GRat BybitImport

5

Trade on Bybit with MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators!

GRat_BybitImport is a tool for manual and automated trading, including ANY available EA, ANY cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges  Bybit 24/7.

Features

1. ALL Bybit instruments are available.
2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number.

3. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit currency all trades that are exported by:

4. Automatic display in MT5 of a chart of any available cryptocurrency at a specified frequency with the ability to select a timeframe and place any available indicators on it. Displaying current prices (Bid, Ask, Last), Tick Chart, Depth Of Market and Time & Sales. Displaying orders and positions (including closed) on the chart. Displaying positions liquidations on the chart.
5. Strategy testing on the downloaded history.



Reviews 1
CENK GUNER
366
CENK GUNER 2025.01.24 10:21 
 

it is working very well thank you ivan for all support

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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Latency Arbitrage
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
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Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
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The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT5 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported    by: GRat_BinanceImpor t  or  GRat_BybitImport or  GRat_Crypto   tool in order to copy trades to the crypto exchange; using the GRat Order Exchange library (in particular, by the GRat_OrderImport EA) in order to copy trades to another MT5 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT5 terminal; using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)   in order to copy trades to MT4 termina
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The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT4 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported  by: GRat_BinanceImport   or  GRat_BybitImport   or  GRat_Crypto tool in order to copy trades to the crypto exchange. using the  GRat Order Exchange  library (in particular, the  GRat_OrderImport  EA) in order to copy trades to MT5 terminal; GRat_OrderImport (MT4)   in order to copy trades to another MT4 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT4 terminal . To
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GRat Clusters  is an indicator that shows various data in the form of clusters on a price chart: volume, delta, ratio of sales and purchases, etc. It allows you to visually see the market profile in real time and on history at a given depth. Capabilities 1.8 types of cluster data: volume, delta, purchases   and sales , volume and delta, imbalance between sales and purchases , volume profile, delta profile, buy and sell profile. 2. A cluster period can be either any available in MT5 timeframe or
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Forget coding! You no longer need EAs! Any indicators (and not only) can now trade themselves anything anywhere! GRat_IndiTrade is a unique strategy builder for automatic trading by the signals of  ANY indicators available on the chart  without limits (both standard and custom), ANY  candlestick patterns ,  as well as  ANY of their combinations, without the need to write, generate or compile any code . You no longer need to be or hire a programmer to test and automate ALL your trading ideas. J
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Trade on Binance with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BinanceImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on the most popular crypto exchange  Binance  24/7. Features 1. ALL Binance instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Binance  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specifie
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Ivan Titov
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Trade on Binance in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchange Binance in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the most popular crypto exchange  Binance . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete orders and close positions (even partially), to set trailing stop and trailing profit. 3
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CENK GUNER
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CENK GUNER 2025.01.24 10:21 
 

it is working very well thank you ivan for all support

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