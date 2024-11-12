News History Analyzer

Enhance your trading decisions with the News Analysis Tool—an advanced plugin designed to keep you fully informed about the latest economic events, right from your chart. This expert tool overlays current-week news directly on your charts, so you can stay on top of market-moving events without needing to switch screens.

With an intuitive, user-friendly GUI, you can effortlessly browse through news and access comprehensive details such as Actual, Predicted, Last values and the change in percent. It also provides historical data for each selected news event, enabling you to assess previous market reactions to same events in the past.

Simply click on any past news button, and the chart instantly shifts to the exact timestamp of that event, allowing you to analyze market patterns and reactions at a glance.





Features:

Customizable Panel: The panel can be easily minimized to save screen space, then restored to its original size whenever needed—keeping your workspace tidy and efficient.

Seamless Drag-and-Drop: Effortlessly reposition the panel anywhere on the screen to ensure it doesn’t obstruct your chart analysis. Just click and drag to place it exactly where you want.

Comprehensive News Display with Filters: Display only the news relevant to your strategy. Set up custom filters by currency or impact level, so you see only the events that matter most to you.

Historical News Insights: Quickly access data from the last five instances of any selected news event, complete with the dates and times of each. This feature lets you analyze the charts and market reactions to the events, enhancing your strategy with a historical perspective.

Easy Navigation to Past Events: Jump back in time on your chart with a single click! Each news event includes a button that, when clicked, takes you directly to the moment the event occurred. This allows for a seamless review of past price action surrounding similar news events, giving you valuable context for upcoming releases.





Please note that the expert cannot be run within the Tester because of its working mechanism.





Feel free to contact me should you have any questions!