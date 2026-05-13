Gold Oni

4.89

Hello, traders. AI Gold Oni is a specialized XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for structured intraday breakout trading with defined risk on every trade.

From the author of AI Aurum Pivot and AI Gold Prime, AI Gold Oni follows the same core philosophy: consistent logic, hard Stop Loss, no martingale, no hidden recovery tricks, and no random averaging.

JOIN GROUP: Click here

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only 3 copies left at the current price!
  • Final price: $3999.99

Use the official product links for live monitoring, backtest references and setup guidance:

!!!After purchasing AI Gold Oni, please send a message to receive the setup instructions and a settings file tailored to your account size. Buyers can also receive a bonus EA Diamond Quant after purchase.!!!

A Different Kind of Gold EA

AI Gold Oni is built for XAUUSD only. It does not use martingale, grid, or averaging. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss placed when the order is sent.

Instead of blindly entering the market, the EA reads price structure and searches for key levels where the market has already shown meaningful reaction. It waits for price to return to those areas and commit before the trade is triggered.

This is not a high-frequency system designed to create many trades for appearance. It is designed to place structured breakout positions across selected key levels before the session begins, then manage the trades with predefined risk rules.

AI Scoring Engine

Not every price level is equal. A level formed by a strong decisive candle, respected several times by the market, and aligned with the broader trend is very different from a random swing point.

The AI scoring engine evaluates each candidate level before an order is placed. It reviews candle quality, previous market reaction around that price, and whether the broader trend supports the trade direction. Each level receives a quality score from 0 to 100.

  • Low-quality levels are skipped
  • Mid-quality levels can be traded with reduced size
  • High-quality levels receive the full planned position size

The AI does not predict the market. It ranks opportunities and adjusts position size according to setup quality, similar to how a disciplined discretionary trader filters trades, but without emotion or inconsistency.

Key Features

  • Trades XAUUSD only - specialized, not generic
  • Fully automated operation on one chart
  • Hard Stop Loss on every trade, no exceptions
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging
  • Multiple structured orders across key levels each session
  • Two strategy modes: Strategy 1 for lower-frequency trend-following and Strategy 2 for higher-frequency trading
  • Built-in news filter around high-impact events
  • Advanced trailing stop to protect open profit
  • ATR-based dynamic SL and TP that adapts to current volatility
  • Spread protection at order placement and trade fill
  • End-of-day cleanup for pending orders

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account type: hedging account
  • Broker type: ECN or Raw Spread account with tight XAUUSD spreads
  • Recommended raw spread: ideally under 20-25 points
  • Recommended brokers: IC Markets and VantageFX
  • VPS: recommended for stable execution

AI Gold Oni is an intraday system. Spread directly affects entries, exits and final performance. High-spread accounts can significantly reduce results, so use a low-spread broker with reliable execution and no restrictions on automated trading.

Simple Setup

  • Step 1: Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M5 chart
  • Step 2: Set your risk percentage per trade
  • Step 3: Choose Strategy 1 or Strategy 2 in the settings

Suggested starting risk is 0.2%-0.5% per trade for prop firm accounts and 1%-2% per trade for personal accounts. The EA detects the correct session time automatically on live accounts, so no timezone configuration is required.

Prop Firm Friendly

Every trade has a Stop Loss, and risk per trade is configurable as a percentage of account balance. Built-in spread guards and news protection help keep trading behavior clean under prop firm evaluation conditions.

For prop firm use, keep risk conservative. No system can predict future drawdown, so start small and let the edge prove itself over time.

Important Notice

The default SL, TP and trailing stop values are optimized for accounts of 3,000 USD or more. If your account is smaller, a custom set file is strongly recommended. Please send a message after purchase to receive setup guidance.

Automated trading always carries risk. Past performance, live signals and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, test on a demo account first, and start with conservative risk settings.

Reviews 13
Shan Ng
71
Shan Ng 2026.07.28 06:52 
 

I am a new user to this EA but the author is very responsible. She is willing to answer users' question. Most importantly, the author lets us know that not every trade will be profitable and stop loss is just a process. Try to test the EA for quite a long time and observe what will happen to my account. Will update soon. Cheers

Gravity Tool
421
Gravity Tool 2026.06.21 08:13 
 

I am using the EA for 3 weeks on some live accounts. I am happy with the performance and I trust that this EA will have a good longterm performance based on BT. I will update performance here on a regular base. I also want to emphazise that I trust the seller Los a lot. I also have other EAs from the seller and I am very happy with them. They reflect real and safe trading and they are profitable. Moreover, Los's support is very good, very responsive, very fast. For Gold Oni she has implemented a useful feature which can come in handy in case of severe slippage or exposures to market gaps. She suggested this feature as a good solution because I missed an early market close on a Friday and my setting (which can protect from weekend exposure) were not updated. Los implemented it within 24h. Well, I guess this reflects the level of service. Nothing more to add...

Puck1969
661
Puck1969 2026.05.20 15:22 
 

I've been using the EA for a week with both strategies, and the open trades match the backtests. A full review would obviously take much longer, but the EA looks promising, based on the author's published backtests. I like its trading style, with hard stop losses for every trade. I'll update this review soon.

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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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Shan Ng
71
Shan Ng 2026.07.28 06:52 
 

I am a new user to this EA but the author is very responsible. She is willing to answer users' question. Most importantly, the author lets us know that not every trade will be profitable and stop loss is just a process. Try to test the EA for quite a long time and observe what will happen to my account. Will update soon. Cheers

Gravity Tool
421
Gravity Tool 2026.06.21 08:13 
 

I am using the EA for 3 weeks on some live accounts. I am happy with the performance and I trust that this EA will have a good longterm performance based on BT. I will update performance here on a regular base. I also want to emphazise that I trust the seller Los a lot. I also have other EAs from the seller and I am very happy with them. They reflect real and safe trading and they are profitable. Moreover, Los's support is very good, very responsive, very fast. For Gold Oni she has implemented a useful feature which can come in handy in case of severe slippage or exposures to market gaps. She suggested this feature as a good solution because I missed an early market close on a Friday and my setting (which can protect from weekend exposure) were not updated. Los implemented it within 24h. Well, I guess this reflects the level of service. Nothing more to add...

IdealMadeReal GT
32
IdealMadeReal GT 2026.06.18 11:59 
 

This is my second week using this product and am quite impressed. Moreover, i have been using it to refine my own strategies, and as a result, my trading has improved over this period.

Puck1969
661
Puck1969 2026.05.20 15:22 
 

I've been using the EA for a week with both strategies, and the open trades match the backtests. A full review would obviously take much longer, but the EA looks promising, based on the author's published backtests. I like its trading style, with hard stop losses for every trade. I'll update this review soon.

stewartfoo1975
201
stewartfoo1975 2026.05.18 04:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

UTMasteryyy
594
UTMasteryyy 2026.05.17 14:29 
 

Started using Oni last week. Only one trade so far which was a loss but i'm confident that the EA will trade according to its backtest which looks promising.

Patcyber
204
Patcyber 2026.05.17 13:28 
 

Fast response from seller, back test with low draw down. Thank you

SGGINV
34
SGGINV 2026.05.15 09:14 
 

Buena EA para XAUUSD. De momento estoy probando en cuenta demo, pero el backtest promete. En unos días voy a actualizar el comentario.

muazzali
29
muazzali 2026.05.14 16:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
220
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar 2026.05.14 03:03 
 

Another amazing EA from the developer.... All the gold ea from this devloper are profitable and this new ea also looks very promising .... Author is very responsive and solves all the issues.... Thank you 😊

Ben
507
Ben 2026.05.14 00:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kairulazhar Hj Rosli
1322
Kairulazhar Hj Rosli 2026.05.13 13:20 
 

Lo Thi Mai Loan has been providing excellent support and detailed guidance regarding the EA. I will continue to update my review of this EA as it progresses. Thank you.

cyberhiga
1634
cyberhiga 2026.05.13 07:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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