literally this starting price is a gift after the amount of time spent in developping and the costs compared to the quality and performance it delivers

*Buy the Gold Slayer and you COULD get other product of your choice* Ask in private for more details!

Last days Offer on 50%OFF - 109$ - next price 200$

It comes with one purpose : GOLD (XAUUSD) Market domination with profitbale trading results relentlessly.





A battle-proven trading engine, crafted with precision :

Lots of pending orders strategies on this version, each designed for a different market condition, working together like a perfectly oiled machine designed to balance risk ( Arbitrary Pending Orders Risk Equilibrium System)

This version is designed for personal accounts with high leverage to bring outstanding ROI and for traders who want to see trades and progress every day

An elite trend-following system that captures structured momentum.

14+ years of trading expertise packed into the discipline of an algorithm.

When the probabilities are high… Gold Slayer places orders, often turning a single move into an entire sequence of positions closed with the speed of light using trailling stops.

Also sometimes will use the more classical approach where will let the positions run open till the TP or the SL

This is why performance will stand out over all the marketplace looking only towards consistency, discipline, and long-term results.





Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader the setup is easy and ready to use, Here’s how: