The Expert Advisors' strategy came from a Facebook Group EA Nation. The group has over 40k members. It opens a hedge trade for every new candle and opens grid when the position is on the losing side of the trade.





Average Grid = N

= the sum of 6 bars before the current bar/N





Timeframe = it opens a new hedge trade when a new bar appears





Auto Lot = 1 Lot means in $10,000 Lot Size will be 0.01





NO MORE HEDGE = When one side reaches to N trades, it won't open a hedge trade until it TP





CLOSING STRATEGY = TP 1 is the Grid size of the opposite side of the trade

= TP 2-6 = in Percent





Parameters:

- Average Grid

- AG Timeframe

SPREAD FILTER

- Max Spread

- Timeframe

MONEY MANAGEMENT

- Auto Lot

- Max Lot

- Multiplier

- NO MORE HEDGE

CLOSING STRATEGY

- TP 2 (2-5 Trades)

- TP3 (6-10 Trades)

- TP4 (11-15 Trades)

- TP5 (16-20 Trades)

- TP6 (21+ Trades)









Optimized Currency Pairs(v1.2):

EURUSD: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uFPFiz75tMZfpYckqScWaRnBg9k9aKB9/view?usp=sharing









If you have some questions, contact me directly or send me an email at jyutig1234@gmail.com

