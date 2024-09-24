Powerful Price Action EA MT5

Powerful Price Action Engulfing Doji Robot MT5 version

Package Contains: (Price includes both versions)

SET files in Comment section.

1. Powerful Price Action EA Advanced Version with NomadTrader© Money Management System:

--Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize.

--It uses the NomadTrader© Money Management system with Dynamic exit strategy based on Price %(percent) based Stop loss, Take Profit and Adjustable Time Filter to 1 minute preciseness, all parameters are precisely calculated to be in motion with the Core Strategy.

Infos:

--Free updates per 6 months

--20 years full professional test reports

--Tested for the last 20 years! (2000-2021.today)

--Best on major and minor pairs, major metals.

--99.9% tick data test.

--minimum optimal desposit: 300$

2. Powerful Price Action EA Version:

-Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize.

--It always uses stop loss and take profit levels strictly with 1:1-1:3 Stop loss:Take Profit ratios to have the needed edge over the market statistically. All parameters are precisely calculated to be in motion with the Core Strategy.

Infos:

--Free updates per 6 months

--20 years full professional test reports

--Tested for the last 20 years! (2000-2021.today)

--Best on major and minor pairs, major metals.

--99.9% tick data test.

--minimum optimal desposit: 300$

Strategy: The strategy combines old school trend following methods with data analysis

based on key points, like correlation, risk:reward ratio, secret strategy with certain candle

patterns that was created by artificial intelligence, it combines Engulfing patterns and Doji candle, it is a completely new Price Action pattern that is not known by big banks, and hedge funds, the formula is entirely owned by our research team.

Risk:Reward is always minimum 1:1 ratio.

DOES NOT USE Dangerous systems like the Grid, martingale and other risky strategies.

Recommendations:

Risk recommendation 1000USD/0.1 lots for low risk secure trading.

use vps for if you can, even better trading experience.

Contact for any question, help on telegram : https://t.me/BRobotTrader

///As investment robot trading also has risks so, the Past performance is not indicative of future performance. No representation is being made that any results discussed within the service and its related media content will be achieved. Use them at your own risk.////


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5 (11)
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Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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4.95 (38)
Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
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MQL TOOLS SL
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