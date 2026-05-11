Gold Slayer

4.6

Gold Market Domination

A precision scalping machine developed trough QuantConnect

It comes with one purpose : GOLD (XAUUSD) Market domination with profitbale trading results relentlessly.

LIVE SIGNAL 1  

LIVE SIGNAL 2 NEW

Last days Offer on 50%OFF - 109$ - next price 200$

*Buy the Gold Slayer and you COULD get other product of your choice* Ask in private for more details!

literally this starting price is a gift after the amount of time spent in developping and the costs compared to the quality and performance it delivers 


A battle-proven trading engine, crafted with precision :

  • Lots of pending orders strategies on this version, each designed for a different market condition, working together like a perfectly oiled machine designed to balance risk (Arbitrary Pending Orders Risk Equilibrium System)
  • This version is designed for personal accounts with high leverage to bring outstanding ROI and for traders who want to see trades and progress every day
  • An elite trend-following system that captures structured momentum.
  • 14+ years of trading expertise packed into the discipline of an algorithm.

When the probabilities are high… Gold Slayer places orders, often turning a single move into an entire sequence of positions closed with the speed of light using trailling stops.

Also sometimes will use the more classical approach where will let the positions run open till the TP or the SL

This is why performance will stand out over all the marketplace looking only towards consistency, discipline, and long-term results.


Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader the setup is easy and ready to use, Here’s how:

  • Plug&Play installation:         Simply attach it to your XAUUSD chart, No headaches, no guessing, no endless fine-tuning.
  • No complicated settings:      All strategies and internal logics are fully optimized. You don’t need to modify anything.
  • MONEY MANAGEMENT:          Increase or decrease the base lot for every $1000 equity of the account  
  • Auto lot sizing:                    (default true) - when true > current lots scale per $1000 balance. When false > uses fixed lots   
  • Fixed starting base lots:      (default 0.01) - used when Auto lot sizing is false 
  • PROP FIRM MODE:                Only designed for big propfirm balances like 50k and up
  • DD Limits %:                        Max Daily and Max total drawdown
  • RECOVERY:                          Recovery steps for every strategy: 0 (OFF)
  • Multi-timeframe flexibility:  Works on any timeframe using same behind scenes high probabilities engine.
  • 24/24h monitoring gold’s price behavior, finds the most traded zones and with the help of directional bias, and trend structure when it detects high probabilities it executes with accuracy.

Minimum requirements and recommendations

  • Recommended brokers: broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type like: Roboforex, Blackbull etc 5-20pts recommended
  • we provide support for clients that want to closer replicate the signals performance 
  • 2 decimal price quota for GOLD USD
  • Minimum initial equity: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage or 500 cents on cent accounts it will always show $ in mt5  with special settings! contact me after purchase
  • Do not use on DARWINEX!
  • The panel has a POWER gauge showing you the current performing capability adapted to your balance, leverage and account spread: want more power? improve trading conditions 
  • Leverage at least 1:100, recommended 1:500+ 
  • Account type: Hedging.


Important Disclaimer

The author of this Expert Advisor does not guarantee any profits.
Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, and losses can exceed expectations if improper risk settings are used.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This EA is a professional trading tool but that doesn't mean a profit guarantee.

Users are fully responsible for:

  • Testing the EA on a demo account before live use
  • Choosing appropriate risk settings
  • Understanding the risks associated with automated trading

Final Notes

this EA is suitable for traders who value:

  • Structured trading logic
  • Strict risk control
  • Transparent and disciplined automation
  • Gold-specific market behavior

This EA is not designed for gambling or unrealistic profit expectations, but for traders who are taking time to test it first and understand/adapt their risk accordingly.


Reviews 13
LegalB
145
LegalB 2026.07.13 07:58 
 

Ho acquistato gran parte dei prodotti di Eugen. Dopo averlo noleggiato per un mese ed avuto buoni risultati l'ho acquistato definitivamente. Gold Slayer è davvero un ottimo prodotto con risultati costanti. Eugen poi è sempre pronto ad aiutarti e molto rapido nell'assistenza. Consigliato!!!

Jason Salomon Slabbers
337
Jason Salomon Slabbers 2026.06.24 06:44 
 

Solid bot, works as described and does make decent profit. The support is amazing and the author is always there to help. Small note: I wouldn't recommend using cent account and/or a smaller balance (less then $500) as the EA can't perform optimally.

Ilie Neagu
267
Ilie Neagu 2026.06.12 07:19 
 

He is a scalper expert who, from my experience, works extraordinarily well. I only recommend him to those who have the patience to do their job and who are aware of the market.

After two weeks of use, this is my opinion.

Gold Slayer is not just a simple entry ea based on a indicator, but a complete execution algorithm that balances the risk trough multiple orders. For beginner traders, it is strongly recommended to use it exclusively with Standard settings (every order uses a fixed SL).

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Filter:
LegalB
145
LegalB 2026.07.13 07:58 
 

Ho acquistato gran parte dei prodotti di Eugen. Dopo averlo noleggiato per un mese ed avuto buoni risultati l'ho acquistato definitivamente. Gold Slayer è davvero un ottimo prodotto con risultati costanti. Eugen poi è sempre pronto ad aiutarti e molto rapido nell'assistenza. Consigliato!!!

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.07.13 09:20
wow, thank you Legal so much!
Jojo Georgina
46
Jojo Georgina 2026.06.24 06:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.06.24 06:51
thank you Jojo 🙏
Jason Salomon Slabbers
337
Jason Salomon Slabbers 2026.06.24 06:44 
 

Solid bot, works as described and does make decent profit. The support is amazing and the author is always there to help. Small note: I wouldn't recommend using cent account and/or a smaller balance (less then $500) as the EA can't perform optimally.

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.06.24 06:50
Thank you Jason for the review and the update!
Ilie Neagu
267
Ilie Neagu 2026.06.12 07:19 
 

He is a scalper expert who, from my experience, works extraordinarily well. I only recommend him to those who have the patience to do their job and who are aware of the market.

After two weeks of use, this is my opinion.

Gold Slayer is not just a simple entry ea based on a indicator, but a complete execution algorithm that balances the risk trough multiple orders. For beginner traders, it is strongly recommended to use it exclusively with Standard settings (every order uses a fixed SL).

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.06.12 16:02
Thank you for the kind review 🙏
Roberto Liguoro
1502
Roberto Liguoro 2026.06.03 10:47 
 

The dev is an honest person, I trust him and his products, although you should implement other functions in the ea you already start from an excellent base!! I recommend to everyone!!

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.06.04 16:43
Thank you for your kind review
Stefano Di Paola
2547
Stefano Di Paola 2026.05.27 05:35 
 

Unfortunately, I have disabled this Expert Advisor. I do not believe it is in any real condition to generate a genuine profit. The backtests show exceptional results, but since it was released and started trading live, the results have been terrible from my point of view. What I did not appreciate, and what really bothered me — another reason why this review is extremely negative — is that the author first published a live signal and then removed it after it was already down more than 7% since being put online. I do not consider this to be fair or transparent behavior. For me, this Expert Advisor is pure garbage and a complete waste of money. In the comments, there is a list of trades showing exactly what happens: many tiny profits followed, inevitably, by heavy losses that compromise the overall results.

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.29 09:07
Unfortunately it's not the expert advisor but the market that dictates the conditions, and we have had some hard 2-3 days, but in trading patience is key and as a result we are on the right track again, i never said this is a perfect system and will only win everyday, what it matters is in the long run, and for that you have to give it time not only 3days. The description was changed several times due to mql signaling "bad description" and here every other dev will understend how it is but never hidden anything. Anyway I wish you luck in your trading journey and... patience, patience is key 🙏
rus251288
19
rus251288 2026.05.22 09:25 
 

I like this Gold Slayer expert. He really deserves attention. The developer is competent and pleasant to communicate with. Thank you. We are only moving forward. I wish you success and high sales.

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.22 12:52
Thank you rus251288
Eusebiu Dascalu
1991
Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.22 03:19 
 

I like it. I rented it. I'll probably buy it. nice dev

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.22 07:24
Thank you very much
christian gutierrez
33
christian gutierrez 2026.05.19 16:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.19 16:18
Dear Christian, thanks for the support, you need to message me in pm for that, thank you
René
619
René 2026.05.19 06:20 
 

A trading bot should grow the capital invested. The Gold Slayer does exactly that. With no dangerous martingale strategy, traders can sleep soundly at night. You simply set up the EA and let it run. For users trading with prop firms, this bot also offers specific, tailored adjustments. The settings interface is uncluttered and provides all the most essential parameters. My current win rate stands at approximately 80%. Lot sizes adjust automatically to reflect the current capital balance. Eugen has created a truly powerful tool. He is a valuable resource and is highly responsive to inquiries. His trading bot, which is still very new to the market, holds its own against EAs from other renowned developers. Highly recommended. Please remember, however, that trading Gold inherently involves risks that one must be prepared to accept.

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.19 15:34
Vielen Dank 🙏
ismazak
56
ismazak 2026.05.16 16:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.16 18:49
thank you very much
squidme
906
squidme 2026.05.14 00:43 
 

This is my second product from the author and results looks promising so far. I will update review after some more tests.

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.16 18:48
Thank you very much
slava-it
46
slava-it 2026.05.12 10:59 
 

Этот торговый помощник показывает хорошие результаты при тестировании.

Вечером установил его на реальный центовый счёт.

Примерно за половину суток было открыто 5 сделок, которые принесли 86,9 USD (центовый счёт).

Начало радует.

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.12 17:37
thank you very much for the review! on our test account of 2.000 , gold slayer is up 258 today^^
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