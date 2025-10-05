TW Scalper Robot MT5

TW Scalper Robot MT5 : A Professional Scalping Bot for Gold (XAUUSD):

Searching for a smart and reliable way to maximize profits in the gold market?

TW Scalper Robot MT5 is a powerful expert advisor designed specifically for gold scalping. By combining three advanced indicators with precise trading algorithms, it helps you catch market trends like a pro. With built-in risk management strategies, every trade is executed with confidence and protection.



Key Features of TW Scalper Robot
  1. One Trade at a Time – Focuses only on the best setup to control risk.
  2. Trend Detection – Two-stage filter for accurate trend recognition.
  3. Capital Protection – Built-in TP, SL, trailing stop, and breakeven.
  4. Flexible Timing – Trade only in your preferred hours.
  5. Smart Stop Loss – Logical placement to minimize losses.
  6. Strong Performance – Win rate 70–80%, drawdown 10–30%.
  7. Volume Analysis – Confirms trend strength before entries.
  8. Optimized Trailing Stop – Detects technical levels for safer exits.
  9. Risk Alerts – Warns before high-risk trades.
  10. Gold Scalping Ready – Perfect for XAUUSD on M1 & M5.
  11. More reliable and optimized results with real data in version MT5.
  12. Easy Setup + Free Updates – Simple installation with lifetime support.

Suggested Settings for Better Performance:


  • Broker: Any broker with low spread
  • Account Type: ECN or ECN_Pro
  • Minimum Balance: $1000
  • Recommended Leverage: At least 1:500
  • Preferably trade on XAUUSD and in a one-minute timeframe.
  • VPS usage is mandatory for 24/7 operation

For complete guidance on installation and functionality of this expert advisor, check out our tutorial article and full videos.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762670


