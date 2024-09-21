DG trade scalper

EA auto take profit, auto buy/sell, volume manager, sideway trade, trailing open point

1 – Auto open buy/sell

EA automatically opens buy or sell according to settings: profit, stoploss, volume.

Volume management: total number of orders and fixed size

2 – Auto take profit: take profit with min profit according to settings, take profit button according to min and max profit

3 – Order processing: there are 3 levels of stoploss of position, according to the number of pips set in EA

4 – Side way trade: open sell order in sideway peak area – open buy in sideway bottom area, sideway peak and bottom values ​​set in EA.