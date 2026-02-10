ORB Revolution

5

ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading. Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection, repeatable execution, and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal safeguards to prevent over-trading, over-risking, or rule violations commonly leading to prop-firm disqualification. 

WARNING: This is a LIMITED pricing for the next 25 copies or till next updates! Only few copies are at this price!

Default EA settings are for Nasdaq (adjust your risk), Preset files for Gold are available on request, other will be released gradually — contact us here.

Buy ORB Revolution and get any EA from our EA for Free - Get in touch for more details

Key Features Overview

ORB Revolution integrates multiple execution, filtering, and risk-control components into a single structured framework:

  • Automated ORB breakout and reversal engines
  • Institutional-grade risk and drawdown controls
  • News-aware trading with pause during high-impact events
  • Partial closes, breakeven and trailing logic
  • Multiple filters to avoid low-quality market conditions
  • Obfuscator enabled to add random entry and hidden stop loss
  • Full transparency with no martingale, no grid, and no averaging

Multi-Layered Filter System

ORB Revolution uses a comprehensive filter framework to improve signal quality and reduce low-probability trades.

  • Volatility filters based on ATR and range conditions
  • Trend filters based on Bollinger logic with additional internal adjustments
  • Time and day filters for session-specific behavior
  • Custom breakout confirmation logic

    Who It’s For

    ORB Revolution is built for:

    • Disciplined risk-first traders
    • Automated breakout strategy followers
    • Traders preparing for or participating in prop-firm evaluations

    Not suitable for traders whose strategy relies on grid, martingale, or high-risk shortcuts, or traders searching for a black box EA.

    Recommended Usage and Market Suitability

    Primary Market: NASDAQ (US100)
    Timeframe: M5
    Minimum Account: 200 USD
    Risk: approximately 1% per trade

    This configuration is optimized for prop-firm style rules and controlled drawdown behavior.

    ORB Revolution is also suitable for other ORB-based strategies, instruments, and sessions. For alternative presets or custom ORB configurations, contact us directly.

    Inputs and Configuration

    General

    • EA Magic Number : Unique identifier to manage and track EA trades.
    • EA Comment : Custom comment shown on orders and account history.

    Session and Timing

    • Range Start Hour / Minute : Defines the start time of the opening range.
    • Range End Hour / Minute : Defines the end time of the opening range.
    • Allowed Trading Days : Enables or disables trading on selected weekdays.
    • Session Time Filter : Restricts execution to specific market sessions.

    Range and Entry Logic

    • Breakout Entry or Retest: To trade immidiate breakouts or wait for retest
    • Minimum Range Size : Filters out low-volatility opening ranges.
    • Maximum Range Size : Prevents trading during excessively large ranges.
    • Breakout Buffer (Points) : Extra distance required before a breakout is confirmed.
    • Breakout Mode : Selects breakout-only or breakout plus reversal behavior.
    • Entry Confirmation Mode : Executes on price touch or candle close.

    Market Filters

    • ATR Volatility Filter : Ensures sufficient market movement before trading.
    • Trend Filter (Bollinger-based) : Aligns trades with market bias to reduce false breakouts.
    • Time and Day Filters : Avoids trading during unfavorable periods.
    • News Filter : Pauses trading during high-impact news (backtestable).

    Risk Management

    • Risk Type : Lot size, percentage risk, or fixed monetary risk.
    • Risk Value : Defines the selected risk amount per trade.
    • Daily Drawdown Limit : Stops trading after reaching a defined loss threshold.
    • Daily Profit Target : Stops trading once a daily profit goal is achieved.

    Trade Management

    • Stop Loss Distance : Initial protective stop in points.
    • Take Profit Distance : Fixed or managed take-profit level.
    • Partial Close Levels : Scales out positions at predefined profit points.
    • Breakeven Trigger : Moves stop loss to breakeven after a defined gain.
    • Trailing Stop Settings : Locks in profits dynamically as price moves.

    Advanced Risk Management Module

    • Drawdown Limiter : Automatically pauses trading when predefined loss thresholds are reached.
    • Profit Target System : Stops trading once defined profit objectives are achieved.
    • Risk Type : Choose between fixed lot, percentage-based, or monetary risk.
    • Risk Value : Defines the exact exposure per trade according to the selected model.
    • Real-Time Monitoring : Continuously enforces risk rules based on equity, balance, and open trades.

    You need more details
    Check out the inputs configuraiton here
    Join our community here


    Reviews 26
    DonTrader16
    20
    DonTrader16 2026.04.28 19:09 
     

    Great, I’m using an EA for the first time. At the beginning, I was skeptical because the strategy seemed very simple, so I first tested it manually on a demo account. After getting to know the community, I decided to purchase the EA. I spent some time experimenting on the demo account, and the community consistently provides support. Bugs are addressed, and user feedback is taken into the new version. As a result, I was able to start trading on my live account with confidence.

    Wolly1982
    19
    Wolly1982 2026.04.16 12:00 
     

    Ich nutze den EA nun seit rund 6 Wochen und bin einfach nur begeistert. Es gibt unzählige Einstellmöglichkeiten, sodass jeder Nutzer eigene Strategien bauen und diese handeln lassen kann. Hilfreich ist dabei die Betrachtung in Backtests. Super ist auch, dass man ein Dashboard hat, auf welchem man die Performance bei mehreren Strategien angezeigt bekommt. Kleinere Bugs bei wurden absolut schnell behoben und es kommen regelmäßig Updates mit Erweiterungen von Funktionen. Der Entwickler hat einfach sehr gute Arbeit geleistet.

    ChrisYamaSan
    19
    ChrisYamaSan 2026.04.02 13:12 
     

    Am Anfang war es für mich ehrlich gesagt nicht ganz leicht, den ORB EA zu verstehen, da ich vorher überhaupt keine Erfahrung mit dem ganzen EA-Thema hatte. Gerade die ersten Schritte und Einstellungen waren etwas überwältigend. Was aber wirklich den Unterschied gemacht hat, war das Team dahinter. Der Support war extrem hilfsbereit, geduldig und hat sich Zeit genommen, alles verständlich zu erklären. Egal welche Frage ich hatte, ich habe immer schnell eine hilfreiche Antwort bekommen. Sobald man sich einmal reingefuchst hat, funktioniert der EA richtig gut und macht genau das, was er soll. Klare Empfehlung – besonders wegen des starken Supports!

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    DonTrader16
    20
    DonTrader16 2026.04.28 19:09 
     

    Great, I’m using an EA for the first time. At the beginning, I was skeptical because the strategy seemed very simple, so I first tested it manually on a demo account. After getting to know the community, I decided to purchase the EA. I spent some time experimenting on the demo account, and the community consistently provides support. Bugs are addressed, and user feedback is taken into the new version. As a result, I was able to start trading on my live account with confidence.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.04.29 04:55
    Thank you so much for your thoughtful review and for trusting the EA after testing it properly first. I’m really happy to hear the community support, updates, and feedback-driven improvements helped you move to live trading with confidence. Wishing you continued success!
    Wolly1982
    19
    Wolly1982 2026.04.16 12:00 
     

    Ich nutze den EA nun seit rund 6 Wochen und bin einfach nur begeistert. Es gibt unzählige Einstellmöglichkeiten, sodass jeder Nutzer eigene Strategien bauen und diese handeln lassen kann. Hilfreich ist dabei die Betrachtung in Backtests. Super ist auch, dass man ein Dashboard hat, auf welchem man die Performance bei mehreren Strategien angezeigt bekommt. Kleinere Bugs bei wurden absolut schnell behoben und es kommen regelmäßig Updates mit Erweiterungen von Funktionen. Der Entwickler hat einfach sehr gute Arbeit geleistet.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.04.16 12:40
    Thank you very much for your kind words and for taking the time to share your experience. I’m really happy to hear that you’ve been using the EA for around 6 weeks and that you’re enjoying both the flexibility of the settings and the dashboard for tracking multiple strategies. That is exactly the goal: to give traders a real framework they can adapt to their own approach, with backtesting helping them build confidence before going live. I also truly appreciate your note about the updates and bug fixes. I always do my best to improve the EA continuously and to react quickly whenever users report something. Thank you again for your trust and support. Wishing you continued success with your trading.
    Kevin A.
    23
    Kevin A. 2026.04.03 14:43 
     

    Bisher bin ich begeistert von dem EA. Ich hatte mich die ersten Wochen im Demo-Konto an den EA gewöhnt und habe ihn seit dieser Woche mit Echtgeld laufen. Bisher läuft alles Reibungslos und mit positiven Ergebnissen. Herausragend finde ich den Support und das der EA immer weiter entwickelt wird.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.04.11 09:05
    Thanks a lot for your great feedback! We’re very happy to hear that your transition from demo to live trading has been smooth and that you’re already seeing positive results. It also means a lot to know that you value both our support and the continuous development of the EA. Wishing you continued success with it!
    ChrisYamaSan
    19
    ChrisYamaSan 2026.04.02 13:12 
     

    Am Anfang war es für mich ehrlich gesagt nicht ganz leicht, den ORB EA zu verstehen, da ich vorher überhaupt keine Erfahrung mit dem ganzen EA-Thema hatte. Gerade die ersten Schritte und Einstellungen waren etwas überwältigend. Was aber wirklich den Unterschied gemacht hat, war das Team dahinter. Der Support war extrem hilfsbereit, geduldig und hat sich Zeit genommen, alles verständlich zu erklären. Egal welche Frage ich hatte, ich habe immer schnell eine hilfreiche Antwort bekommen. Sobald man sich einmal reingefuchst hat, funktioniert der EA richtig gut und macht genau das, was er soll. Klare Empfehlung – besonders wegen des starken Supports!

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.04.03 06:59
    Thank you very much for your honest feedback! I’m really glad to hear that, even though the start felt overwhelming, you stayed with it and made it work. That is exactly where we want to help the most. I also truly appreciate your kind words about the support team. Wishing you continued success with ORB Revolution!
    Steelgreyhound
    23
    Steelgreyhound 2026.04.01 20:56 
     

    Great EA, achieved some good results with it!

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.04.03 07:00
    Thank you very much! I’m glad to hear you achieved good results with it, and I really appreciate your support. Wishing you continued success with ORB Revolution!
    zeroXchange
    50
    zeroXchange 2026.03.17 20:46 
     

    The most feature-complete ORB EA I've ever used and the support is next level: I've been trading Opening Range Breakouts manually for years, but ORB Revolution made me realize how much edge I was leaving on the table. The feature set is genuinely impressive, configurable range start/end times, minimum and maximum range size filters, a breakout buffer to avoid fakeouts, ATR volatility filter, and a Bollinger-based trend filter that keeps you on the right side of the market. You can fine-tune literally every aspect of the strategy without touching a single line of code. What really sets it apart is the Entry Confirmation Mode. You can choose between a price touch or candle close confirmation, which makes a massive difference depending on the instrument you're trading. The session time filter and allowed trading days feature are also things I didn't know I needed until I had them. Prop-firm traders will especially appreciate the built-in safeguards against over-trading and over-risking. It's clearly been built with real trading discipline in mind, not just to look good in a backtest. But honestly? The support alone would justify 5 stars. The author clearly knows the product inside out and actually cares about whether you succeed with it. That level of service is rare in this market. If you're serious about ORB... stop looking. This is it.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.03.20 06:05
    Thank you for this incredibly detailed feedbak, this is exactly how ORB Revolution was meant to be used. You highlighted the core philosophy perfectly: giving traders full control over the strategy while enforcing discipline and adaptability across different market conditions. Features like the confirmation modes, volatility filters, and session controls were all built to reflect real trading behavior, not just optimize backtests. Really appreciate the kind words on support as well. I’m fully committed to helping traders get the most out of the system. Glad to have you on board
    coffeefcy
    357
    coffeefcy 2026.03.17 03:55 
     

    I’ve been running ORB Revolution for a while now and overall I’m very satisfied with it. In my opinion, this EA works best as a long-term trend strategy rather than something that wins every day. There will definitely be periods of small drawdowns or choppy performance, especially when the market is ranging. However, the real strength of the system shows up when the market starts trending. When a strong move is captured, the profits can be quite significant and easily compensate for the smaller losses during sideways periods. Because of this behavior, it feels very much like a realistic and sustainable trading strategy. I currently run it on NASDAQ and DAX, and it has become a part of my overall trading portfolio. As long as risk is managed properly, I believe it can be a solid long-term component in an automated trading setup. Another thing worth mentioning is the developer. The author clearly understands trading and algorithm design. The EA is well structured, frequently updated, and supported with detailed documentation and an active community, which shows a high level of professionalism. Overall, ORB Revolution is not a “get rich quick” EA, but rather a serious trend-based system designed for long-term use. If you are willing to accept occasional short-term drawdowns in exchange for capturing larger trend moves, this EA can be a very valuable addition to a diversified trading portfolio.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.03.17 05:59
    Thank you for the detailed and thoughtful review, this is exactly how ORB Revolution is designed to be used.
    You captured it perfectly: it’s a trend-extraction system, not a daily win machine. The edge comes from letting winners run and managing risk during ranging periods, which is what makes it sustainable long-term.
    Appreciate the feedback on the structure, updates, and community as well. More improvements are coming
    Jose Cardenas
    148
    Jose Cardenas 2026.02.27 03:46 
     

    EA is providing good peformance im still testing it but over all looks well, Haidar provides such an amazing customer service, this is rare in MQL market, he even took the time to make a video explaining to me some settings a how they work something that I was not sure how that worked, thanks for this kind of service.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.27 04:55
    Thanks Jose for your kind words and great feedback. You can count on us for any support, we are here to help, and glad I see the EA performing indeed we had great Nasdaq trades this week
    muenchna81
    20
    muenchna81 2026.02.25 05:26 
     

    Dieser EA ist ein Meisterwerk. Ich war anfangs etwas erschlagen von all den Einstellungen, aber sie sind sehr durchdacht und man findet sich wirklich extrem schnell zurecht. Als ORB-Fan bin ich absolut begeistert von diesem EA. Auch der Support ist mega – sehr freundlich und immer hilfsbereit.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.26 04:58
    Thank you very much for your feedback, I really appreciate it. I understand the first impression with all the settings, but the goal was to give traders full flexibility while keeping the logic structured and intuitive once you get into it. Glad to hear it aligns with your ORB approach, that’s exactly the type of trader this EA was built for. And thank you as well for your kind words about the support, I always try to be as responsive and helpful as possible.
    Dave
    502
    Dave 2026.02.24 21:04 
     

    I've been trading breakout strategies in some way shapre or form for over 15 years and have burnt by false breakouts so many times its literanlly ridiculous. I think i've found a system that actaully works.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.25 05:15
    Thank you for sharing your experience, indeed15 years in the markets gives real perspective, especially with how frustrating false breakouts can be. Glad to hear the system is aligning with what you’ve been looking for. The whole idea behind it is : filter out low-quality breakouts and focus on structured, higher-probability setups rather than chasing every move. Appreciate the feedback and trust 👍
    leonloon
    21
    leonloon 2026.02.24 08:23 
     

    Ich habe den ORB Revolution EA über MQL.5 erworben und bin sehr zufrieden damit.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.24 12:57
    Thank you for your feedback, I really appreciate it. Glad to hear that. Wishing you consistent performance and success in your trading journey!
    Mario Klay
    29
    Mario Klay 2026.02.24 07:12 
     

    Ich bin noch Anfänger in der Nutzung von EAs. Aber er ist einfach zu installieren und die Unterstützung durch die Entwickler ist einmalig. Ich bin sehr zufrieden. Die ersten kleineren Gewinne wurden auch schon eingefahren.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.24 07:35
    Thank you for your feedback, really appreciated. Glad to hear the setup was smooth and that you’re already seeing your first results. Stay consistent with your risk management and take your time to understand the settings, that’s key for long-term performance. I’m here if you need any help along the way.
    Max Klein
    33
    Max Klein 2026.02.23 19:44 
     

    Super Easy to use. 10/10 experience with good strategy. Very good user support and nice community

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.23 20:12
    Thansk a lot Max, super appreciated the feedback! We are happy to have you in the community and to support you whenever needed. Thanks again
    Czerni
    24
    Czerni 2026.02.23 07:06 
     

    I've been trading this strategy manually for a while and was honestly skeptical I'd find an EA that maps it properly — but this one does. The settings are incredibly flexible, haven't missed anything yet. You can basically use it as a standard breakout EA, but the volatility-based filters are what really make the difference — they cut out a lot of false breakouts which is huge. Really well thought out. Backtests are looking great, now I'm curious how it holds up in live trading over the long run. The developer is super responsive too, had a couple of requests and they were implemented faster than expected. The roadmap looks promising as well. Keep it up!

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.23 07:20
    Thank you for the detailed feedback, really appreciated. Glad to hear the EA aligns with your manual approach, that’s exactly the goal: a flexible framework, not a black box. The volatility filters are indeed key to filtering out low-quality breakouts.
    Looking forward to your live results, that’s where it really counts.
    Markis L
    226
    Markis L 2026.02.22 23:35 
     

    Another Masterpiece after Ultimate SMC. About the EA. (break-out strategy, with a lot of other filters, but you can adjust all of them) This EA is unlike most EA on the market. You have total control of the parameters that you need. You can adjust the parameters of EA into the strategy you want. About the developer. A very honest man, at least better than a lot of other developesr on this market. He has open-minded and willing to discuss the EA with you. And of course, he is willing to spend his own time to tell you what exactly the EA does, unlike most developers or sellers on the market for sure.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.23 05:03
    Thank you so much Markis, I really appreciate your feedback and your trust across all my EAs, it means a lot. I’m glad you see the vision behind the framework. The goal was exactly that, not to deliver a black box, but to give traders full control so they can adapt the EA to their own strategy and understanding of the market. Also really appreciate your words about the support. I always try to stay close to users, explain how things work, and keep improving based on real discussions and feedback. Thanks again for your support, and I’m always here if you need anything
    louis Kloeck
    21
    louis Kloeck 2026.02.22 20:53 
     

    Wirklich ein sehr guter und durchdachter EA! Wir haben extrem viele zusätzliche Einstellungen und features und dadruch kann man ihn für verschiedene strategien etc nutzen, um das ORB system herum. Des Weiteren haben wir eine wirklich sehr gute langfristige Performance! Vielen Dank für die Entwicklung und Umsetzung dieses Projektes.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.23 05:04
    Thank you very much for your feedback, I really appreciate it. The objective with ORB Revolution was exactly this, to build a solid framework around the ORB concept, with enough flexibility for traders to adapt it to their own strategies rather than being limited to a fixed setup. I’m also very glad to hear that you are seeing good long term performance, this is always the main focus. Thanks again for your support and trust, it means a lot 🙏
    Artur Josef Mindrup
    353
    Artur Josef Mindrup 2026.02.19 19:36 
     

    Dies ist ein sehr guter EA mit sehr vielen einstellbaren Optionen. Es lassen sich verschiedene Assets in einem EA handeln. Der Support antwortet kompetent und zügig.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.19 20:33
    Thank you very much for your kind feedback! I’m glad you appreciate the flexibility of the EA and the ability to trade multiple assets within a single setup, that’s exactly what it was designed for. Also, I truly value your words about the support, it means a lot. Wishing you continued success with your trading!
    jkwhs
    66
    jkwhs 2026.02.19 18:09 
     

    Exciting project. I think it’s great to be able to support the project from the very beginning. Lio, as a developer, is great and has a good understanding of trading beginners. With a lot of time and effort, Lio answered all my questions and corrected my mistakes. Many thanks! Best regards from Germany. Jan

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.19 20:32
    Thanks a lot Jan ! Much appreciated your feedback, sharing my experience is part of the deal of having you in the community, thanks for your trust and looking forward for great results with this EA.
    esque
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    esque 2026.02.18 15:29 
     

    Sehr guter Breakout EA mit vielen Einstellmöglichkeiten.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.18 18:50
    Thanks a lot, really appreciate it! Glad you’re enjoying the flexibility and control the EA offers, that’s exactly what it was built for 🙏
    Philip Dierkes
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    Philip Dierkes 2026.02.17 20:10 
     

    A very good EA with a super strong Strategy in the background. The support is excellent. You can adopt it to your preferred Strategy settings very easy and backtest it. Like this EA . Thank you.

    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    21606
    Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.18 18:49
    Thanks a lot for your review! Much appreciated the feedback, and happy to see that you can easily use the EA and adapt it to your needs.
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    Reply to review