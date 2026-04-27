TALON Gold Scalper

4

TALON Gold Scalper


TALON Gold Scalper is an automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold), focused on short-term market movements. The EA operates using internal multi-timeframe analysis, independent of the chart timeframe. It is built as a short-duration trading strategy, aiming to capture intraday price movements while maintaining controlled drawdown. The system has been tested on tick-based historical data across multiple brokers over the past 3 years to validate execution and risk management behavior.

Main characteristics:

  • Simple setup: the EA requires only basic configuration such as risk level
  • Each trade uses a fixed Stop Loss and dynamic Trailing Stop
  • 9 independent internal modules analyze market conditions for entry signals
  • No grid or martingale techniques are used
  • Risk can be limited using the "Max Drawdown Percent" parameter

TALON Gold Scalper uses 9 independent strategies. Some are more active, while others are extremely selective.

Module 1: Focuses on multi-timeframe trend alignment. Executes trend-continuation trades at fixed times, confirmed by directional strength indicators.

Module 2: A pure scalping strategy designed to capture sudden bursts of volatility. Secures profits quickly using an extremely tight trailing stop.

Module 3: Trades price imbalances left behind by institutional activity.

Module 4: Exploits repetitive hourly patterns with strict spread and volatility filters for additional protection.

Module 5: A mean reversion / pullback strategy activated during controlled market conditions.

Module 6: Identifies and captures micro-level trend reversals on specific intraday sessions.

Module 7: Analyzes 5 charts simultaneously (H4 to M5). Positions open only when trend direction aligns perfectly across all 5 timeframes.

Module 8: Pattern-based strategy detecting specific candlestick formations confirmed by multi-timeframe trend filters.

Module 9: Detects strong momentum candles breaking key levels, entering on controlled retracement for optimal risk/reward.

Disclaimer: Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly.

Reviews 20
Amit-AX
716
Amit-AX 2026.07.14 22:06 
 

Great EA from DEV who listens to feedback and improved it massively. New version is profitable and has done very well. I recommend to those who want a reliable TP/SL EA without the risk from Grid.

H20Real
662
H20Real 2026.06.09 20:17 
 

IF enable Friday closing trades and but HNT strategys on False on input settings, then this robot i coming to profitable. I recommend to start with fixed lot size 0.01 for the testing period. Most of the trades are a little profit trades but it looks that this how it can work out good.

Elias Eseverri Abadia
451
Elias Eseverri Abadia 2026.06.05 10:44 
 

Ea was very promising on the backtest but it is not performing well in live. I would not purcharse it until i see a possitve tendency on the trades. I am removing the EA from my live accounts. Not sure if will be profitable on the long term. but it is not on the current market.

Update: Last version of the EA has been very profitable and moved from demo account to live account. Giving 5 starts now.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Amit-AX
716
Amit-AX 2026.07.14 22:06 
 

Great EA from DEV who listens to feedback and improved it massively. New version is profitable and has done very well. I recommend to those who want a reliable TP/SL EA without the risk from Grid.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.07.15 06:17
thanks for the review! I like this latest version too!
Ivan Privalov
735
Ivan Privalov 2026.06.22 14:18 
 

Looking forward for v.1.7 update as the previous versions created more losses versus a few profit trades ( Will update this review if things get better.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.22 14:26
Thank you for your review. V1.7 is live
Alex_47
198
Alex_47 2026.06.10 08:52 
 

Unfortunately the EA did not deliver. Using over a month and losses outweight profits by far. Developer is helpful though and maybe can make improvements.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.10 09:19
Thank you for your review. TALON Gold Scalper V1.6 is coming soon with improvements. 🙏
H20Real
662
H20Real 2026.06.09 20:17 
 

IF enable Friday closing trades and but HNT strategys on False on input settings, then this robot i coming to profitable. I recommend to start with fixed lot size 0.01 for the testing period. Most of the trades are a little profit trades but it looks that this how it can work out good.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.10 04:30
Thank you for your review. The entire HNT module has been restructured. V1.6 coming soon..
jamidodo
353
jamidodo 2026.06.05 11:01 
 

One loss eat many profit deals .. No Risk-to-Reward Ratio (RRR) Poor performance ...

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.09 07:23
Thank you for your review. I'm working on improvements.
Elias Eseverri Abadia
451
Elias Eseverri Abadia 2026.06.05 10:44 
 

Ea was very promising on the backtest but it is not performing well in live. I would not purcharse it until i see a possitve tendency on the trades. I am removing the EA from my live accounts. Not sure if will be profitable on the long term. but it is not on the current market.

Update: Last version of the EA has been very profitable and moved from demo account to live account. Giving 5 starts now.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.22 14:25
Thank you for your review.
Wil_Graz
42
Wil_Graz 2026.06.05 08:33 
 

Good Morning, I totally agree to the comment from "Ednan Kadenic", I bought this Scalper, as the backtest was very promising, in May I made small profits (1 - 3 Euro per trade), and the last days, I made big losses (17 to 30 Euro per trade), so in total I am loosing my money.

Alan Su
23
Alan Su 2026.06.05 07:19 
 

I think your EA is good, but I’ve noticed one issue. I was making consistent profit for about one week, around USD 70, but today the SL was hit and I lost the same USD 70. Is it possible to improve the EA so that SL hits can be minimized, or to add better risk protection, so the profit I’ve built up doesn’t get wiped out all at once?

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.05 07:41
Thank you for your review. Try testing the 9 modules separately and see which ones suit your trading style best. Some strategies use a smaller Stop Loss (SL), while others use a larger SL. With the V1.5 update, you now have the option to disable any strategy you don't like and keep only the ones that fit your preferences.
Ednan Kadenic
372
Ednan Kadenic 2026.06.03 07:18 
 

Terrible EA. Since i am using its loss. It made few small wins and than big loss and so on. This ea cant be profitable long therm. Its only profitable in backtest. Dont use it dont recommend it. If i could i would like to get a refund but its not possible on mql5. Worst ea i every used so far. Your ea only looks good on backtest but live trading is terrible. Its simply curve fitted and thats why it looks like nice in backtest. When its not the case than show us all the robustnes tests you should made with your ea if you are a real and good developer. Monte Carlo test, walk forward, OOS ( out of sample test. I want to see that all to trust you and your ea. I can made an ea in 5 minutes which looks great in backtest. Thats not a point here. Looks at your live signal. Reward to risk ratio is also terrible at all. The EA have on some strategies SL of 5000 points which is 50$ loss in one trade with the lowest lotsize and profits are trailed with a very tight trailing SL which makes few $ profits. You will need over 15 positive trades in a row to cover the SL position of 50$. I know what i am talking about.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.03 08:32
Thank you! Please post these terrible results so we can see them.
Kate_43
188
Kate_43 2026.05.30 14:38 
 

Real result is obviously worse than Backtest result, quite disappointed.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.30 16:53
Thank you! please post the results in the "comments" section
Mena Minga
47
Mena Minga 2026.05.29 21:10 
 

Hurray!!!! Hurray!!! for the TALON Gold Scalper. This has got to be the most AMAZING and SUCCESSFUL GOLD EA on the market! My best friend and I started our 1st live account on 5-11-26 and as of to date, the profit on that account is astonishing. The profit is currently ($1,035.11) We started the account with $1000.00/USD, did multiple back tests to come up with our own settings and TALON went to work!!!! Further, I opened a new / 2nd account with $1000.00 USD on 05-21-26 but did not go live with the software until 5-24-26, on Sunday and the result on the new account is already ($202,00) in profit and proving to be just as amazing! I strongly encourage anyone looking for an Expert Advisor for GOLD that truly delivers real results to HURRY UP!!! Go Grab your copy of TALON GOLD SCALPER Today!!!! This is THE REAL Automated GOLD-RUSH!!!! *******NOTE: For Proof, see comments tab on page 6-Mena Minga**********

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.30 15:21
Thanks Minga! always kind!
Sergiu Luzov
349
Sergiu Luzov 2026.05.26 17:09 
 

Solid 4.9/5 stars — no algorithm is perfect, but this one performs consistently. Backtests were strong, and so far the live results align closely with the testing.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.27 08:00
thanks for review! 🙏
Whoopty_FX
371
Whoopty_FX 2026.05.26 10:27 
 

Very easy to use - don't overthink think the simplicity. Quick scalp trades in and out of positions without prolonged exposure to Gold's volatile moves. I really like this EA, and the author has been making constant improvements based on user feedback requests, which shows it's getting better over time.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.27 08:01
Thank you for your feedback and support! I’m glad you like the simplicity and fast scalp approach. More improvements are definitely coming 🙏
Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien
1074
Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien 2026.05.22 15:51 
 

Performance is good

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.23 10:10
thanks for the review. more updates are coming and I'm working on introducing new strategies
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.22 06:05 
 

My first impressions are very positive, like the quick out of the box setup, works smooth and feels worth it already, a true scalper, also the support from Eusebiu is 6 stars will keep updated on my journey !

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.22 19:44
Thank you! I'm waiting for the update
Andrew Lee
2538
Andrew Lee 2026.05.14 11:15 
 

Running Talon for a couple of weeks now - much better than a lot of the more expensive options available on the market. Great set of diversified strategies, and support from Eusebiu has been awesome (thanks for the help). No grid, no AI, just smart well timed entries and on point exits.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.20 15:26
Really appreciate!
suki9860
297
suki9860 2026.05.11 03:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.11 06:04
Hey! thanks for support! really appreciate.
Akash Talele
35
Akash Talele 2026.05.06 13:45 
 

3 trades so far, all profitable. Good EA! High win probability, but at the same time, SL is big & tp are small. One SL will take a lot of tardes to cover up. The Developer is responsive & continuously updating the EA & releasing the updates, which is more important.

Update : After 1 month 20 Days I am discontinuing this EA. Forget profit or even breakeven, I am in loss.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.07 06:34
Thank you for the detailed feedback and support! Continuous improvements and updates will keep coming 🙏
Philippe Andreas Bachmann
695
Philippe Andreas Bachmann 2026.05.06 08:34 
 

The EA works perfectly. I've only been using it for a short time, but the results are excellent. Communication with the developer is also top-notch. An update is coming.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.07 06:33
Thank you for your trust and support! More updates coming soon 🚀
MOjo1986
91
MOjo1986 2026.04.29 03:47 
 

The TALON Gold Scalper stands out for its clearly conservative trading approach—something quite rare among expert advisors. Most importantly, it avoids both grid systems and martingale strategies, significantly reducing overall risk. Instead of aggressive overtrading, the EA focuses on selective, high-quality entries. This results in a high win rate while maintaining a low drawdown, which is exactly what I was looking for. If you're searching for a stable and risk-conscious scalper, this is a well-designed solution—in my view, a clear buy recommendation.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Reply from developer Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.04.29 09:41
Thank you for your trust! Enjoy the results!
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