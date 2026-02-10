ORB Revolution
- Experts
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Haidar Lionel Haj AliI am committed to developing high-performance trading solutions for MetaTrader 5. Backed by over nine years of live-market experience, I designed and deliver Expert Advisors, custom indicators, and utilities that minimize complexity and maximize precision in real-world conditions.
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 27 July 2026
- Activations: 10
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading. Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection, repeatable execution, and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal safeguards to prevent over-trading, over-risking, or rule violations commonly leading to prop-firm disqualification.
WARNING: This is a LIMITED pricing for the next 25 copies or till next updates! Only few copies are at this price!
Default EA settings are for Nasdaq (adjust your risk), Preset files for Gold are available on request, other will be released gradually — contact us here.
Buy ORB Revolution and get any EA from our EA for Free - Get in touch for more details
Key Features Overview
ORB Revolution integrates multiple execution, filtering, and risk-control components into a single structured framework:
- Automated ORB breakout and reversal engines
- Institutional-grade risk and drawdown controls
- News-aware trading with pause during high-impact events
- Partial closes, breakeven and trailing logic
- Multiple filters to avoid low-quality market conditions
- Obfuscator enabled to add random entry and hidden stop loss
- Full transparency with no martingale, no grid, and no averaging
Multi-Layered Filter System
ORB Revolution uses a comprehensive filter framework to improve signal quality and reduce low-probability trades.
- Volatility filters based on ATR and range conditions
- Trend filters based on Bollinger logic with additional internal adjustments
- Time and day filters for session-specific behavior
- Custom breakout confirmation logic
Who It’s For
ORB Revolution is built for:
- Disciplined risk-first traders
- Automated breakout strategy followers
- Traders preparing for or participating in prop-firm evaluations
Not suitable for traders whose strategy relies on grid, martingale, or high-risk shortcuts, or traders searching for a black box EA.
Recommended Usage and Market Suitability
Primary Market: NASDAQ (US100)
Timeframe: M5
Minimum Account: 200 USD
Risk: approximately 1% per trade
This configuration is optimized for prop-firm style rules and controlled drawdown behavior.
ORB Revolution is also suitable for other ORB-based strategies, instruments, and sessions. For alternative presets or custom ORB configurations, contact us directly.
Inputs and Configuration
General
- EA Magic Number : Unique identifier to manage and track EA trades.
- EA Comment : Custom comment shown on orders and account history.
Session and Timing
- Range Start Hour / Minute : Defines the start time of the opening range.
- Range End Hour / Minute : Defines the end time of the opening range.
- Allowed Trading Days : Enables or disables trading on selected weekdays.
- Session Time Filter : Restricts execution to specific market sessions.
Range and Entry Logic
- Breakout Entry or Retest: To trade immidiate breakouts or wait for retest
- Minimum Range Size : Filters out low-volatility opening ranges.
- Maximum Range Size : Prevents trading during excessively large ranges.
- Breakout Buffer (Points) : Extra distance required before a breakout is confirmed.
- Breakout Mode : Selects breakout-only or breakout plus reversal behavior.
- Entry Confirmation Mode : Executes on price touch or candle close.
Market Filters
- ATR Volatility Filter : Ensures sufficient market movement before trading.
- Trend Filter (Bollinger-based) : Aligns trades with market bias to reduce false breakouts.
- Time and Day Filters : Avoids trading during unfavorable periods.
- News Filter : Pauses trading during high-impact news (backtestable).
Risk Management
- Risk Type : Lot size, percentage risk, or fixed monetary risk.
- Risk Value : Defines the selected risk amount per trade.
- Daily Drawdown Limit : Stops trading after reaching a defined loss threshold.
- Daily Profit Target : Stops trading once a daily profit goal is achieved.
Trade Management
- Stop Loss Distance : Initial protective stop in points.
- Take Profit Distance : Fixed or managed take-profit level.
- Partial Close Levels : Scales out positions at predefined profit points.
- Breakeven Trigger : Moves stop loss to breakeven after a defined gain.
- Trailing Stop Settings : Locks in profits dynamically as price moves.
Advanced Risk Management Module
- Drawdown Limiter : Automatically pauses trading when predefined loss thresholds are reached.
- Profit Target System : Stops trading once defined profit objectives are achieved.
- Risk Type : Choose between fixed lot, percentage-based, or monetary risk.
- Risk Value : Defines the exact exposure per trade according to the selected model.
- Real-Time Monitoring : Continuously enforces risk rules based on equity, balance, and open trades.
Great, I’m using an EA for the first time. At the beginning, I was skeptical because the strategy seemed very simple, so I first tested it manually on a demo account. After getting to know the community, I decided to purchase the EA. I spent some time experimenting on the demo account, and the community consistently provides support. Bugs are addressed, and user feedback is taken into the new version. As a result, I was able to start trading on my live account with confidence.