which only lead to the complexity of the system. In fact, the answer lies on the surface and is to seek and find only price impulses, and not pay attention to empty market movements. The Megatrons Expert Advisor implements a scalping strategy based on several t
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
    Pepperstone HFT Gold
    You Liang Tham
    Experts
    Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
    Fully Automatic Bot SELL
    Vladimir Levchenko
    Experts
    A fully automated trading system   based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Buy-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78152?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle.   The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligat
    Explosive Breakout Hunter
    Maruyama Kiyotaka
    Experts
    Explosive Breakout Hunter aims to maximize profits by capturing powerful breakouts. With a win rate of around 50% and only a few trades per month, it’s not about quantity but quality. Patiently lying in wait, it steadily builds up powerful victories, one breakout at a time. You can check the potential profits of this EA by reviewing the backtest results in the screenshots. Also, feel free to try the free demo! Installation is simple and requires no changes to the settings. The default setting
    Oneiroi
    Oleksandr Powchan
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
    Architectural Griding Expert System
    Sina Mohammadamin Shahriari Moghadam
    Utilities
    Architectural Griding Expert Advisor: Advanced Grid Trading System Overview This  Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated grid-based trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by me, this EA automates grid trading strategies with separate configurations for Buy and Sell grids, allowing traders to capitalize on market ranges, trends, and reversals. It incorporates advanced risk management, customizable grid levels, lot sizing modes, and a user-friendly graphical interface (UI) for r
    Eyes Storm MT5
    Vu Tuan Nguyen
    Experts
    Bot Description The trading bot is designed to follow market trends ( trend following ) and manage orders by setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) points. It incorporates the following advanced features: Utilizes Engulfing Candles pattern : A powerful technical tool to determine entry points based on price action. Trend-based signal filtering : The bot can identify and filter trading signals according to the primary market trend, enhancing accuracy. Dynamic SL and TP adjustment based on ma
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
    Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Bonnitta EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.38 (21)
    Experts
    Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
    Velora MT5
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Experts
    The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
    Foli Pivots MT5
    John Folly Akwetey
    Experts
    Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
    Gold Catalyst EA MT5
    Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
    Experts
    Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 - MQL5 Market Description Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Automated Dual-Engine Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD and other broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD. Version 6.0 combines two independent trading engines inside one Expert Advisor. Each engine evaluates market conditions separately and uses its own fixed lot size, magic number, position own
    Scalp Master MT5
    Hari Parajuli
    Experts
    Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
    Spartan Gold Sniper AI
    Quoc Dung Le
    Experts
    SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
    PivotStorm
    Li Yin Fang
    Experts
    PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
    The Quantum Classifier
    Raza Khan
    Experts
    *not fully operational.. some features are are under development* This Expert Advisor operates on the cutting edge of algorithmic trading, employing a Lorentzian classification machine learning model to analyze market data. Instead of relying on traditional indicators, it observes a defined number of past bars to recognize intricate patterns and relationships within the price action. It then uses a "neighbor" count to classify the current market state and predict future movements. The Quantum Cl
    Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
    Thiago Lopes
    Experts
    CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
    The Daily Retracement Scout
    Raza Khan
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
    Neurolite EA gbpusd
    Aliaksandr Salauyou
    Experts
    The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
    Neurolite EA eurusd
    Aliaksandr Salauyou
    Experts
    The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
    Eagle Scalper MT5
    Yang Wu
    Experts
    A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
    Snake EURUSD
    Thurau Baerbel
    Experts
    Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
    BenefitEA Mt5
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    Experts
    Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
    On Control EA MT5 V2
    Hany Ali
    Experts
    On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
    EA Rx Five MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
    MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
    Zi Jie Gu
    Experts
    MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
    NorthEastWay MT5
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
    FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
    Sergey Malysh
    Experts
    Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
    Shadow Legends MT5
    Zarui Ogannisian
    Experts
    Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
    Golden Lucks
    Godbless C Nygu
    Experts
    The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
    Reactor EA MT5
    Berat Cakan
    Experts
    Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
    QuantXProTrader EA
    Netlux Digital Kft.
    Experts
    QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
    TickToker
    Oxana Tambur
    Experts
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
    Tendency Expert Trader
    Jing Yi He
    Experts
    Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
    Marvelous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    Experts
    Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions. Aut
    FX SCI Hit the pairs
    Eadvisors Software Inc.
    Experts
    The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
    More from author
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    Perceptrader AI MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.67 (6)
    Experts
    80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.25 (48)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    SentinelAI MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4 (2)
    Experts
    No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
    Night Hunter Pro MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.92 (37)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
    SentinelAI
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    Experts
    No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
    Relative Volatility MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.83 (6)
    Indicators
    Like most things that work in trading, it's really simple. However, it's one of the most powerful tools I have that makes entries of many systems much more precise.   In its essence, it measures the recent volatility against the medium-term average. How does it work? Markets tend to be prone to strong trending movements when relative volatility is low and tend to be mean-reverting when relative volatility is high.   It can be used with both mean-reversion systems (like the Golden Pickaxe) and mo
    FREE
    Relative Volatility
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Like most things that work in trading, it's really simple. However, it's one of the most powerful tools I have that makes entries of many systems much more precise.   In its essence, it measures the recent volatility against the medium-term average. How does it work? Markets tend to be prone to strong trending movements when relative volatility is low and tend to be mean-reverting when relative volatility is high.   It can be used with both mean-reversion systems (like the Golden Pickaxe) and mo
    FREE
    Night Hunter Pro
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.38 (53)
    Experts
    EA has a  live track record  with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth . It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading a
    News Catcher Pro
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4 (8)
    Experts
    News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Live performance Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT 5 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the
    Golden Pickaxe
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.67 (6)
    Experts
    EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
    Perceptrader AI
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    Experts
    80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mom
    News Catcher Pro MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.73 (15)
    Experts
    News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Live performance Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT 4 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the
    Filter:
    Piotr Drozdek
    1084
    Piotr Drozdek 2024.04.11 19:25 
     

    This bot relies completely on risky strategies like grid and martingale that often lead to big losses instead of profits. Almost all author's signal accounts have blow up, and they have been hidden. Some accounts have been published again from zero. Hundreds of users have also blown up their accounts in few occassions in 2023, during very heavy drawdown. And recently, Valery support got even worse. A new customer support team member started deleting negative comments and making it hard for people to speak up. It felt like they were trying to hide the problems instead of fixing them. I can't recommend this EA. It's just not worth the risk. If you're looking to trade smart, there are better options out there. Don't gamble with your money on something that's not reliable.

    Valeriia Mishchenko
    29913
    Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2024.05.12 21:18
    Dear Piotr, I'll address all your concerns here one by one. 1. Yes, grid trading is risky. However, all trading is inherently risky, especially without sound money and risk management. There are many risk and money management options in this EA to prevent it from ever blowing accounts. Also, as anyone can see on my main public account, the risk paid off. 2. I have opened alternative accounts as people asked for it, but the account that used default settings of the EA has made more than 1100% to this day and was never blown, nor was it close to that. I was asked for alternative accounts with more frequent trading by buyers, but none of these were recommended to use. The one that was still works fine from inception to this day. 3. Due to the number of users, it's impossible to handle all the support requests by me alone. That's why other people help me do it. It's the only way - either that, or I should stop all developments and focus only on support. I was told by them that some people promote hate and anger in the chat and were asked to stop that. However, I haven't seen anyone publishing objective facts and being banned for it. If you feel suppressed for no reason, please provide me with details, and I'll work with the support to stop it from happening
    ken
    1056
    ken 2023.06.05 06:23 
     

    Great gold EA. With the Balanced Vol setting, the drawdown is low.

    matjeo012217
    177
    matjeo012217 2023.03.21 08:08 
     

    I don't recommend this EA, I bought this hoping that there is something special with this considering the price and the description, turns out to be just the same with the other gold EAs in the market who use grid plus martingale, nothing smart additional features really.

    Valeriia Mishchenko
    29913
    Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2023.03.21 19:29
    Dear Matjeo, if you follow recommended parameters and instructions, the EA works the same as on my main "Balanced Vol" account. If such results aren't good enough, nothing will. However, if you deviate from preferred settings (like disabling the volatility filter), use too high risks or do not pay attention to my instructions, you may get results much worse than me. I recommend doing the same as me for optimal performance. There are also various money management and risk management settings in the EA to prevent accounts from ever being blowed up. You just need to spend a bit of time to configure the EA according to your risk preferences
    Hector Hernando Garcia Molano
    888
    Hector Hernando Garcia Molano 2023.02.21 18:01 
     

    I do not recommend these marginal strategies will make you lose a lot of money

    Valeriia Mishchenko
    29913
    Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2023.03.21 19:31
    Golden Pickaxe is a grid system and I do not hide this. However, there are plenty of money management and risk management options in the EA with which you can prevent the account from ever blowing up. Moreover, my live results with default settings of the EA are excellent. However, if you use too high risk or do not use any risk management, you may sustain big losses. However, that is true for any trading system
    Fortres Mangas Martinez
    220
    Fortres Mangas Martinez 2023.02.15 21:34 
     

    Desde octubre del año pasado a la fecha he tenido buenos y constantes resultados de este EA. Vi un comentario negativo que señala que "el 3 de febrero de 2023 explotó su cuenta con este asesor experto", pero eso se debe a que seguramente no activo el filtro de noticias. El día 2 y 3/02/2023 hubo un fuerte movimiento hacia abajo, los que tenemos flitro de noticias activado no tuvimos operaciones de compra en sentido contratrio al movimiento del oro. Cualquiera púede hacer una prueba retrospectiva en metatrader y puede corroborar lo que digo, como ahí no existe posibilidad de operar el filtro de noticias, una cuenta con $75,000 dolares y con un riesgo de operación de .50 lotes se quema por el movimiento de ese día.

    Actualización 06/08/2024 Llevo un año con este AI, la verdad es una de las mejores estrategias que he probado y usado en MQL5. Hay que usarlo en simulación para entender como funciona, y dedicar tiempo a la configuración, tiene muchos parametros de protección, incluyendo el mas importante el monto del lote con que comercia.

    Yo en lo particular no he tenido un saldo pasivo flotante en mi cuenta mas alla del 15% en todo un año, operando 24 horas, once meses y medio. El problema de que quemes tu cuenta es mayormente que no se calcula el riesgo. Yo por ejemplo opero con una cuenta de 125 mil dolares y el riesgo es el mas bajo, aparte de que tengo una configuracion específica que me ha funcionado y difiere un poco de los sets que nos proporcionan.

    M Arul James
    398
    M Arul James 2023.02.04 04:01 
     

    USE THIS EA ONLY WITH LOW RISK. IT CAN GENERATE GOOD PROFIT.

    *** NEVER RUN WITH HIGH RISK SETTINGS ***

    Valeriia Mishchenko
    29913
    Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2023.02.04 16:47
    Hi Arul,
    The same is true for any EA. I do not recommend using high risks if you are not an expert in trading. Also I run the Golden Pickaxe with very high risks on various live signals. None achieved even a 40% drawdown during the last month. Please, do not use high risks unless you are absolutely certain that's what you want to do
    divonney
    506
    divonney 2022.12.13 21:22 
     

    Valeriia (the one and only) whats i name her she is the most trusted brain to build EAs and there is nothing to hide check her account at myfxbook

    Robert Gregory Tiddy
    3288
    Robert Gregory Tiddy 2022.11.29 06:31 
     

    Amazing product! Been trading for years and using EAs, have been working with gold for sometime now and finally a grid based system that can tame the beast of gold. Amazing work and love the design, keep it up. Been waiting a long time for this one :D

    220072256
    4881
    220072256 2022.11.24 20:38 
     

    Great Valeria!!! I immediately bought your EA because I trust you.

    Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
    662
    Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi 2022.11.23 16:39 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review