Gold Slayer
- Experts
-
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu⚡ MeanFX Trading Algorithms ⚡ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/3022931/seller
✅ Ultima Markets:
- Version: 1.93
- Updated: 7 August 2026
- Activations: 10
Gold Market Domination
A precision scalping machine developed trough QuantConnect
It comes with one purpose : GOLD (XAUUSD) Market domination with profitbale trading results relentlessly.
Last days Offer on 50%OFF - 109$ - next price 200$
*Buy the Gold Slayer and you COULD get other product of your choice* Ask in private for more details!
literally this starting price is a gift after the amount of time spent in developping and the costs compared to the quality and performance it delivers
A battle-proven trading engine, crafted with precision :
- Lots of pending orders strategies on this version, each designed for a different market condition, working together like a perfectly oiled machine designed to balance risk (Arbitrary Pending Orders Risk Equilibrium System)
- This version is designed for personal accounts with high leverage to bring outstanding ROI and for traders who want to see trades and progress every day
- An elite trend-following system that captures structured momentum.
- 14+ years of trading expertise packed into the discipline of an algorithm.
When the probabilities are high… Gold Slayer places orders, often turning a single move into an entire sequence of positions closed with the speed of light using trailling stops.
Also sometimes will use the more classical approach where will let the positions run open till the TP or the SL
This is why performance will stand out over all the marketplace looking only towards consistency, discipline, and long-term results.
Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader the setup is easy and ready to use, Here’s how:
- Plug&Play installation: Simply attach it to your XAUUSD chart, No headaches, no guessing, no endless fine-tuning.
- No complicated settings: All strategies and internal logics are fully optimized. You don’t need to modify anything.
- MONEY MANAGEMENT: Increase or decrease the base lot for every $1000 equity of the account
- Auto lot sizing: (default true) - when true > current lots scale per $1000 balance. When false > uses fixed lots
- Fixed starting base lots: (default 0.01) - used when Auto lot sizing is false
- PROP FIRM MODE: Only designed for big propfirm balances like 50k and up
- DD Limits %: Max Daily and Max total drawdown
- RECOVERY: Recovery steps for every strategy: 0 (OFF)
- Multi-timeframe flexibility: Works on any timeframe using same behind scenes high probabilities engine.
- 24/24h monitoring gold’s price behavior, finds the most traded zones and with the help of directional bias, and trend structure when it detects high probabilities it executes with accuracy.
Minimum requirements and recommendations
- Recommended brokers: broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type like: Roboforex, Blackbull etc 5-20pts recommended
- we provide support for clients that want to closer replicate the signals performance
- 2 decimal price quota for GOLD USD
- Minimum initial equity: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage or 500 cents on cent accounts it will always show $ in mt5 with special settings! contact me after purchase
- Do not use on DARWINEX!
- The panel has a POWER gauge showing you the current performing capability adapted to your balance, leverage and account spread: want more power? improve trading conditions
- Leverage at least 1:100, recommended 1:500+
- Account type: Hedging.
Important Disclaimer
The author of this Expert Advisor does not guarantee any profits.
Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, and losses can exceed expectations if improper risk settings are used.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This EA is a professional trading tool but that doesn't mean a profit guarantee.
Users are fully responsible for:
- Testing the EA on a demo account before live use
- Choosing appropriate risk settings
- Understanding the risks associated with automated trading
Final Notes
this EA is suitable for traders who value:
- Structured trading logic
- Strict risk control
- Transparent and disciplined automation
- Gold-specific market behavior
This EA is not designed for gambling or unrealistic profit expectations, but for traders who are taking time to test it first and understand/adapt their risk accordingly.
Ho acquistato gran parte dei prodotti di Eugen. Dopo averlo noleggiato per un mese ed avuto buoni risultati l'ho acquistato definitivamente. Gold Slayer è davvero un ottimo prodotto con risultati costanti. Eugen poi è sempre pronto ad aiutarti e molto rapido nell'assistenza. Consigliato!!!