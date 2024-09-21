DG trade scalper
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.18
- Updated: 27 September 2024
- Activations: 5
EA auto take profit, auto buy/sell, volume manager, sideway trade, trailing open point
1 – Auto open buy/sell
EA automatically opens buy or sell according to settings: profit, stoploss, volume.
Volume management: total number of orders and fixed size
2 – Auto take profit: take profit with min profit according to settings, take profit button according to min and max profit
3 – Order processing: there are 3 levels of stoploss of position, according to the number of pips set in EA
4 – Side way trade: open sell order in sideway peak area – open buy in sideway bottom area, sideway peak and bottom values set in EA.
5 – Trailing open position: track 1 price point and will open sell when the price runs to that point and reduce the number of pips according to the settings in EA, open buy when the price runs to the buy watch point and the price recovers to the number of pips in the settings then open