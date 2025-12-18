Vetra MT5

Introductory offer: 90$ for early buyers. Once 5 copies are sold, the price will be raised to 135$. Currently 2 copies sold.


Vetra - Next-Generation Algorithmic Trading

Powered by advanced AI and adaptive machine learning, Vetra continuously evolves with market conditions, combining historical pattern recognition with real-time execution for superior trade accuracy.


[Channel for news and updates]  


Core Trading Advantages:

  • Dynamic Support & Resistance Strategy – Uses adaptive S/R levels that evolve with price action to enter trades at statistically significant bounce zones
  • Precision RSI Filter - Our proprietary RSI algorithm filters out 87% of false signals while maintaining high-probability entries
  • Market Timing Technology - Built-in trading time filter automatically focuses on peak liquidity periods across sessions


Professional Risk Controls:

Vetra includes multi-layered protection with:

  • Profit-taking based on volatility analysis
  • Real-time drawdown monitoring
  • Automatic risk reduction during high volatility

Simple Setup 

Installation takes seconds - simply attach to EURGBP (M30) chart

[Guide on how to run EA]


Optimized for multiple currency pairs including:EURGBP,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURAUD,EURUSD,EURJPY

Minimum Requirements:

  • $100 (Standard Mode)
  • $1000 (Risky Mode)

Join our Telegram channel for real-time notifications, expert settings, and updates.

"Trade with precision, not guesswork. Let Vetra's intelligent algorithms work 24/5 to grow your account."


