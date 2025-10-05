TW Scalper Robot MT5
- Version: 3.5
- Updated: 5 October 2025
- Activations: 20
TW Scalper Robot MT5 : A Professional Scalping Bot for Gold (XAUUSD):
Searching for a smart and reliable way to maximize profits in the gold market?
TW Scalper Robot MT5 is a powerful expert advisor designed specifically for gold scalping. By combining three advanced indicators with precise trading algorithms, it helps you catch market trends like a pro. With built-in risk management strategies, every trade is executed with confidence and protection.
Key Features of TW Scalper Robot
- One Trade at a Time – Focuses only on the best setup to control risk.
- Trend Detection – Two-stage filter for accurate trend recognition.
- Capital Protection – Built-in TP, SL, trailing stop, and breakeven.
- Flexible Timing – Trade only in your preferred hours.
- Smart Stop Loss – Logical placement to minimize losses.
- Strong Performance – Win rate 70–80%, drawdown 10–30%.
- Volume Analysis – Confirms trend strength before entries.
- Optimized Trailing Stop – Detects technical levels for safer exits.
- Risk Alerts – Warns before high-risk trades.
- Gold Scalping Ready – Perfect for XAUUSD on M1 & M5.
- More reliable and optimized results with real data in version MT5.
- Easy Setup + Free Updates – Simple installation with lifetime support.
Suggested Settings for Better Performance:
- Broker: Any broker with low spread
- Account Type: ECN or ECN_Pro
- Minimum Balance: $1000
- Recommended Leverage: At least 1:500
- Preferably trade on XAUUSD and in a one-minute timeframe.
- VPS usage is mandatory for 24/7 operation
For complete guidance on installation and functionality of this expert advisor, check out our tutorial article and full videos.