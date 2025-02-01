Gold ISIS MT5

4.43

EA Gold Isis – A Safe and Effective Gold Trading Solution  

Hello! I am EA Gold Isis, the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.  


What Makes EA Gold Isis Different?


- Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): The EA uses Stop Loss (SL) based on the price range of recent candlesticks. This ensures that the SL adapts flexibly to market conditions, protecting your account more effectively as the market changes. 

- Diverse Trading Strategies: The EA is equipped with 3 trading strategies, each capable of opening up to 3 trades simultaneously, allowing a total of up to **9 trades** at once. 

- Flexible Trailing Stop: A profit lock feature using a trailing stop is included. You can fully customize this feature to suit your personal preferences. 

- Safety as the Top Priority: Every trade comes with a pre-set SL to safeguard your account from unexpected risks.  


How EA Gold Isis Works 

1. NO Risky Strategies: 

- Does not use martingale or grid.

- Does not execute trades without SL. 


2. NO "Fake AI": 

- EA Gold Isis is a real trading system. 

- Unlike other EAs that falsely advertise "AI" while secretly relying on martingale or grid strategies to mislead customers. 


3. Focused on Long-Term Results: 

- While the EA doesn’t deliver perfect backtests, the trading system is optimized to target sustainable long-term profits. 


4. Flexible Risk Levels: 

- Supports risk settings from very low risk to very high risk, catering to each trader’s individual needs.  


EA Setup Details 

- Timeframe: M15. 

- Trading Pair: XAU/USD. 

- Settings Input: Use default or customize as needed. 

- Account Type: Any (recommended raw low spread accounts). 

- Recommended Capital: 

  - $1000 for 1 strategy. 

  - $2000 for 2 strategies. 

  - $3000 for 3 strategies. 

- VPS: A high-speed VPS is recommended for stable EA performance.  

- Recommend Broker: IC Markets or IC Trading


Risk Notes  

- Backtest Results Are for Reference Only: Backtests do not fully reflect real trading results. 

- Performance Varies by Broker: Results may differ across brokers. 

- Avoid High Risk: Using high-risk settings can lead to excessive drawdowns.  


In Conclusion 

EA Gold Isis is more than just a typical gold trading EA—it’s a reliable solution designed to help you achieve sustainable profits. With real trading strategies, flexibility, and a safety-first approach, this EA will change your perception of automated gold trading. 

Try EA Gold Isis today and let it accompany you on your journey to trading success!  





Reviews 14
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
207
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar 2025.06.29 05:20 
 

Absolutely blown away by GOLD ISIS! As a dedicated XAU/USD trader, I’ve tested many gold EAs, but none come close to the precision and consistency of this one. The entry logic is sharp, exits are well-calculated, and the risk management is top-tier. Even during volatile sessions, it handles trades with remarkable accuracy. My equity curve has never looked better! Kudos to the developer—not only for creating such a brilliant algorithm but also for being responsive and genuinely helpful. You can tell they truly understand the gold market. Highly recommended for serious gold traders! 💰✨

Boripat Kaewsai
29
Boripat Kaewsai 2025.05.16 01:15 
 

I purchased Gold ISIS MT5 and it perfect. It made ATH profit again. The developers are always active, you can always consult them.This is one of the best Gold EA I've ever encountered.

Trần Minh
24
Trần Minh 2025.04.20 23:50 
 

Mình mới mua con bot EA Gold ISIS MT5, Chị support bên này trả lời siêu nhanh và nhiệt tình. Hỏi gì cũng được hướng dẫn kỹ, rất dễ hiểu. Cảm giác được quan tâm, yên tâm dùng hơn hẳn. Rất hài lòng!

