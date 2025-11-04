Smart Stop Scanner MT5
- ユーティリティ
- Daniel Stein
- バージョン: 2.2
- アップデート済み: 4 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム
概要
Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。
ストップレベルの算出方法
従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。
主なハイライト
• 高精度のマルチアセット対応
Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処理します。
• リアルタイム構造検出
新しいストップ、既存の有効ストップ、ブレイクされたストップを即時に識別し、 方向、タイプ、距離、タイムスタンプなどの重要情報を表示します。
• SL %ADR – ストップ品質の適応型評価
各ストップを、その銘柄の過去のストップイベントと統計的に比較します。 適応型カラー判定により、そのストップが非常にタイト・タイト・中間・ワイド・非常にワイドであるかを一目で把握できます。
• Dist % – ストップまでのリアルタイム距離
価格がストップにどれだけ近いかを ADR のパーセンテージとして表示します。 すべての市場で機能する汎用距離指標であり、適応型カラーによって 危険・リスク・快適・安全・非常に安全のどのゾーンにいるかが瞬時に分かります。
• Formed Time（生成タイミング）
ストップが形成された正確なバーを表示し、新しい構造か古い構造かを即時判断できます。
• スマートツールチップ
SL %ADR、Dist %、リスク分類、形成バーなどを短く、わかりやすく説明します。
• 強力なアラートシステム
本当に重要なイベントのみ通知：新しいストップ、ストップブレイク、距離警告。 余計なノイズや重複通知がなく、規律あるトレードをサポートします。
このツールが重要な理由
ストップロスはトレーディングにおいて最も重要な要素の一つですが、 客観的で構造化された評価方法を持つトレーダーは多くありません。 Smart Stop Scanner は市場構造を“情報”に変換することで、この問題を解決します：
• どこに重要なストップ構造が形成されているか
• ストップの質はどの程度か（SL %ADR）
• ストップまでの距離はどれくらいか（Dist %）
• ストップがいつ形成されたか
• そのストップがまだ有効かどうか
これにより、ストップ設定は「感覚」ではなく、 明確で客観的な市場構造に基づいたプロセスへと進化します。
Smart Stop エコシステム
Smart Stop Scanner は Smart Stop シリーズの一部です：
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で動作する構造型ストップロジック
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチシンボルのストップ構造監視
Smart Stop Manager – ストップロス自動調整エンジン
Smart Stop シリーズの完全 FAQ：
Smart Stop – Full FAQ
ユーザー設定パラメータ
- 最大スキャンシンボル数
- 分析タイムフレーム – 全 SL ロジックの基準
- シンボルフィルタ
- パネルフィルタ
- カラー設定 – Valid / New / Broken / Alert
- アラート設定 – 新規 / ブレイク / 距離 + popup/email/push/sound
- ADR 期間
- 距離しきい値
- デバッグモード
追加リソース
チュートリアル、ドキュメント、ガイドはこちら：
Stein Investments – Central Knowledge Hub
YouTube の解説・実例はこちら：
Stein Investments – YouTube
SEO Keywords
I’ve been using the Smart Stop Scanner since its release on the 4th of November 2025, and I’m genuinely impressed with how much clarity and efficiency it brings to my trading workflow. As a price action trader who confirms bias on the 1-hour and 4-hour charts but executes on the 5-minute chart, the Scanner has become invaluable. It consolidates stop-loss monitoring across multiple instruments into one panel, instantly detecting new, broken, and shifting stop levels. The precision alerts and state memory ensure I only get notified about meaningful structural changes, which keeps me focused on genuine opportunities rather than being distracted by noise. Importantly, I’ve found that new stop level notifications can be looked at in conjunction with other tools such as FXPower NG, which helps confirm trend direction while also revealing strength or weakness and divergence between currencies — adding another layer of confidence to my decision-making. The SL Percentage (ADR-based stop-loss distance) has been particularly impactful, giving me immediate insight into whether my setups are tight and efficient or riding strong momentum. Low SL% values highlight high R:R opportunities that fit perfectly with my intraday entries, while high SL% values help me lock in profits during peak momentum phases. Combined with its universal market compatibility and seamless integration with the Smart Stop Indicator and Manager, the Scanner feels like a multi-market radar that aligns perfectly with my market structure approach. It has elevated my confidence in execution, made my trading more systematic and disciplined, and when paired with FXPower NG, it provides a powerful synergy for confirming both structure and currency strength dynamics.