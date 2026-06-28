Auto Trailing Assistant Metatrader 5

Auto Trailing Assistant (ATA) - Revolutionary Forex Trade Management Utility

 Core Capability

Auto Trailing Assistant is a sophisticated Meta Trader utility that helps traders automatically manage and optimize trading positions with unparalleled precision and flexibility. With its comprehensive set of features, this powerful tool enables traders determine minimum guaranteed profits for each position, displayed very colourfully  on the Chart of your Meta Trader.

Flexible Position Targeting

  • Multi-symbol support
  • Filterable by magic number
  • Selective position management
  • Customizable order commentary tracking

- Consolidated Position Management with Weighted Averaging

Go beyond managing single orders. ATA now introduces advanced portfolio-level control, allowing you to group multiple positions on the same symbol into a single, unified position. The utility automatically calculates a Weighted Average Price based on the volume and price of each individual lot. This provides a clear, aggregate view of your market exposure and enables you to apply its powerful trailing stops and management rules to the entire consolidated position as one.


 Optimal For

  • Active traders
  • Portfolio managers
  • Algorithmic trading enthusiasts
  • Risk-conscious investors


 Unique Technical Features

    Precision Control

  • Price unit selection (PIPs/POINTS)
  • Granular trailing step increments
  • Dynamic stop loss/take profit adjustments


 Configuration Highlights

  • Single-chart management for all trading pairs
  • Advanced break-even features
  • Sophisticated algorithmic trailing


    Visual Management

  • Interactive chart buttons for trade closure
  • Customizable color-coded profit indicators
  • Flexible chart information placement


   Smart Recovery Mechanisms

  • Trend prediction-based trailing
  • Losing position management
  • Maximum stop loss/take profit initialization


    Advanced Trailing Modes

- **Six Intelligent Trailing Strategies**

  • Percentage Locking Trailing (Recommended Default)
  • Pip-Based Fixed Trailing
  • Pip-Based Dynamic Trailing
  • Break Even Trailing Stops
  • Fibonacci Retracement Trailing
  • Elliott Wave Series Trailing

Key Benefits of the Weighted Averaging Feature:

  • Simplified Portfolio View: Manage complex accumulation or scaling strategies effortlessly. See one net position instead of multiple entries.

  • Unified Risk Management: Apply ATA's trailing stop, break-even, and recovery logic to the entire aggregated position based on its average cost. Protect your total capital at stake.

  • Strategic Flexibility: Ideal for averaging into a trend, managing grid strategies, or handling positions from different Expert Advisors (with the same Magic Number or Comment) as a single portfolio unit.

  • Precision Control: The weighted average is calculated dynamically based on the open price and lot size of each trade, ensuring your management levels are mathematically accurate.


ATA represents Auto Trailing Assistant in the instructions below.

 (*) General Settings Overview:

Trailing Mode: There are six trailing modes. The New Default Mode is set to Percentage Locking Trailing Mode, Mode One. This Mode is best for simple profit retention. In certain instances, the market direction reverses and a  profitable trade becomes unprofitable. This Mode ensures a reasonable price gap is kept between the current market price and the locked profit price level, so that more profit can be accumulated if the trend is favorable, and so that the trade does not result in a loss, in case the trend reverses. Secondly, if the trend reverses significantly, a trader can initiate another position content with the reality that the last concluded position ended in profit.

Weighted Averaging /Single Position Selection: Select Weighted Averaging or Single Position Management.
Weighted Average Position Management:
Aggregate Positions by Symbol: When enabled, ATA will automatically detect and group all open market positions for a selected symbol, calculating a single weighted average open price.
Calculation Basis: The average price is calculated as:  S(Trade Open Price × Trade Volume) / Total Volume . This becomes the new baseline for all trailing stop and profit target calculations.
Compatibility: Works seamlessly with existing filters (Magic Number, Order Comment). You can choose to trail individual positions or the consolidated weighted position.
Visual Feedback: The chart display will show the combined profit/loss and the crucial weighted average price level for the aggregated position.
Single Position Management:

When enabled, ATA  automatically manages all positions independently.

Auto Recommended/ Advanced Trader Selection: A User can decide to select optimal trailing settings for each mode or specific all the Pip values and Numerical constraints for each trailing mode if they have gone through the instruction video and want to control

Price Unit Selection: A User can select PIP or POINTs trailing options for handling positions (which ever you prefer). So that if you input 200 points for a EURUSD(x ...) position, it typically translates to 20 pips for the same amount of trailing distance that this Utility executes on that position.

The  Pip Based Dynamic Mode is the same as the typical Meta Trader Trailing feature that is well known. Instead of right-clicking on EACH on-going trade to access the pull down menu feature, with the Trailing Stop option in points/pips, achieve this through the ATA effortlessly for all trades on your Meta Trader Terminal.


(1) Profit Percentage Trailing:

Minimum Percentage Profit Locking: This is the value a user sets for minimum retention of a profitable position.

Pip Value to Commence Percentage Trailing: This is the Pip or Point Value at which the Profit Trailing Algorithm Locks onto the Position. A very small value will ensure very tight Stop Levels.

(2) Pip Based Fixed:

Pip Value to Commence Trailing determines the pips difference that the market price must have against the initial/open price of an order, for trailing order modification to begin.

Trailing Step Incremental Value: Determines gaps in market price that must occur after trailing has begun for the ATA to incrementally improve an order's stoploss.

Specified Initial Stop Loss: this determines the pips distance from the order's initial/open price that the stop loss level must be adjusted to. This value must be greater than your Broker's Order freeze level in points. If the execution price lies within the range defined by the freeze level, the order cannot be modified, cancelled or closed.

Specified Initial Take Profit: this determines the pips distance from the order's initial/open price that the take profit level must be adjusted to. This value must be greater than your Broker's Order freeze level in points. If the execution price lies within the range defined by the freeze level, the order cannot be modified, cancelled or closed.

(3) Pip Based Dynamic:

Pip Value to Commence Trailing refers to the pips difference that the market price must have against the initial/open price of an order, for trailing order modification to begin.

Specified Dynamic Stop Loss: this determines the pips distance from the order's initial/open price that the stop loss level must be adjusted to. This value must be greater than your Broker's Order freeze level in points. If the execution price lies within the range defined by the freeze level, the order cannot be modified, cancelled or closed.

Specified Dynamic Take Profit: this determines the pips distance from the order's initial/open price that the take profit level must be adjusted to. This value must be greater than your Broker's Order freeze level in points. If the execution price lies within the range defined by the freeze level, the order cannot be modified, cancelled or closed.

(4) Break Even Trailing Stops:

Break Even: When set to true, activates the break-even trailing stop feature. Advanced Break Even Feature - achieves  break even in terms of trade profit irrespective of commissions or swap charges involved.

Initial Stop Loss: This is the value at which the stop loss is set away from the initial/open price of the orders in the terminal

First Pips Level Gain, Second Pips Level Gain, Third Pips Level Gain: defines the amount of pips locked at previous price levels. For instance , when the market price moves to Take Profit One, the ATA adjusts the order's stop loss to breakeven. When the market price moves to Take Profit Two, the ATA adjusts the order's stop loss to Take Profit One.  When the market price moves to Take Profit Three, the ATA adjusts the order's stop loss to Take Profit Two.  And finally when the market price moves beyond Third Pips Level Gain, the ATA adjusts the order's stoploss to the final and last price level, that is Take Profit Three.

(5) Fibonacci Retracement Levels Trailing:

Fibonacci Trailing Step Adjuster: Determines gaps in market price that must occur after trailing has begun for the ATA to incrementally improve an order's stoploss.

Fibonacci Retracement Range: this determines the difference in Fibonacci  price level ratios, that the order's initial/open price that the stop loss level and take profit level must be adjusted to.

(6) Elliot Wave Series Trailing:

Trailing Step Adjuster:  Determines gaps in market price that must occur after trailing has begun for the ATA to incrementally improve an order's stoploss and take profit value in this mode.

The Elliot Wave Series is an intelligent price level adjusting mode that handles the well known back and forth market price movement as best as possible within its multi step complex algorithm.


(*) Position Specification  :

Trail all Positions (If "No" Specify Values Below): This option enables users target positions opened by specific EAs identified by their magic numbers or

Targeted Magic Number for Trailing: Specify the magic number of the orders you wish to ONLY trail.

Targeted Order Commentary String for Trailing:  Specify the order commentary attached to the orders you wish to ONLY trail.

(+) Autonomous Trade Recovery Options :

Trade Recovery Attempt (Manage Losing Positions): Determines whether trailing stops should be applied to losing positions. This mode is best used for managing losing positions and minimizing the losses incurred when a trade is taken against the market trend.

Trail by Trend Prediction and Profit Caps:  Trail only when structural market  movement changes for each position.

Initialize Max Stop Loss & Take Profit Values: Toggles off and on the initialization of maximum stop loss and take profit values.


(**) Close Trades via Buttons:

Close Trades by Clicking on Buttons (Column or Positions): This is a chart interactive feature that enables a user to terminate an order by clicking on the chart information specific to that order.

Select Trade Type for Closing:  This determines the category of trades that a user can close via clicking on the chart interactive buttons. It includes three options, open positions, pending orders and all market active orders.

(***) Draw on Chart Settings:

Chart Corner for Displayed Trailing Statistics: Determines where the user prefers the displayed information to show on the chart.

Locked Profit Color Indicator: specify the color of the displayed order's chart statistic that depicts the value of the minimum order guaranteed profit.

Positive Profit Color Indicator: specify the color of the displayed order's chart statistic whenever the order gets profitable.

Negative Profit Color Indicator: specify the color of the displayed order's chart statistic whenever the order's profit value goes negative.

Pending Order Color Indicator: specify the color of the displayed order's chart statistic for pending orders.

Default Font Color: specify the color of the text used in the chart information display.

**Transform Your Trading Approach with Intelligent, Automated Trade Management**

Recommended products
Smart Risk Manager
Abderrahmane Benali
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence Take complete control of your manual trading with Smart Risk Manager , a professional all-in-one trade and risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 . Designed for traders who value speed, precision, and capital protection, it simplifies every step of trade execution while ensuring your risk remains under control. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or Cryptocurrencies , Smart Risk Manager helps you execute trades w
Equity Risk Manager
Sami Triki
Utilities
Equity Risk Manager EA is a smart, compliance-focused tool designed to protect your trading capital by monitoring equity performance in real time. It automatically blocks new trades when your profit or loss thresholds are reached, based on your selected period — daily, weekly, or monthly. No more accidental overtrading or commission losses: once your target is hit, the EA alerts you and halts further entries. Ideal for disciplined traders who value risk control, clarity, and automation.
Manual Trade Risk Manager
Kevin Johannes Witt
Utilities
Manual Trade Risk Manager is a complete on-chart trade manager for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades and makes no market prediction - it is a money- and risk-management layer for manual trades or trades opened by another EA. Clickable panel (manual): show the correct lot size for a chosen risk percent, set breakeven now, close 50% or close the whole position with one click. Automatic engine (every tick): breakeven after your trigger, staged partial close at up to three profit levels, trailin
Universal Trade copier
Israr Hussain Shah
Utilities
How to Use the  Features           MT4 VERSION   TRADE COPIER Select Role: On the account sending trades, choose Sender (Master Account) . On the account receiving trades, choose Copier (Receiver Account) . Lot Size Mode: Same Lot Size as Master: Ignores multipliers, copies exactly what the Master has. Multiply Master Lot Size: Uses the "Lot Multiplier" field (e.g., Master 0.10, Multiplier 2.0 = Copier 0.20). Use Fixed Lot Size: Ignores Master's volume entirely, uses the "Fixed Lot Size" field f
Pips Trailing Stop EA MT5
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
This EA Trails your stops for both manually and auto-opened trades. This EA will work whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not. Trailing stop is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. Trailing stop is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage your ord
Candle Exit EA MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
CandleClose Pro EA Automated Candle-Based Trade Exit for Manual Traders CandleClose Pro EA is a lightweight trade management utility that automatically closes your manually opened positions after a specified number of completed candles. Instead of monitoring your trades continuously, simply open a position manually and let the EA handle the exit timing based on candle count. Key Features Automatically closes manual trades after a user-defined number of candles Works on any symbol and timeframe S
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Secura Trade Manager
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Utilities
Secura Trade Manager Risk Management, Position Sizing, All Markets, Trailing Stops, Break Even, Forex-Gold-Crypto-Indices Overview Secura Trade Manager  is the most complete risk management and trade execution panel available for MetaTrader 5. Designed for serious traders who refuse to leave money on the table, it transforms the way you plan, enter, manage, and close trades — across every asset class from Forex and Gold to Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency. Stop guessing lot sizes. Stop m
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
Utilities
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
Myfxpaddy Boom and Crash Range Detector
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Utilities
Boom and Crash Range Detector: Your Secret Weapon for Trading Spikes! Introducing the Boom and Crash Range Detector , a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Developed using a strategy composed and optimized with the help of a machine learning model, the system is built on vast amounts of historical data that have been analyzed to perfection. The result? A highly accurate system that identifies where those lucrative spikes are likely to occur. Here’s why this needs to
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
Utilities
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Automatic Trade Calculation Panel
Florian Ahollinger
Utilities
Automatic Trade Calculation Panel   One-Klick-Trading Automatic calculation of Lot sice Atuomatic calulation of Stop-Loss and TakeProfit Up to 3 partial closings Trailingstop (Stop-Loss moves automatically)   The lot size is calculated by the previously determined risk (e.g. 1.0% of the account size) and the distance of the Stop Loss from the entry point. The distance from the Stop Loss to the entry point results from the ATR indicator multiplied by a freely selectable factor. The Stop Loss and
Trade Manager Pro Guardian
Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu
Utilities
Trade Manager Pro A complete discretionary trade-management cockpit for MetaTrader 5 — direction-aware position planning, prop-firm rule enforcement, a live correlation heat map, a pre-trade checklist gate, and one-click execution, all in a single on-chart panel. Overview Trade Manager Pro is not a signal-generating "black box" EA. It does not predict market direction and makes no profitability promises. Instead, it is a risk and execution management tool built for discretionary traders — partic
Keyboard Trader Pro MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
TradeKeys Pro EA Control Your Trades with the Power of Your Keyboard TradeKeys Pro EA is a professional trading utility that allows traders to execute and manage trades instantly using customizable keyboard hotkeys. No more searching for buttons, opening order windows, or manually modifying positions. Assign your preferred keyboard keys and perform critical trading actions in a fraction of a second. Designed for scalpers, day traders, prop firm traders, and active market participants who demand
Equity Master Stop v2 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Auto stops trailer
Abdulsalim Usman
Utilities
Introducing our Trailing Stop Tool, a powerful solution designed to enhance your trading strategy by trailing your trades based on a selected number of candles. This tool provides an advanced feature that allows you to dynamically adjust your stop loss level as the market moves in your favor, aiming to lock in profits while minimizing potential losses. With the Trailing Stop Tool, you have the flexibility to choose the number of candles you want the tool to trail. Whether you prefer a conservat
Anti Grid Position Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Utilities
Anti Grid Position Protector is a utility tool designed to protect you from the temptation of adding to a losing position in a hope of a drawdown recovery, or trying to hedge when you're not intended too. --------------------------Inputs--------------------------- Allow Hedging on Losing Positions? - It's a true/false input (double click to switch its value) which allows/disallows opening a trade (either pending order or market execution) in the opposite direction on an existing losing position
Trading Utility MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
Utilities
User Manual Buy Trading Utility, Get 2 indicators FREE ! After purchase contact me for your " TWO indicators GIFT (Any one you want) ", adding you in group. Trading Utility MT5 The manual trader's cockpit. Size every trade by risk, place it from the chart, and manage it without ever opening the order dialog. Eight tabs, seven trailing engines, and every stop and target draggable with one click. One panel between you and the order window. Risk-sized entries, draggable stops, seven trailing modes
Trade Managment
Marco Antonio Cruz Dawkins
Utilities
Trade management is a system that helps you manage your operations, that is, you perform the analysis, and we manage the operations as follows: Automatic Stop Loss once the trade is opened is a short or long with a maximum risk of 1% of the account.  Trailing Stop as the price moves in your favor.  Risk management is handled in a 2:1 , once the operation reaches a 1:1 move Stop Loss to break even .  Once the trade reaches a 2:1 closes half the lot, securing the profit and allowing the operation
Recovery Assistant Pro MT5
Preecha Somdee
Utilities
Recovery Assistant Pro for MT5 Professional Manual Recovery Trading Assistant Recovery Assistant Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use Manual Trading Assistant EA. Helps calculate the appropriate Lot Size . Designed to help traders recover losing positions back to profit based on the desired Target USD . Reduces the complexity of Recovery calculations and minimizes errors caused by manual calculations. With a beautiful and user-friendly trading panel (shown above), you can control your trades qu
PropTradeManager
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
5 (1)
Utilities
PropTrade Manager - Professional Trade Management Panel for Prop Firm Traders Are you trading a Prop Firm challenge and worried about breaking the rules? PropTrade Manager is a trade management panel built specifically for Prop Firm traders. It automatically protects your account from Daily DD, Max DD, and rule violations while giving you professional one-click execution tools. COMPLETE TRADING GUIDE PROP FIRM PROTECTION ENGINE 7 Built-in Presets: FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trader, True
Lot2Risk Automator
Muhammad Shamsuddeen Muhammad
Utilities
Lot2Risk Automator EA - Automated Position Management System     YOUR LOT SIZE = YOUR RISK. PERIOD. 1.00 lot = 1% risk 2.50 lots = 2.5% risk 50.00 lots = 50% risk That’s it. That’s the system. Lot2Risk Automator EA instantly converts your orders into perfectly risk-managed trades: Auto position sizing Auto TP by Risk:Reward Auto Break-Even protection Works on Forex, Metals   & Indices. You decide the trade. The EA enforces discipline. Completely intuitive. What Makes This Different?  
ChartPro Classic Dark
Raed Obeid
Utilities
Chart Pro Classic Dark v1.00 Chart Pro Classic Dark is a professional MT5 chart styling and customization tool designed to give your charts a clean, modern, and professional dark appearance. Key Features Dark Black Background — Applies a clean black background to the chart. ️ Candlestick Chart — Automatically configures the chart to use candlesticks. Bullish Candles — Green/Lime bullish candles. Bearish Candles — White bearish candles. Grid Removal — Hides the chart grid for a clean
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
Utilities
BTC Trading Assistant EA (MT5) Manual trading assistant that helps place and manage trades with automated risk and stop management. Overview BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 intended for manual traders. It provides a chart interface to execute BUY/SELL/CLOSE actions and automates selected trade management functions such as position sizing, initial SL/TP placement, break-even, trailing stop and optional partial profit taking. This EA does not generate trade si
Blues Protector
Andtle Austin Dube
Utilities
Boost your forex profits with Blues Protector, an advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This automated trading bot dynamically manages your stop-loss levels to secure gains and reduce risks. Blues Protector EA - User Manual   (For MT5 - Ready-to-Use EX5 File)   1. What This EA Does    The Blues Protector EA automatically secures your profits by smartly adjusting stop-loss levels when your trade reaches a predefined profit level. It works silently in the background, protecting
Grid Trading MT5
Waseem Raza
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading (For Hedging Account Type Only) When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings.
Risk Management Buttons
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Utilities
This is a common, simple and easy to use but effective tool to manage trading risks for all traders. It also help trader places stop loss and take profit levels at the same time the order is filled. How to set the expert advisor's parameters to support your trading style? Lots size. Fixed lots size - For traders who prefered to trade with fixed lots size, they can input the lots size in 'User lots' menu in the expert advisor's properties. The input value should be from the 'Minimum Volume' to th
Buyers of this product also purchase
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Latency Arbitrage
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Utilities
Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Utilities
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Utilities
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Utilities
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Utilities
Royal Copier — Professional MT5 Trade Copier Royal Copier is a professional real-time local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It now includes both functions inside one single MT5 Expert Advisor. From the inputs, you simply choose whether the EA will run in Master Mode or Client Mode . This means the same EA can be used on the source account or on the receiving account, while preserving the original copier behavior. Royal Copier supports copying between accounts in all common combinations: MT5 to MT
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Utilities
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Utilities
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
More from author
Auto Trailing Assistant
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilities
Auto Trailing Assistant (ATA) - Revolutionary Forex Trade Management Utility Core Capability Auto Trailing Assistant is a sophisticated Meta Trader utility that helps traders automatically manage and optimize trading positions with unparalleled precision and flexibility. With its comprehensive set of features, this powerful tool enables traders determine minimum guaranteed profits for each position, displayed very colourfully  on the Chart of your Meta Trader. Flexible Position Targeting Mult
Ultimate Support and Resistance Zones Indicator
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Indicators
Unleash the Power of Repetitive Market Price Levels (Markets often repeat structure ). Are you tired of guessing the crucial support and resistance levels in your trading strategy? Do you want to enhance your decision-making process with reliable and accurate market insights? Look no further! We proudly present the interactive digital product designed to transform your trading experience – the Ultimate  Support and Resistance Zones Indicator. Unlock the Potential of Critically Watched Suppo
The Versatile Copier MT4
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
4 (1)
Utilities
This   all-purpose copytrade   utility enables any user  remotely   or  locally   duplicate trades between Meta Trader terminals quickly and effortlessly. It works with any machine or server running on a Windows OS. Copying of trade entries between different terminal types (i.e. Meta Trader 4 and Meta Trader 5) is fully supported. Trade copying functionality coves all MetaTrader scenarios -  MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrade
Account Protector Metatrader 4
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilities
Account Protector Meta Trader 4 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with stop-out levels that make it nearly impossible to restore lost capital after a trader — human or algorithmic — blows an account . This is especially frustrating for traders who have grown their account to multiples of its starting value, only to suffer irreparable losses from a series of bad trade entries. The Account Protector solves this by enforcing a specifie
Break Even Trailing
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilities
Break Even Trailing - A Simple Swing Trade & Scalp Trade Solution Break Even Trailing is an effective and simple program designed to enable a trader achieve break even and basic dynamic trailing stops on all positions. BET  represents  Break Even  Trailing   in the instructions below.  (*) General Settings Overview: Trailing Mode : There are only two trailing modes. The Default Mode is set to Pip Based Dynamic, Mode One. This mode is the same as the typical Meta Trader Trailing feature that is
Band Trading Automation
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Experts
Band Trading Win Consistently Irrespective of the Direction of the Market Price of any Instrument A Dual Position Entry Algorithmic Trader for Volatile Markets    Look at  Strategy Summary Here - BandTrading FEATURES Intelligent hedging mechanism aims to protect capital by locking in profits when price moves beyond the Band Trading Gap. Dynamic Band calculation adapts to real-time market conditions – identifies key support/resistance zones. Specifically designed for CFD trading: handles swa
Gold Anunnaki
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Experts
REVOLUTIONIZE YOUR GOLD TRADING Gold Annunaki is a high‑frequency institutional‑grade AI engineered Meta Trader hybrid for all Gold Spot Pairs (GOLD, GLD,  XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUAUD, BTCXAU etc). By integrating a proprietary machine learning data API that rivals the world’s most advanced financial terminals (including Bloomberg and Reuters), this EA captures unprecedented predictive accuracy to front‑run major gold trends before they materialize. THE BLOOMBERG‑RIVAL PREDICTIVE ENGINE
HFT Prop Firm Trader
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Experts
HFT Prop Trader Description High Frequency Trader (HFT) - Revolutionary Prop Trading Algorithm for Aggressive Market Exploitation Core Capability High Frequency Trader is an advanced MetaTrader Expert Advisor specifically engineered for proprietary trading environments and aggressive market capture. Utilizing sophisticated Newtonian Mechanics principles applied to price action dynamics, this powerful algorithm enables traders to maximize trading frequency while maintaining strict risk paramet
Account Protector Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilities
Account Protector Meta Trader 5 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with stop-out levels that make it nearly impossible to restore lost capital after a trader — human or algorithmic —   blows an account . This is especially frustrating for traders who have grown their account to multiples of its starting value, only to suffer irreparable losses from a series of bad trade entries. The Account Protector solves this by enforcing a specif
The Versatile Copier MT5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilities
This   all-purpose trade utility   enables any user   remotely   or   locally   duplicate trades between Meta Trader terminals quickly and effortlessly. It works with any machine or server running on Windows. Copying of trade entries between different terminal types (i.e. Meta Trader 4 and Meta Trader 5) is fully supported. Trade copying functionality coves all MetaTrader scenarios -  MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review