Smart Stop Scanner MT5
- 实用工具
- Daniel Stein
- 版本: 2.2
- 更新: 4 十二月 2025
- 激活: 10
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统
概述
Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。
止损如何计算
本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别突破、更高高点、更低低点等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。
核心功能亮点
• 多品种精准兼容
完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。
• 即时结构识别
实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。
• SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估
每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。
• Dist % – 实时止损距离
显示价格距离止损的百分比（相对 ADR）。这是适用于所有市场的通用距离指标。 自适应颜色刻度可立即判断当前是否处于危险区、风险区、舒适区、安全区或非常安全区。
• Formed Time（形成时间）
显示止损生成的确切 K 线，让交易者立即判断此结构是新的还是已经较旧。
• 智能提示信息（Tooltips）
对 SL %ADR、Dist % 以及风险分类提供简短但信息密度极高的解释，便于快速理解。
• 稳健的提醒系统
仅在真正重要的结构事件发生时触发：新止损、止损被突破、距离警告。 无噪音、无重复提醒，是纪律型交易者的理想工具。
为什么这很重要
止损是每位交易者的核心工具，但很少有人拥有客观、结构化的止损评估体系。 Smart Stop Scanner 通过将结构转化为信息，解决了这一问题：
• 哪里形成重要的结构止损
• 止损质量如何（SL %ADR）
• 价格距离止损有多近（Dist %）
• 止损何时生成
• 当前止损是否仍然有效
从此，止损不再是“凭感觉设置”，而是基于清晰的、可解释的市场结构。
Smart Stop 系列生态
Smart Stop Scanner 是完整 Smart Stop 系列的组成部分：
Smart Stop Indicator – 图表内结构化止损逻辑
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种止损监控
Smart Stop Manager – 自动执行止损调整
完整的 Smart Stop 系列 FAQ：
Smart Stop – Full FAQ
用户参数
- 最大扫描品种 – 控制面板大小
- 分析时间框架 – 全局 SL 逻辑的时间周期
- 品种过滤 – 只扫描指定资产
- 面板过滤 – 控制哪些品种显示在面板中
- 颜色设置 – Valid / New / Broken / Alert 配色方案
- 提醒设置 – 新止损 / 破位 / 距离警告 + popup/email/push/sound
- ADR 周期 – 波动率平均周期
- 距离阈值 – Dist % 达到该值时触发警告
- 调试模式 – 扩展日志
更多资源
所有教程、说明文档与策略示例可在此获取：
Stein Investments – 中央知识库
观看实时示例与详细讲解：
Stein Investments – YouTube
I’ve been using the Smart Stop Scanner since its release on the 4th of November 2025, and I’m genuinely impressed with how much clarity and efficiency it brings to my trading workflow. As a price action trader who confirms bias on the 1-hour and 4-hour charts but executes on the 5-minute chart, the Scanner has become invaluable. It consolidates stop-loss monitoring across multiple instruments into one panel, instantly detecting new, broken, and shifting stop levels. The precision alerts and state memory ensure I only get notified about meaningful structural changes, which keeps me focused on genuine opportunities rather than being distracted by noise. Importantly, I’ve found that new stop level notifications can be looked at in conjunction with other tools such as FXPower NG, which helps confirm trend direction while also revealing strength or weakness and divergence between currencies — adding another layer of confidence to my decision-making. The SL Percentage (ADR-based stop-loss distance) has been particularly impactful, giving me immediate insight into whether my setups are tight and efficient or riding strong momentum. Low SL% values highlight high R:R opportunities that fit perfectly with my intraday entries, while high SL% values help me lock in profits during peak momentum phases. Combined with its universal market compatibility and seamless integration with the Smart Stop Indicator and Manager, the Scanner feels like a multi-market radar that aligns perfectly with my market structure approach. It has elevated my confidence in execution, made my trading more systematic and disciplined, and when paired with FXPower NG, it provides a powerful synergy for confirming both structure and currency strength dynamics.