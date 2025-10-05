TW Scalper Robot MT5 : A Professional Scalping Bot for Gold (XAUUSD):





Searching for a smart and reliable way to maximize profits in the gold market?





TW Scalper Robot MT5 is a powerful expert advisor designed specifically for gold scalping. By combining three advanced indicators with precise trading algorithms, it helps you catch market trends like a pro. With built-in risk management strategies, every trade is executed with confidence and protection.







Key Features of TW Scalper Robot

One Trade at a Time – Focuses only on the best setup to control risk. Trend Detection – Two-stage filter for accurate trend recognition. Capital Protection – Built-in TP, SL, trailing stop, and breakeven. Flexible Timing – Trade only in your preferred hours. Smart Stop Loss – Logical placement to minimize losses. Strong Performance – Win rate 70–80%, drawdown 10–30%. Volume Analysis – Confirms trend strength before entries. Optimized Trailing Stop – Detects technical levels for safer exits. Risk Alerts – Warns before high-risk trades. Gold Scalping Ready – Perfect for XAUUSD on M1 & M5. More reliable and optimized results with real data in version MT5. Easy Setup + Free Updates – Simple installation with lifetime support.





Suggested Settings for Better Performance:



Broker: Any broker with low spread

Account Type: ECN or ECN_Pro

Minimum Balance: $1000

Recommended Leverage: At least 1:500

Preferably trade on XAUUSD and in a one-minute timeframe.



and in a timeframe. VPS usage is mandatory for 24/7 operation





For complete guidance on installation and functionality of this expert advisor, check out our tutorial article and full videos. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762670



