Hello, traders. AI Gold Oni is a specialized XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for structured intraday breakout trading with defined risk on every trade.

From the author of AI Aurum Pivot and AI Gold Prime, AI Gold Oni follows the same core philosophy: consistent logic, hard Stop Loss, no martingale, no hidden recovery tricks, and no random averaging.

!!!After purchasing AI Gold Oni, please send a message to receive the setup instructions and a settings file tailored to your account size. Buyers can also receive a bonus EA Diamond Quant after purchase.!!!

A Different Kind of Gold EA

AI Gold Oni is built for XAUUSD only. It does not use martingale, grid, or averaging. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss placed when the order is sent.

Instead of blindly entering the market, the EA reads price structure and searches for key levels where the market has already shown meaningful reaction. It waits for price to return to those areas and commit before the trade is triggered.

This is not a high-frequency system designed to create many trades for appearance. It is designed to place structured breakout positions across selected key levels before the session begins, then manage the trades with predefined risk rules.

AI Scoring Engine

Not every price level is equal. A level formed by a strong decisive candle, respected several times by the market, and aligned with the broader trend is very different from a random swing point.

The AI scoring engine evaluates each candidate level before an order is placed. It reviews candle quality, previous market reaction around that price, and whether the broader trend supports the trade direction. Each level receives a quality score from 0 to 100.

Low-quality levels are skipped

Mid-quality levels can be traded with reduced size

High-quality levels receive the full planned position size

The AI does not predict the market. It ranks opportunities and adjusts position size according to setup quality, similar to how a disciplined discretionary trader filters trades, but without emotion or inconsistency.

Key Features

Trades XAUUSD only - specialized, not generic

Fully automated operation on one chart

Hard Stop Loss on every trade, no exceptions

No martingale, no grid, no averaging

Multiple structured orders across key levels each session

Two strategy modes: Strategy 1 for lower-frequency trend-following and Strategy 2 for higher-frequency trading

Built-in news filter around high-impact events

Advanced trailing stop to protect open profit

ATR-based dynamic SL and TP that adapts to current volatility

Spread protection at order placement and trade fill

End-of-day cleanup for pending orders

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Account type: hedging account

Broker type: ECN or Raw Spread account with tight XAUUSD spreads

Recommended raw spread: ideally under 20-25 points

Recommended brokers: IC Markets and VantageFX

VPS: recommended for stable execution

AI Gold Oni is an intraday system. Spread directly affects entries, exits and final performance. High-spread accounts can significantly reduce results, so use a low-spread broker with reliable execution and no restrictions on automated trading.

Simple Setup

Step 1: Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M5 chart

Step 2: Set your risk percentage per trade

Step 3: Choose Strategy 1 or Strategy 2 in the settings

Suggested starting risk is 0.2%-0.5% per trade for prop firm accounts and 1%-2% per trade for personal accounts. The EA detects the correct session time automatically on live accounts, so no timezone configuration is required.

Prop Firm Friendly

Every trade has a Stop Loss, and risk per trade is configurable as a percentage of account balance. Built-in spread guards and news protection help keep trading behavior clean under prop firm evaluation conditions.

For prop firm use, keep risk conservative. No system can predict future drawdown, so start small and let the edge prove itself over time.

Important Notice

The default SL, TP and trailing stop values are optimized for accounts of 3,000 USD or more. If your account is smaller, a custom set file is strongly recommended. Please send a message after purchase to receive setup guidance.

Automated trading always carries risk. Past performance, live signals and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, test on a demo account first, and start with conservative risk settings.