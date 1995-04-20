Smart Stop Scanner MT5

Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop Management with Clarity & Automation

Overview

The Smart Stop Scanner takes stop-loss monitoring to the next level — designed for traders who follow multiple markets simultaneously or prefer streamlined, automated workflows. It brings the logic of the Smart Stop Indicator into an interactive MetaTrader panel and evaluates dozens of symbols at once: for every instrument, the current stop zones, status changes, new and broken levels, as well as critical distance alerts are displayed — fully filterable and configurable to your needs.

Highlights

Stop intelligence across all markets

• Automatically monitors and visualizes all key instruments in one panel (status, SL level, distance, directional context) Instant breakout awareness

• Detects new, broken, and dynamically shifting stop levels in real time Precision alert control

• Alerts only on true change events — individually selectable for new, broken, or critical SL conditions State memory per symbol

• Tracks stop status per market to avoid repeated or unnecessary alerts Engineered for systematic traders

• Ideal for portfolio, dashboard, and automated environments — maximum control with minimal effort

With the Smart Stop Scanner, traders can monitor multiple assets at speed — intuitive, fast, and robust. Modern stop-loss management becomes a routine advantage rather than a manual task.

Perfect together with Smart Stop Indicator

Combine the Smart Stop Scanner with the Smart Stop Indicator to get real-time panel intelligence and detailed on-chart stop visualization — from individual trades to a complete market overview.

Both tools are built on the same modern market-structure and breakout logic, providing a complete stop-management framework for any trading style and market environment.