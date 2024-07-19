GRat BybitImport
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 24 May 2026
- Activations: 10
Trade on Bybit with MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators!
GRat_BybitImport is a tool for manual and automated trading, including ANY available EA, ANY cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges Bybit 24/7.
Features
3. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit currency all trades that are exported by:
- GRat_IndiTrade - strategy builder for automatic trading using ANY available indicators;
- GRat_OrderExport (MT5) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT5;
- GRat_OrderExport (MT4) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT4;
- using the GRat Order Exchange library.
Manual - similar to GRat_Crypto (only in the Bybit part and without the Dashboard).
Bybit is ending support for MT4. What to do?
How to make and launch a robot for trading on a crypto exchange by your strategy in 5 minutes without coding
it is working very well thank you ivan for all support