EA Nation

The Expert Advisors' strategy came from a Facebook Group EA Nation. The group has over 40k members. It opens a hedge trade for every new candle and opens grid when the position is on the losing side of the trade. 


Average Grid = N

                    = the sum of 6 bars before the current bar/N


Timeframe = it opens a new hedge trade when a new bar appears


Auto Lot = 1 Lot means in $10,000 Lot Size will be 0.01


NO MORE HEDGE = When one side reaches to N trades, it won't open a hedge trade until it TP


CLOSING STRATEGY = TP 1 is the Grid size of the opposite side of the trade

                               = TP 2-6 = in Percent


Parameters:

 - Average Grid

 - AG Timeframe

SPREAD FILTER

 - Max Spread

 - Timeframe

MONEY MANAGEMENT

 - Auto Lot

 - Max Lot

 - Multiplier

 - NO MORE HEDGE

CLOSING STRATEGY

 - TP 2 (2-5 Trades)

 - TP3 (6-10 Trades)

 - TP4 (11-15 Trades)

 - TP5 (16-20 Trades)

 - TP6 (21+ Trades)



Optimized Currency Pairs(v1.2):

EURUSD: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uFPFiz75tMZfpYckqScWaRnBg9k9aKB9/view?usp=sharing



If you have some questions, contact me directly or send me an email at jyutig1234@gmail.com

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