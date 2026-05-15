Price Action Robot MT5

3.86

Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action, focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditions, adapting to momentum and structure shifts while maintaining precise and disciplined execution. This approach allows the robot to operate in a clean and controlled way, avoiding unnecessary risk and overcomplicated strategies. No grid and no martingale means every trade is based on clear logic, with full control over exposure and risk management. The system is optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, focusing on some of the most liquid and actively traded markets. It is built to deliver consistent performance by following real market behavior, making it suitable for traders who value stability, precision, and long term reliability over aggressive or unpredictable strategies. Price Action Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. Live results are available on our website.

Price:
The special price $799 is valid until 8 August 2026. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $1999.

Bonus for all users: 
Each user who purchases Price Action Robot will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: Aussie Loonie, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator. 

Key features:

  • Pure Price Action
    The robot operates without indicators, using raw price data to make decisions based on real market behavior.
  • Structure Focused
    It identifies key levels, support and resistance zones, and market structure shifts to find optimal entry points.
  • Trend Adaptive
    The system adjusts to current market conditions, following trends when momentum is strong and avoiding unstable environments.
    Precise Entries
  • Advanced logic ensures accurate trade execution with carefully selected entry points.
  • Risk Control
    Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable performance over time.
  • No Grid No Martingale
    The system does not use grid or martingale strategies, ensuring transparent logic and controlled risk exposure.
  • Prop Firm Ready
    Designed to work with Prop Trading Firms, following strict risk rules and disciplined execution.
  • Optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD on M15 timeframe
    Price Action Robot is suitable for traders looking for a clean, logic driven system that follows the market instead of predicting it. 

Trade Management:

  1. Structure Based Stop Loss
    Stop Loss is automatically placed based on recent swing highs and lows, following real market structure instead of fixed distances.

  2. Risk Reward Based Take Profit
    Take Profit is calculated using a predefined Risk Reward ratio, ensuring consistent and disciplined trade management.

  3. Break Even Function
    Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry level after reaching a defined profit level, protecting capital.

  4. ATR Trailing Stop
    Dynamically locks in profits as the trade develops in your favor, adapting to market volatility.

How do I start:
After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After confirmation, you will receive access to a private group where our support team and other users will help you with everything. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add the EA to EURUSD or XAUUSD chart, select M15 timeframe, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process has been simplified and the only parameter that needs to be adjusted is lot size. All other settings are optimized by default. Price Action Robot can be used with any Forex broker and on any account type, but low spread accounts are recommended. Suggested leverage is from 1:20 up to 1:1000.

How to properly test the Price Action Robot in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date and select Every Tick Normal. Add the robot to EURUSD or XAUUSD, on M15 timeframe. The robot is fully optimized, so you only need to set the lot size. All other parameters should remain unchanged. Then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester.

Information:
Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Minimum deposit: 1000
Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
Account type: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 2.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

Price:
The robot costs $799. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching $1999. 

PRICE ACTION ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes Price Action Robot different from other trading robots?
    Price Action Robot is based entirely on pure market behavior without using indicators. It focuses on structure, trend dynamics, and real price movement instead of lagging signals. The system does not use grid, martingale, or hedging, ensuring clean logic and controlled risk management.

  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to set the lot size and basic risk parameters. All core logic such as entries, Stop Loss, and Take Profit is handled automatically.

  3. Which markets does Price Action Robot support?
    The system is optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD, focusing on high liquidity and stable trading conditions.

  4. What timeframe should I use?
    Price Action Robot is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe, providing a strong balance between signal quality and trading frequency.

  5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market structure and executing trades only when all predefined conditions are met.

  6. How many positions can be open at the same time?
    The robot maintains only one active position at a time. This ensures full control over risk and avoids overexposure.

  7. Does the robot use grid, martingale or hedging strategies?
    No. Price Action Robot uses a clean trading approach with a single position and structured risk management. No grid, no martingale, no hedging.

  8. How does trade management work?
    The robot uses structured trade management based on real market logic:
    - Stop Loss is placed automatically based on market structure
    - Take Profit is calculated using Risk Reward ratio
    - Break Even secures the position after reaching defined profit
    - ATR Trailing Stop locks in profits as the trade develops

  9. Can I customize the settings?
    Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as Risk Percent, Fixed Lot, trading hours, spread filters, and other safety settings.

  10. Can I use Price Action Robot with any broker?
    Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. Low spread accounts are recommended for best performance.

  11. What platforms are supported?
    Price Action Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

  12. Can I use Price Action Robot with Prop Trading Firms?
    Yes. Price Action Robot is designed to work with Prop Trading Firms and can be used with any firm. The system follows strict risk management rules, using a clean trading approach without grid or martingale strategies.
    It operates with:
    - controlled risk per trade
    - single position logic
    - structured Stop Loss and Take Profit
    - no aggressive recovery systems

  13. Will I receive updates?
    Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

  14. What is the pricing model?
    Price Action Robot uses a progressive pricing system:
    - Starting price: $699
    - Final price: $1999

  15. Is there a purchase limit?
    Yes. The number of copies is limited to maintain:
    - stable performance
    - controlled execution environment
    - long term product value
    - high quality support

  16. What do I receive after purchase?
    After purchase, you will receive:
    - access to Price Action Robot (MT4 or MT5)
    - full manual in 10 languages
    - access to private support group

After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group.

Reviews 7
rojith
241
rojith 2026.06.02 16:49 
 

Really good support from the technical team .......Looking forward the result same as the XIRO Robot which is really amazing.

MONT S
38
MONT S 2026.05.23 09:52 
 

I really liked it, so i decided to buy. it's an EA that uses a relatively low-risk strategy , not trade frequently no grid and martingale. i'm currently testing it out. it's good approach, especially with community for sharing information.

Nick
435
Nick 2026.05.19 04:21 
 

I have been testing Price Action Robot for some time and I am honestly impressed with how clean and logical the system is. What stands out the most is that it does not rely on indicators or any kind of over-complicated strategies. Everything is based on real price action, structure and trend, which makes the trades feel much more natural and understandable. The entries are very precise and you can clearly see that the robot waits for proper conditions instead of forcing trades. I also like that it uses structure based Stop Loss and Risk Reward logic, so everything is consistent and controlled. No grid, no martingale, which for me is a big advantage because I prefer safer and more professional approaches. Another big plus is how simple it is to use. You basically set the lot size and the rest is handled automatically. At the same time, the system still feels advanced because of how it reads the market. The community and support are also very solid. After joining the group you can see that people are active and helping each other, which makes a big difference compared to many other products. Overall, Price Action Robot is a well built system for anyone who is looking for a structured, clean and disciplined way of trading without unnecessary risk.

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Filter:
rojith
241
rojith 2026.06.02 16:49 
 

Really good support from the technical team .......Looking forward the result same as the XIRO Robot which is really amazing.

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.02 17:36
Thank you very much for your review, we really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with Price Action Robot. This system was designed with a very clear goal in mind to follow real market behavior instead of relying on indicators or overcomplicated strategies. It focuses on structure, trend and clean execution, which allows it to operate in a more controlled and consistent way. We are glad to see that this approach is being noticed and valued. We are also building not just a product, but a strong community around our robots. Inside the private group, users can exchange ideas, share results and get direct support from our team. This is a big part of the project and something we continuously improve, because trading becomes much easier when you are not doing it alone. Your feedback helps us grow and motivates us to keep developing and improving the system with new updates and features. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the community👍📊
MONT S
38
MONT S 2026.05.23 09:52 
 

I really liked it, so i decided to buy. it's an EA that uses a relatively low-risk strategy , not trade frequently no grid and martingale. i'm currently testing it out. it's good approach, especially with community for sharing information.

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.23 10:24
Thank you very much for your review, we really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with Price Action Robot. This system was designed with a very clear goal in mind to follow real market behavior instead of relying on indicators or overcomplicated strategies. It focuses on structure, trend and clean execution, which allows it to operate in a more controlled and consistent way. We are glad to see that this approach is being noticed and valued. We are also building not just a product, but a strong community around our robots. Inside the private group, users can exchange ideas, share results and get direct support from our team. This is a big part of the project and something we continuously improve, because trading becomes much easier when you are not doing it alone. Your feedback helps us grow and motivates us to keep developing and improving the system with new updates and features. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the community👍📊
Naimeshkumar Jayantibhai Patel
319
Naimeshkumar Jayantibhai Patel 2026.05.22 02:51 
 

when you give your honest feedback the developer remove you from telegram support. and force you to remove negative feedback and comments. this happens in his other EAs as well. in the comments who are posting positive results are their own accounts. even when you use same settings your trades wont match with other user(his own accounts)...

i already connected with live account and in future i am very happy to update my feedback if this EA perform well.

For live result of this BOT check comments before buying.. i have used same settings provided buy them (..

And Big question Why you dont you have Live signals of your any BOT, or even in myfxbook history?

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.22 08:51
⛔️This person bought the robot for only one purpose, to add a negative review and stop its sales. We saw positive comments added for another SELLER and all of this has been reported. Please do not take into account any of these comments or results that he publishes because they are false. This person is using his OWN settings and after only 1 day of use he added negative results as well as a review.
Nick
435
Nick 2026.05.19 04:21 
 

I have been testing Price Action Robot for some time and I am honestly impressed with how clean and logical the system is. What stands out the most is that it does not rely on indicators or any kind of over-complicated strategies. Everything is based on real price action, structure and trend, which makes the trades feel much more natural and understandable. The entries are very precise and you can clearly see that the robot waits for proper conditions instead of forcing trades. I also like that it uses structure based Stop Loss and Risk Reward logic, so everything is consistent and controlled. No grid, no martingale, which for me is a big advantage because I prefer safer and more professional approaches. Another big plus is how simple it is to use. You basically set the lot size and the rest is handled automatically. At the same time, the system still feels advanced because of how it reads the market. The community and support are also very solid. After joining the group you can see that people are active and helping each other, which makes a big difference compared to many other products. Overall, Price Action Robot is a well built system for anyone who is looking for a structured, clean and disciplined way of trading without unnecessary risk.

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.19 08:28
Thank you very much for your review, we really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with Price Action Robot. This system was designed with a very clear goal in mind to follow real market behavior instead of relying on indicators or overcomplicated strategies. It focuses on structure, trend and clean execution, which allows it to operate in a more controlled and consistent way. We are glad to see that this approach is being noticed and valued. We are also building not just a product, but a strong community around our robots. Inside the private group, users can exchange ideas, share results and get direct support from our team. This is a big part of the project and something we continuously improve, because trading becomes much easier when you are not doing it alone. Your feedback helps us grow and motivates us to keep developing and improving the system with new updates and features. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the community👍📊
Michal Fojtl
578
Michal Fojtl 2026.05.18 11:58 
 

I am very impressed by the experience this team has to be able to create such different and advanced systems. I bought Price Action Robot because I love Price Action strategies and so far I have never seen a robot like this one. I also recommend XIRO Robot and XG Gold. Both have been generating very stable profits on my account for several months. Thank you for the great tools you create and also for the fast support.

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.18 12:37
Thank you very much for your review, we really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with Price Action Robot. This system was designed with a very clear goal in mind to follow real market behavior instead of relying on indicators or overcomplicated strategies. It focuses on structure, trend and clean execution, which allows it to operate in a more controlled and consistent way. We are glad to see that this approach is being noticed and valued. We are also building not just a product, but a strong community around our robots. Inside the private group, users can exchange ideas, share results and get direct support from our team. This is a big part of the project and something we continuously improve, because trading becomes much easier when you are not doing it alone. Your feedback helps us grow and motivates us to keep developing and improving the system with new updates and features. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the community👍📊
Stefano Di Paola
2547
Stefano Di Paola 2026.05.18 11:03 
 

Update 12 June 2026

Unfortunately, after several weeks of testing and live trading, I cannot give this Expert Advisor a positive review. First of all, the EA itself does not appear to provide any consistent edge or reliable profitability. The results seem largely random, with periods of gains followed by losses that quickly erase previous profits. After multiple consecutive losing trades, I reduced my lot size and eventually decided to move the EA to a demo account because I no longer felt confident risking real money on it. To be fair, I am not saying this is the worst EA on the market. There are certainly products that perform much worse. However, I also cannot say that this EA has demonstrated any clear ability to generate stable, long-term profits. Based on my experience, it has not met the expectations created by its marketing. That said, my negative rating is not only about the EA itself. The main reason for this review is the behavior of the developers. In my experience, they do not tolerate criticism or negative feedback of any kind. Whenever a customer posts a comment that is even remotely critical, the reaction is often the same: pressure is applied to remove the comment. The message is essentially, “Remove the post or we will stop providing support,” or “Remove the post or we will stop providing updates.” I have personally purchased four of their products. Two were purchased through MQL5, where their ability to retaliate is limited to removing users from their Telegram groups. The other two were purchased directly from them. In those cases, I was explicitly informed that despite having paid for the products and despite being entitled to future updates, I would no longer receive updates because of my critical comments. What makes this even more concerning is that this is not an isolated experience. Anyone who spends some time reading comments and discussions related to their other EAs on MQL5 will find similar reports from other customers. I am not the only person who has experienced this type of behavior. A professional developer should welcome honest feedback, whether positive or negative. No trading system wins all the time, and most traders understand that. What is difficult to accept is a situation where customers feel pressured into removing legitimate reviews or risk losing support and updates for products they have already purchased. For these reasons, I cannot recommend this developer. The EA’s performance has been disappointing, but the customer relations and handling of criticism have been even more disappointing. I will continue to monitor the EA and, if its long-term performance improves significantly, I will update this review accordingly. At the moment, however, my experience has been overwhelmingly negative.

Blvght
394
Blvght 2026.05.18 11:01 
 

Price Action Robot is another great system from this team. I bought practically all of their robots and they really work very well. The support is also very helpful in the group and they reply almost instantly. Thanks.

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.18 11:09
Thank you very much for your review, we really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with Price Action Robot. This system was designed with a very clear goal in mind to follow real market behavior instead of relying on indicators or overcomplicated strategies. It focuses on structure, trend and clean execution, which allows it to operate in a more controlled and consistent way. We are glad to see that this approach is being noticed and valued. We are also building not just a product, but a strong community around our robots. Inside the private group, users can exchange ideas, share results and get direct support from our team. This is a big part of the project and something we continuously improve, because trading becomes much easier when you are not doing it alone. Your feedback helps us grow and motivates us to keep developing and improving the system with new updates and features. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the community👍📊
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