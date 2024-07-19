Trade on Bybit with MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport is a tool for manual and automated trading, including ANY available EA, ANY cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges Bybit 24/7.

Features

1. ALL Bybit instruments are available.

2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number.

3. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit currency all trades that are exported by: GRat_IndiTrade - strategy builder for automatic trading using ANY available indicators;

- strategy builder for automatic trading using available indicators; GRat_OrderExport (MT5) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT5;

- manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT5; GRat_OrderExport (MT4) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT4;

- manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT4; using the GRat Order Exchange library.

4. Automatic display in MT5 of a chart of any available cryptocurrency at a specified frequency with the ability to select a timeframe and place any available indicators on it. Displaying current prices (Bid, Ask, Last), Tick Chart, Depth Of Market and Time & Sales. Displaying orders and positions (including closed) on the chart. Displaying positions l iquidations on the chart.

5. Strategy testing on the downloaded history.







