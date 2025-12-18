Vetra MT5
Introductory offer: 90$ for early buyers. Once 5 copies are sold, the price will be raised to 135$. Currently 2 copies sold.
Vetra - Next-Generation Algorithmic Trading
Powered by advanced AI and adaptive machine learning, Vetra continuously evolves with market conditions, combining historical pattern recognition with real-time execution for superior trade accuracy.
Core Trading Advantages:
- Dynamic Support & Resistance Strategy – Uses adaptive S/R levels that evolve with price action to enter trades at statistically significant bounce zones
- Precision RSI Filter - Our proprietary RSI algorithm filters out 87% of false signals while maintaining high-probability entries
- Market Timing Technology - Built-in trading time filter automatically focuses on peak liquidity periods across sessions
Professional Risk Controls:
Vetra includes multi-layered protection with:
- Profit-taking based on volatility analysis
- Real-time drawdown monitoring
- Automatic risk reduction during high volatility
Installation takes seconds - simply attach to EURGBP (M30) chart
Optimized for multiple currency pairs including:EURGBP,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURAUD,EURUSD,EURJPY
Minimum Requirements:
- $100 (Standard Mode)
- $1000 (Risky Mode)
