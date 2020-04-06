TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Robot with Trend Following Strategy for XAUUSD





TW Sniper EA MT5 is a professional Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), designed with an advanced trend-following scalping strategy to deliver consistent performance in highly volatile market conditions. This gold scalper EA focuses on precision trading during key London and New York sessions, offering steady growth while applying strict risk control and smart money management. With this fully automated gold trading robot, traders gain reliable results, easy setup, and long-term portfolio security.





Why Choose TW Sniper EA?





Optimized Risk Control

Executes only one XAUUSD trade at a time with advanced risk management.

Capital Protection

Multiple protection algorithms to safeguard your trading account.

Professional Money Management

Hidden Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) with strict drawdown control.

Proven Performance

Up to 80% win rate and potential monthly capital growth of 20%.

Session Optimization

Specifically designed for gold trading (XAUUSD) in London & New York sessions.

Exclusive Gold Scalping Strategy

Based on professional trend-following logic for precise trading results.

Easy Setup & Support

Simple installation, free lifetime updates, and dedicated 24/7 support.





Who Can Use TW Sniper EA MT5?

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, TW Sniper EA MT5 provides a professional edge in gold scalping and automated trend trading systems.





Optimal Settings for Maximum Performance

Broker: Choose a low-spread broker for best execution.

Account Type: ECN o r ECN_Pro recommended.

Minimum Balance: $1000 starting balance required.

Leverage: 1:500 minimum leverage suggested.

Best Pair: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) only.

VPS Requirement: Use a reliable VPS for uninterrupted 24/7 operation.





For full setup and usage guidance, refer to our comprehensive tutorial and video walkthroughs.