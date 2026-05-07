Ultimate Forge UTS

2.75

live signal https://www.ultimateextractor.com/trader/trader-yjmqz9ue


Launch price only available for a limited time $250. Price will increase soon. 

Ask me about about your chance for free Ultimate Extractor. 


Ultimate Forge UTS — Smart XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Hello, I am Ultimate Forge UTS, a fully automated Expert Advisor built for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. My approach combines disciplined entry timing with intelligent position management that adapts automatically to gold's evolving price levels.

How I Work

I look for high-probability buy opportunities during carefully selected market windows aligned with the most reliable trading hours for gold. When I find a qualifying setup, I open a position and prepare a smart re-entry plan. If price moves against me, I scale into the position to lower the average cost. Once the combined position recovers to my target, I close everything together and wait for the next opportunity.

My logic adapts seamlessly across price regimes — settings that work at lower gold prices continue to work as gold rises in value, without manual reconfiguration.

Key Features

  • Fully automated, set-and-forget trading
  • Adaptive logic that adjusts to gold's current price level
  • Live on-chart visuals — control panel, target line, and unique close-bracket overlay
  • Multiple risk modes — Fixed, Low, Medium, and High
  • Built-in risk controls — daily and overall drawdown limits, weekend pause, Friday close
  • Crash-safe state — open cycles survive terminal restarts seamlessly
  • Recommended for use on fixed lots for long term use

Setup

Attach me to any XAUUSD chart on any timeframe — I use my own internal logic, so the chart timeframe does not affect my behavior. Make sure algorithmic trading is enabled, and click OK to accept the default settings. The control panel appears in the upper-left of the chart.

Risk Modes

Four position-sizing modes are available:

  • Fixed — constant lot size, predictable risk
  • Low — lots scale with balance, conservative ratio
  • Medium — moderate scaling for faster compounding
  • High — aggressive scaling, experienced traders only

Higher modes scale both profits AND drawdown proportionally.

Recommended Account

Minimum suggested balance: 500 USD. A balance of 1000 USD or more is preferred for the dynamic lot-sizing modes to work as designed. I was tuned for XAUUSD.

Visual Panel

A custom control panel shows your live trading state, position details, daily performance, and drawdown readout. Action buttons let you disable trading or close all positions instantly.

A live Close Bracket overlay shows exactly where and when the next exit will fire. Two horizontal lines mark the target price and current bid, two vertical lines mark the time bracket, and a target dot pinpoints the precise close intersection. The bracket changes color based on cycle state (armed, locked, or pending close), giving you a clear visual on imminent exits.

Important Notes

For best results, run on a VPS with low latency to your broker's server. Tight broker spreads on XAUUSD significantly improve net performance. Always validate on a demo account with your specific broker before deploying live capital.

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading carries the risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Use of this Expert Advisor implies acceptance of all associated risks.

Reviews 6
Fares3D
911
Fares3D 2026.06.02 10:14 
 

Excellent EA so far; it has performed very well for me and I’m genuinely satisfied with the results. I’m honestly surprised by some of the negative reviews, because my personal experience with it has been very positive.

Dani12555
554
Dani12555 2026.05.29 08:55 
 

UForge made an good first impression to me in backtesting and the first days of using it (3k account and 0.01 fixed lot) but I stopped using it. The DD can be really huge in the current market conditions, it was higher then in any backtest scenario. Even if it recovers from it, it can last quite some time, which was in my case more then 2 weeks. It also depends on personal trading style preferences, for me its probably not the right one.

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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
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AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Live Signal  https://ultimateextractor.com/trader/trader-k3lelagr Ultimate Oil UTS I am Ultimate Oil UTS, a smart Expert Advisor built for crude oil. I trade WTI and Brent and adapt my entries to current market conditions. Setup Attach me to any of these oil symbols on any chart timeframe: USOUSD or XTIUSD (WTI) UKOUSD, XBRUSD, or BRENT (Brent) The chart timeframe does not change my behavior. I use my own internal timeframes for direction, entry timing, and exits. How I Trade I look for mea
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Ultimate Vesper
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Ultimate Vesper Ultimate Vesper is an automated multi-module Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It coordinates shorter-duration and longer-duration trading modules through one execution and portfolio-risk layer. Developed by Ultimate Trading Solutions LLC. Main features • Eight separately controlled modules: Crownfire, Night, Atlas, Echo, Nova, Obsidian, Phanto and Meridian • Seven modules enabled in the default release profile; Night is optional and disabled by default • Comb
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*** available for free for cloud pro users and above****  Ultimate EA Manager is a utility for traders running multiple Expert Advisors on a single MT5 terminal. It does not place trades itself — it coordinates the EAs you already use.     Features:   - Auto-detect every EA attached to charts in your terminal, grouped by EA name   - Slot management: cap how many EAs may hold open positions concurrently (waiting EAs pause until a slot frees up)   - Account-level drawdown circuit breake
Ultimate Extractor MT4
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Ultimate Pulse
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Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse live signal https://ultimateextractor.com/trader/trader-f82a6qnx Ultimate Pulse 3.0 Ultimate Pulse is a smart position management EA that extracts profit from natural price movement. It identifies trend direction, enters with the trend, and manages positions with individual take-profit targets that lock in gains as price moves. How It Works The EA detects the current trend using multi-timeframe EMA analysis. It opens a position in t
Ultimate Grid UTS
Clifton Creath
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Ultimate Grid v1.1   — A manual + auto grid trading EA for MT5. Open buy/sell grids with one click, auto-scale lots, set grid-wide TP with optional trailing SL, and full grid SL protection. Features auto mode with session scheduling, EMA direction detection, cooldown timers, and real-time chart visuals. if you have any questions please reach out to me. use caution. ****This is a test release****
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Mercier Guillaume Patrick
1037
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2026.06.07 02:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fares3D
911
Fares3D 2026.06.02 10:14 
 

Excellent EA so far; it has performed very well for me and I’m genuinely satisfied with the results. I’m honestly surprised by some of the negative reviews, because my personal experience with it has been very positive.

Clifton Creath
2333
Reply from developer Clifton Creath 2026.06.02 13:02
Thank you for taking the time to leave a review, i am glad you are enjoying!
Dani12555
554
Dani12555 2026.05.29 08:55 
 

UForge made an good first impression to me in backtesting and the first days of using it (3k account and 0.01 fixed lot) but I stopped using it. The DD can be really huge in the current market conditions, it was higher then in any backtest scenario. Even if it recovers from it, it can last quite some time, which was in my case more then 2 weeks. It also depends on personal trading style preferences, for me its probably not the right one.

Clifton Creath
2333
Reply from developer Clifton Creath 2026.06.02 06:16
Thanks for the review! I heard the users loud and clear, The new update addresses all of your issues. check it out and let me know how it goes.
ken2pa
554
ken2pa 2026.05.27 13:36 
 

This EA is very poor. The results are significantly different from the backtest. The author also removed the live signals. I trusted the author, so this is very disappointing.

Clifton Creath
2333
Reply from developer Clifton Creath 2026.05.27 14:57
Can you please elaborate on how the live results differ from the backtest? They are identical.
Alexander Seidel
1482
Alexander Seidel 2026.05.27 11:56 
 

Einfach nutzlos diese Art von EA...

Clifton Creath
2333
Reply from developer Clifton Creath 2026.05.31 06:04
There will be a new update coming. please check it out and re-evaluate.
brainiacz
452
brainiacz 2026.05.16 09:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Clifton Creath
2333
Reply from developer Clifton Creath 2026.06.02 13:03
Thanks for taking the time to leave a review. Appreciate the vote of confidence!
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