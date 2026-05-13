Gold Oni
- Experts
-
Lo Thi Mai LoanAbout Me
With over 16 years of experience in trading and software development, I focus on building automated trading systems designed for long-term investing and sustainable operation.
My goal is not to create short-term systems or products built only for temporary market conditions.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 3 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Hello, traders. AI Gold Oni is a specialized XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for structured intraday breakout trading with defined risk on every trade.
From the author of AI Aurum Pivot and AI Gold Prime, AI Gold Oni follows the same core philosophy: consistent logic, hard Stop Loss, no martingale, no hidden recovery tricks, and no random averaging.
JOIN GROUP: Click here
LAUNCH PROMO:
- Only 3 copies left at the current price!
- Final price: $3999.99
Use the official product links for live monitoring, backtest references and setup guidance:
- Live Signal: view on MQL5 | Live Signal Setfile
- Backtest Results: view on MQL5
- Setup Guide: view on MQL5
- Follow Channel: view on MQL5
!!!After purchasing AI Gold Oni, please send a message to receive the setup instructions and a settings file tailored to your account size. Buyers can also receive a bonus EA Diamond Quant after purchase.!!!
A Different Kind of Gold EA
AI Gold Oni is built for XAUUSD only. It does not use martingale, grid, or averaging. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss placed when the order is sent.
Instead of blindly entering the market, the EA reads price structure and searches for key levels where the market has already shown meaningful reaction. It waits for price to return to those areas and commit before the trade is triggered.
This is not a high-frequency system designed to create many trades for appearance. It is designed to place structured breakout positions across selected key levels before the session begins, then manage the trades with predefined risk rules.
AI Scoring Engine
Not every price level is equal. A level formed by a strong decisive candle, respected several times by the market, and aligned with the broader trend is very different from a random swing point.
The AI scoring engine evaluates each candidate level before an order is placed. It reviews candle quality, previous market reaction around that price, and whether the broader trend supports the trade direction. Each level receives a quality score from 0 to 100.
- Low-quality levels are skipped
- Mid-quality levels can be traded with reduced size
- High-quality levels receive the full planned position size
The AI does not predict the market. It ranks opportunities and adjusts position size according to setup quality, similar to how a disciplined discretionary trader filters trades, but without emotion or inconsistency.
Key Features
- Trades XAUUSD only - specialized, not generic
- Fully automated operation on one chart
- Hard Stop Loss on every trade, no exceptions
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging
- Multiple structured orders across key levels each session
- Two strategy modes: Strategy 1 for lower-frequency trend-following and Strategy 2 for higher-frequency trading
- Built-in news filter around high-impact events
- Advanced trailing stop to protect open profit
- ATR-based dynamic SL and TP that adapts to current volatility
- Spread protection at order placement and trade fill
- End-of-day cleanup for pending orders
Recommended Setup
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Account type: hedging account
- Broker type: ECN or Raw Spread account with tight XAUUSD spreads
- Recommended raw spread: ideally under 20-25 points
- Recommended brokers: IC Markets and VantageFX
- VPS: recommended for stable execution
AI Gold Oni is an intraday system. Spread directly affects entries, exits and final performance. High-spread accounts can significantly reduce results, so use a low-spread broker with reliable execution and no restrictions on automated trading.
Simple Setup
- Step 1: Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M5 chart
- Step 2: Set your risk percentage per trade
- Step 3: Choose Strategy 1 or Strategy 2 in the settings
Suggested starting risk is 0.2%-0.5% per trade for prop firm accounts and 1%-2% per trade for personal accounts. The EA detects the correct session time automatically on live accounts, so no timezone configuration is required.
Prop Firm Friendly
Every trade has a Stop Loss, and risk per trade is configurable as a percentage of account balance. Built-in spread guards and news protection help keep trading behavior clean under prop firm evaluation conditions.
For prop firm use, keep risk conservative. No system can predict future drawdown, so start small and let the edge prove itself over time.
Important Notice
The default SL, TP and trailing stop values are optimized for accounts of 3,000 USD or more. If your account is smaller, a custom set file is strongly recommended. Please send a message after purchase to receive setup guidance.
Automated trading always carries risk. Past performance, live signals and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, test on a demo account first, and start with conservative risk settings.
I am a new user to this EA but the author is very responsible. She is willing to answer users' question. Most importantly, the author lets us know that not every trade will be profitable and stop loss is just a process. Try to test the EA for quite a long time and observe what will happen to my account. Will update soon. Cheers