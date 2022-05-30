EA Nation
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 30 May 2022
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisors' strategy came from a Facebook Group EA Nation. The group has over 40k members. It opens a hedge trade for every new candle and opens grid when the position is on the losing side of the trade.
Average Grid = N
= the sum of 6 bars before the current bar/N
Timeframe = it opens a new hedge trade when a new bar appears
Auto Lot = 1 Lot means in $10,000 Lot Size will be 0.01
NO MORE HEDGE = When one side reaches to N trades, it won't open a hedge trade until it TP
CLOSING STRATEGY = TP 1 is the Grid size of the opposite side of the trade
= TP 2-6 = in Percent
Parameters:
- Average Grid
- AG Timeframe
SPREAD FILTER
- Max Spread
- Timeframe
MONEY MANAGEMENT
- Auto Lot
- Max Lot
- Multiplier
- NO MORE HEDGE
CLOSING STRATEGY
- TP 2 (2-5 Trades)
- TP3 (6-10 Trades)
- TP4 (11-15 Trades)
- TP5 (16-20 Trades)
- TP6 (21+ Trades)
Optimized Currency Pairs(v1.2):
EURUSD: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uFPFiz75tMZfpYckqScWaRnBg9k9aKB9/view?usp=sharing
If you have some questions, contact me directly or send me an email at jyutig1234@gmail.com