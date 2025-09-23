TW Trend Hunter MT4

TW Trend Hunter MT4 – The Ultra Scalper EA for Gold & Trend-Based Trading

TW Trend Hunter MT4 is not just another trading bot — it's a smart, battle-tested system designed to thrive in fast-moving markets by leveraging clean trend signals and disciplined money management. 


Key Features:
  1. Only one active position at a time
  2. Smart detection of short-term and long-term trends
  3. Customizable scheduling based on your preferred trading sessions
  4. Trend-based trading strategy
  5. Full capital management with SL and TP
  6. Hidden and controlled stop loss
  7. Proven performance:   ~85% win rate, 20% equity growth
  8. Precise drawdown control
  9. Easy installation with free updates and full support


Whether you're a beginner or a pro, TW Trend Hunter MY4 gives you a reliable edge in gold scalping and trend-based trading.


Recommended settings for better performance:

  • Broker: Any broker with low spreads
  • Account type: ECN or ECN_Pro
  • Minimum balance: $2000
  • Recommended leverage: at least 1:500
  • Preferably with XAUUSD and major currency pairs
  • VPS is required for 24/7 operation.

For complete instructions on the installation and operation of this Expert Advisor, check out our full tutorial article and videos.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763412
