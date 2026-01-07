Professional Grid & Martingale EA

TW Wolf Martingale MT5 is a Professional Grid & Martingale EA and Advanced Smart Grid Trading EA designed for traders who demand precise risk control, flexible execution, and safe automated trading across different market conditions.

This Advanced Martingale EA combines structured grid logic with smart risk management, enabling low-risk grid trading on multiple symbols and timeframes without aggressive or fixed settings, making it a reliable professional forex robot MT5 focused on controlled execution and adaptive trading strategies.





Key Features of TW Wolf Martingale MT5

1-Dual Entry System

Supports both grid-based and indicator-driven entries for maximum flexibility and adaptive trading strategies.





2- Multi-Timeframe Operation

Operates on any timeframe, depending on the trader’s risk settings and preferred grid or martingale strategy.





3- Multi-Market Compatibility

Optimized for Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies, providing a professional trading solution for multiple markets.





4- On-Chart Trade Control

Switch between trading modes in real time directly from the chart without stopping the EA, ensuring smooth automated grid trading.





5- Emergency Protection Mode

Blocks new trades instantly during high-risk conditions while actively managing open positions to prevent excessive risk.





6- Smart Take Profit Management

Uses single or combined TP levels to optimize profit while controlling drawdown in safe martingale strategies.





7- Flexible Lot Scaling

Fully adjustable lot multiplier and grid spacing for precise position sizing and risk management.





8- Trend Conflict Alert

Detects trend misalignment and alerts the trader to avoid aggressive grid entries against market direction.





9-Multi-Symbol Trading

Manages multiple instruments simultaneously, including trades in opposite directions for advanced portfolio control.





10- Real-Time Trade Statistics

Displays live data such as drawdown, open positions, and traded volume, enabling professional trade monitoring.





11- Multiple Entry Modes

Offers four different entry methods to adapt the Professional Grid EA MT5 behavior to various market environments.





12- Spread Filter Protection

Prevents trades during high or unfavorable spreads to reduce trading risk.





13- Complete Risk Customization

Fully adjustable settings suitable for both beginner and professional traders, ensuring personalized risk control.









Bonus for Users

Purchasing TW Wolf Martingale MT5 includes a professional trend indicator to assist in trend-aligned trading, enhancing both performance and professional usage.





Technical Recommendations

Broker : Low-spread broker with stable execution

Account Type : Hedging (ECN recommended)

Minimum Deposit : Forex: $500 Gold (XAUUSD): $3000

Leverage : Minimum 1:100

Timeframe : H1 – H4 (based on risk settings)

VPS: Required for 24/7 stable operation





Why Choose TW Wolf Martingale MT5?

TW Wolf Martingale MT5 is a robust and flexible Automated Grid Trading EA built for traders seeking a safe martingale strategy, professional trade management, and full control over risk. With smart risk management, multi-symbol support, and adaptive grid trading, this EA delivers a reliable and professional solution for MetaTrader 5 users.

For a complete setup guide and detailed explanation of TW Wolf Martingale MT5 settings, please refer to our comprehensive tutorial article.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159357

