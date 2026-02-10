ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading. Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection, repeatable execution, and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal safeguards to prevent over-trading, over-risking, or rule violations commonly leading to prop-firm disqualification.

WARNING: This is a LIMITED pricing for the next 25 copies or till next updates! Only few copies are at this price!



Default EA settings are for Nasdaq (adjust your risk), Preset files for Gold are available on request, other will be released gradually — contact us here. Buy ORB Revolution and get any EA from our EA for Free - Get in touch for more details

Key Features Overview

ORB Revolution integrates multiple execution, filtering, and risk-control components into a single structured framework:

Automated ORB breakout and reversal engines

Institutional-grade risk and drawdown controls

News-aware trading with pause during high-impact events

Partial closes, breakeven and trailing logic

Multiple filters to avoid low-quality market conditions

Obfuscator enabled to add random entry and hidden stop loss

Full transparency with no martingale, no grid, and no averaging

Multi-Layered Filter System

ORB Revolution uses a comprehensive filter framework to improve signal quality and reduce low-probability trades.

Volatility filters based on ATR and range conditions

based on ATR and range conditions Trend filters based on Bollinger logic with additional internal adjustments

based on Bollinger logic with additional internal adjustments Time and day filters for session-specific behavior

for session-specific behavior Custom breakout confirmation logic

Who It’s For

ORB Revolution is built for:

Disciplined risk-first traders

Automated breakout strategy followers

Traders preparing for or participating in prop-firm evaluations

Not suitable for traders whose strategy relies on grid, martingale, or high-risk shortcuts, or traders searching for a black box EA.

Recommended Usage and Market Suitability Primary Market: NASDAQ (US100)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Account: 200 USD

Risk: approximately 1% per trade This configuration is optimized for prop-firm style rules and controlled drawdown behavior. ORB Revolution is also suitable for other ORB-based strategies, instruments, and sessions. For alternative presets or custom ORB configurations, contact us directly.

Inputs and Configuration

General

EA Magic Number : Unique identifier to manage and track EA trades.

: Unique identifier to manage and track EA trades. EA Comment : Custom comment shown on orders and account history.

Session and Timing

Range Start Hour / Minute : Defines the start time of the opening range.

: Defines the start time of the opening range. Range End Hour / Minute : Defines the end time of the opening range.

: Defines the end time of the opening range. Allowed Trading Days : Enables or disables trading on selected weekdays.

: Enables or disables trading on selected weekdays. Session Time Filter : Restricts execution to specific market sessions.

Range and Entry Logic

Breakout Entry or Retest: To trade immidiate breakouts or wait for retest

To trade immidiate breakouts or wait for retest Minimum Range Size : Filters out low-volatility opening ranges.

: Filters out low-volatility opening ranges. Maximum Range Size : Prevents trading during excessively large ranges.

: Prevents trading during excessively large ranges. Breakout Buffer (Points) : Extra distance required before a breakout is confirmed.

: Extra distance required before a breakout is confirmed. Breakout Mode : Selects breakout-only or breakout plus reversal behavior.

: Selects breakout-only or breakout plus reversal behavior. Entry Confirmation Mode : Executes on price touch or candle close.

Market Filters

ATR Volatility Filter : Ensures sufficient market movement before trading.

: Ensures sufficient market movement before trading. Trend Filter (Bollinger-based) : Aligns trades with market bias to reduce false breakouts.

: Aligns trades with market bias to reduce false breakouts. Time and Day Filters : Avoids trading during unfavorable periods.

: Avoids trading during unfavorable periods. News Filter : Pauses trading during high-impact news (backtestable).

Risk Management

Risk Type : Lot size, percentage risk, or fixed monetary risk.

: Lot size, percentage risk, or fixed monetary risk. Risk Value : Defines the selected risk amount per trade.

: Defines the selected risk amount per trade. Daily Drawdown Limit : Stops trading after reaching a defined loss threshold.

: Stops trading after reaching a defined loss threshold. Daily Profit Target : Stops trading once a daily profit goal is achieved.

Trade Management

Stop Loss Distance : Initial protective stop in points.

: Initial protective stop in points. Take Profit Distance : Fixed or managed take-profit level.

: Fixed or managed take-profit level. Partial Close Levels : Scales out positions at predefined profit points.

: Scales out positions at predefined profit points. Breakeven Trigger : Moves stop loss to breakeven after a defined gain.

: Moves stop loss to breakeven after a defined gain. Trailing Stop Settings : Locks in profits dynamically as price moves.

Advanced Risk Management Module Drawdown Limiter : Automatically pauses trading when predefined loss thresholds are reached.

Profit Target System : Stops trading once defined profit objectives are achieved.

Risk Type : Choose between fixed lot, percentage-based, or monetary risk.

Risk Value : Defines the exact exposure per trade according to the selected model.

Real-Time Monitoring : Continuously enforces risk rules based on equity, balance, and open trades.

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