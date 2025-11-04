Smart Stop Scanner MT5

5

Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム

概要
Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。


ストップレベルの算出方法
従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。


主なハイライト

• 高精度のマルチアセット対応
Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処理します。

• リアルタイム構造検出
新しいストップ、既存の有効ストップ、ブレイクされたストップを即時に識別し、 方向、タイプ、距離、タイムスタンプなどの重要情報を表示します。

• SL %ADR – ストップ品質の適応型評価
各ストップを、その銘柄の過去のストップイベントと統計的に比較します。 適応型カラー判定により、そのストップが非常にタイト・タイト・中間・ワイド・非常にワイドであるかを一目で把握できます。

• Dist % – ストップまでのリアルタイム距離
価格がストップにどれだけ近いかを ADR のパーセンテージとして表示します。 すべての市場で機能する汎用距離指標であり、適応型カラーによって 危険・リスク・快適・安全・非常に安全のどのゾーンにいるかが瞬時に分かります。

• Formed Time（生成タイミング）
ストップが形成された正確なバーを表示し、新しい構造か古い構造かを即時判断できます。

• スマートツールチップ
SL %ADR、Dist %、リスク分類、形成バーなどを短く、わかりやすく説明します。

• 強力なアラートシステム
本当に重要なイベントのみ通知：新しいストップ、ストップブレイク、距離警告。 余計なノイズや重複通知がなく、規律あるトレードをサポートします。


このツールが重要な理由

ストップロスはトレーディングにおいて最も重要な要素の一つですが、 客観的で構造化された評価方法を持つトレーダーは多くありません。 Smart Stop Scanner は市場構造を“情報”に変換することで、この問題を解決します：

• どこに重要なストップ構造が形成されているか

• ストップのはどの程度か（SL %ADR）

• ストップまでの距離はどれくらいか（Dist %）

• ストップがいつ形成されたか

• そのストップがまだ有効かどうか

これにより、ストップ設定は「感覚」ではなく、 明確で客観的な市場構造に基づいたプロセスへと進化します。


Smart Stop エコシステム

Smart Stop Scanner は Smart Stop シリーズの一部です：

Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で動作する構造型ストップロジック
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチシンボルのストップ構造監視
Smart Stop Manager – ストップロス自動調整エンジン


Smart Stop シリーズの完全 FAQ：
Smart Stop – Full FAQ


ユーザー設定パラメータ

  • 最大スキャンシンボル数
  • 分析タイムフレーム – 全 SL ロジックの基準
  • シンボルフィルタ
  • パネルフィルタ
  • カラー設定 – Valid / New / Broken / Alert
  • アラート設定 – 新規 / ブレイク / 距離 + popup/email/push/sound
  • ADR 期間
  • 距離しきい値
  • デバッグモード

追加リソース

チュートリアル、ドキュメント、ガイドはこちら：
Stein Investments – Central Knowledge Hub

YouTube の解説・実例はこちら：
Stein Investments – YouTube


レビュー 3
Mzwakhe Dela
312
Mzwakhe Dela 2025.11.29 09:50 
 

I’ve been using the Smart Stop Scanner since its release on the 4th of November 2025, and I’m genuinely impressed with how much clarity and efficiency it brings to my trading workflow. As a price action trader who confirms bias on the 1-hour and 4-hour charts but executes on the 5-minute chart, the Scanner has become invaluable. It consolidates stop-loss monitoring across multiple instruments into one panel, instantly detecting new, broken, and shifting stop levels. The precision alerts and state memory ensure I only get notified about meaningful structural changes, which keeps me focused on genuine opportunities rather than being distracted by noise. Importantly, I’ve found that new stop level notifications can be looked at in conjunction with other tools such as FXPower NG, which helps confirm trend direction while also revealing strength or weakness and divergence between currencies — adding another layer of confidence to my decision-making. The SL Percentage (ADR-based stop-loss distance) has been particularly impactful, giving me immediate insight into whether my setups are tight and efficient or riding strong momentum. Low SL% values highlight high R:R opportunities that fit perfectly with my intraday entries, while high SL% values help me lock in profits during peak momentum phases. Combined with its universal market compatibility and seamless integration with the Smart Stop Indicator and Manager, the Scanner feels like a multi-market radar that aligns perfectly with my market structure approach. It has elevated my confidence in execution, made my trading more systematic and disciplined, and when paired with FXPower NG, it provides a powerful synergy for confirming both structure and currency strength dynamics.

Legacy6
662
Legacy6 2025.11.19 21:47 
 

Once again, the team at Stein Investments has created another tool that is beneficial for traders to use. The Smart Stop Scanner is fantastic at using market structure to find reliable stop loss levels, based on that market structure. I have had the tool for a few days and already made profitable trades using it. The ease of use and understanding of the tools make for a quick learning curve. The team has already made multiple updates to the scanner which provide even more value. If you struggle with placing stop losses at reasonable areas based on the movement of the market, I highly suggest you give the scanner a try.

おすすめのプロダクト
SimplePad MT5 for Real and Tester
Jorge Gil Pascual
ユーティリティ
Simple Pad PRO for MetaTrader 5 – Total Control at Your Fingertips Tired of losing valuable seconds when opening or closing trades? Want to trade with the agility of a professional, both in real-time and during strategy testing? Introducing Simple Pad PRO , the ultimate tool for fast, precise, and strategic trade execution in MetaTrader 5. Designed by traders, for traders , this Pad simplifies manual trading with an intuitive yet powerful interface that works seamlessly on both live charts
EA Nation
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
エキスパート
Expert Advisorsの戦略は、Facebook Group EANationから生まれました。このグループには4万人以上のメンバーがいます。新しいろうそくごとにヘッジ取引を開始し、ポジションが取引の負け側にあるときにグリッドを開きます。 平均グリッド= N                     =現在の小節の前の6小節の合計/ N 時間枠=新しいバーが表示されたときに新しいヘッジ取引を開始します 自動ロット= 1ロットは、10,000ドルのロットサイズが0.01になることを意味します NO MORE HEDGE =片側がNトレードに達すると、TPになるまでヘッジトレードを開始しません クロージング戦略= TP 1は、トレードの反対側のグリッドサイズです。                                = TP 2-6 =パーセントで パラメーター：  -平均グリッド  -AGタイムフレーム スプレッドフィルター  -最大スプレッド  - 時間枠 資金管理  -オートロット  -最大ロット  -乗数
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
ユーティリティ
BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
Auto stops trailer
Abdulsalim Usman
ユーティリティ
Introducing our Trailing Stop Tool, a powerful solution designed to enhance your trading strategy by trailing your trades based on a selected number of candles. This tool provides an advanced feature that allows you to dynamically adjust your stop loss level as the market moves in your favor, aiming to lock in profits while minimizing potential losses. With the Trailing Stop Tool, you have the flexibility to choose the number of candles you want the tool to trail. Whether you prefer a conservat
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
ユーティリティ
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
ユーティリティ
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
エキスパート
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
Anti Grid Position Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
ユーティリティ
アンチグリッドポジションプロテクターは、 ドローダウン回復を期待して負けポジションを増やしたり、意図しないときにヘッジしようとしたりする誘惑からあなたを守るために設計されたユーティリティツールです。 ------------------------入力---------------------------- ---- 損失ポジションのヘッジを許可しますか? - これは true/false 入力 (ダブルクリックして値を切り替える) で、 既存の 負け ポジション (同じシンボル上)で 反対方向 の取引 (未決注文または成行執行のいずれか) を開始することを許可または禁止します。 「損失」ポジションを特定する方法 - 2 つのオプション ( ストップロス と 損益 )。 「ストップロス」を選択すると、実行中のポジションのストップロスが損失領域にある場合、ストップロスが損益分岐点レベルを超えていない限り、このツールでは新しい取引を行うことができません。同様に、「PnL」を選択すると、変動ポジションが利益（> $0）でない限り、ツールは同じシンボルで新しい取引を開始することを許可しませ
Multi Mode Trading Assistant
Muhammad Hadraniansyah
ユーティリティ
About This EA Pro Position Manager v6.2 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to transform your MT5 into a complete trading station. It is NOT just a position manager; it is a Semi-Automated System that combines advanced Risk Management with powerful Technical Analysis (SMC, Patterns, and Divergence). What's New in v6.2? Classic Divergence Detection: Automatically spots Regular Bullish & Bearish Divergence. Live Text & Alerts: Draws trendlines, arrows, and text labels ("CLASSIC BUL
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
ユーティリティ
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut l
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
エキスパート
Cette stratégie de rupture génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit une limite au sein d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour élaborer cette stratégie, nous avons utilisé des données historiques d'une qualité de 99,9 % sur les 15 dernières années. Les signaux les plus pertinents ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux éliminés. Le conseiller expert réalise une analyse technique et ne retient que les cassures présentant les meilleurs résultats. Il utilise un système de
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
エキスパート
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
ユーティリティ
EA 自動テイクプロフィット、自動買い/売り、ボリューム マネージャー、サイドウェイ トレード、トレーリング オープン ポイント 1 – 自動買い/売りオープン EA は、設定 (利益、ストップロス、ボリューム) に従って、買いまたは売りを自動的にオープンします。 ボリューム管理: 注文の総数と固定サイズ 2 – 自動テイクプロフィット: 設定に従って最小利益でテイクプロフィット、最小および最大利益に従ってテイクプロフィット ボタン 3 – 注文処理: EA で設定されたピップ数に従って、ポジションのストップロスには 3 つのレベルがあります 4 – サイドウェイ トレード: サイドウェイ ピーク領域で売り注文をオープン – サイドウェイ ボトム領域で買いをオープン、サイドウェイ ピークとボトムの値は EA で設定されています。 5 – トレーリング オープン ポジション: 1 つの価格ポイントを追跡し、価格がそのポイントに達すると売りをオープンし、EA の設定に従ってピップ数を減らします。価格が買いウォッチ ポイントに達し、価格が設定のピップ数に回復すると買いをオープンします。
News History Analyzer
Szabo Bence
エキスパート
ニュース分析ツールは、チャートから最新の経済イベントについて完全に情報を入手できるように設計された高度なプラグインで、取引の意思決定を強化します。この専門ツールは、現在の週のニュースをチャートに直接オーバーレイするため、画面を切り替えることなく、市場を動かすイベントを把握できます。 直感的でユーザーフレンドリーな GUI により、ニュースを簡単に閲覧し、実際の値、予測値、最終値、パーセントの変化などの包括的な詳細にアクセスできます。また、選択したニュース イベントごとに履歴データも提供されるため、過去の同じイベントに対する市場の反応を評価できます。 過去のニュース ボタンをクリックするだけで、チャートがそのイベントの正確なタイムスタンプに瞬時に切り替わり、市場のパターンと反応を一目で分析できます。 機能: カスタマイズ可能なパネル: パネルは簡単に最小化して画面スペースを節約し、必要に応じて元のサイズに戻すことができるため、ワークスペースを整理して効率的に保てます。 シームレスなドラッグ アンド ドロップ: パネルを画面上のどこにでも簡単に再配置できるため、チャート分析の邪
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
Precision Data Extractor ATR
Darian Michael Peelar
ユーティリティ
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: ATR , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Average True Range  ( ATR )—from  multiple timeframes  and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models ,  trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  Stocks , and  Commodit
LifeHack Prime EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
エキスパート
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Unlock the full potential of your trading account with LifeHack Prime EA , a professionally coded Expert Advisor that combines two powerful
Gold plucking machine S
Yan Li Wu
ライブラリ
Gold plucking machine S   Gold plucking machine  S Gold plucking machine S   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number        -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its
Powerful Price Action EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
エキスパート
Powerful Price Action Engulfing Doji Robot MT5 version Package Contains: (Price includes both versions) SET files in Comment section. 1. Powerful Price Action EA Advanced Version with NomadTrader Money Management System: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Management system with Dynamic exit strategy based on Price %(percent) based Stop loss, Take Profit and Adjustable Time Filter to 1 minute preciseness, all parameters ar
Pips Trailing Stop EA MT5
Udeme Anietie Okon
ユーティリティ
This EA Trails your stops for both manually and auto-opened trades. This EA will work whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not. Trailing stop is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. Trailing stop is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage your ord
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (20)
インディケータ
PUMPING STATION – あなた専用の「オールインワン」戦略 PUMPING STATIONは、あなたのトレードをより楽しく、そして効果的に変えてくれる革新的なFXインジケーターです。ただの補助ツールではなく、強力なアルゴリズムを備えた本格的なトレーディングシステムで、より安定したトレードのスタートをサポートします。 この商品をご購入いただくと、以下の特典を無料でお付けします： 専用セットファイル：自動設定による最大パフォーマンスを実現。 ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：PUMPING STATION戦略の使い方を学べます。 Pumping Utility：PUMPING STATION専用の半自動トレードボットで、より快適かつシンプルな運用を可能にします。 ※ご購入後すぐにご連絡ください。追加リソースへのアクセスを提供いたします。 PUMPING STATIONの仕組み： トレンド管理：市場のトレンド方向を即座に判断。トレンドはあなたの最高の味方です。 エントリーサイン：チャート上の矢印で、取引のタイミングと方向を明確に示します。 明確な目標設定：インジケーターが自
Trade Managment
Marco Antonio Cruz Dawkins
ユーティリティ
Trade management is a system that helps you manage your operations, that is, you perform the analysis, and we manage the operations as follows: Automatic Stop Loss once the trade is opened is a short or long with a maximum risk of 1% of the account.  Trailing Stop as the price moves in your favor.  Risk management is handled in a 2:1 , once the operation reaches a 1:1 move Stop Loss to break even .  Once the trade reaches a 2:1 closes half the lot, securing the profit and allowing the operation
XAU Auto Buy EA MT5
Lie Ning Mao
エキスパート
EAの主な特徴 スマートな注文管理：注文の全体スイッチ、動的な最大ポジション計算、時間間隔制御などに対応。 柔軟な利食い・損切り：動的ストップロス、含み損保護利食い、トレーリングストップなど多様な利益保護機能。 SARシグナルフィルタリング：パラボリックSARのトレンドシグナルに基づき、より正確なエントリーポイントを提供。 高度なリスク管理：口座残高、証拠金比率などのリスク管理機能を内蔵し、安全な取引を実現。 多様な取引シナリオ対応：複数通貨ペア、異なる口座タイプ、各種戦略ニーズに対応。 新機能 動的ストップロス（Dynamic SL）：価格変動に応じて自動的にストップロスを調整し、リスクを低減。 高度なリスク管理：動的最大ポジション計算を有効化し、証拠金比率に基づきリスクを管理。 含み損保護利食い：含み損発生時に保護的な利食いを設定し、損失を軽減。 精密な損切り管理：各注文ごとに個別の損切り金額とスリッページ設定が可能。 EAパラメータ概要 主な設定項目： 注文パラメータ：注文全体スイッチ、最小間隔、スリッページ制御など。 SARパラメータ：加速因子、初期値、最大値の柔軟な設定、シ
Dynamic PivotFlex Demand
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
ユーティリティ
Introducing the   DYNAMIC PIVOTFLEX DEMAND   EA – your ultimate trading companion that brings the power of flexibility and dynamic strategy right to your fingertips. Designed for the modern trader who demands control and adaptability, this Semi-Automated Expert Advisor   is a game-changer in the world of Forex trading. Key Features: Semi-Automated Precision : Open buy positions and hedge with sellstop orders (user preferred price) seamlessly, leveraging the robust Martingale principle for consis
Myfxpaddy Boom and Crash Range Detector
Joseph Wonder Obasi
ユーティリティ
Boom and Crash Range Detector: Your Secret Weapon for Trading Spikes! Introducing the Boom and Crash Range Detector , a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Developed using a strategy composed and optimized with the help of a machine learning model, the system is built on vast amounts of historical data that have been analyzed to perfection. The result? A highly accurate system that identifies where those lucrative spikes are likely to occur. Here’s why this needs to
Close Trades Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
ユーティリティ
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trad
