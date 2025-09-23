TW Trend Hunter MT4
- Experts
- Altan Karakaya
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 23 September 2025
- Activations: 20
TW Trend Hunter MT4 – The Ultra Scalper EA for Gold & Trend-Based Trading
TW Trend Hunter MT4 is not just another trading bot — it's a smart, battle-tested system designed to thrive in fast-moving markets by leveraging clean trend signals and disciplined money management.
Key Features:
- Only one active position at a time
- Smart detection of short-term and long-term trends
- Customizable scheduling based on your preferred trading sessions
- Trend-based trading strategy
- Full capital management with SL and TP
- Hidden and controlled stop loss
- Proven performance: ~85% win rate, 20% equity growth
- Precise drawdown control
- Easy installation with free updates and full support
Whether you're a beginner or a pro, TW Trend Hunter MY4 gives you a reliable edge in gold scalping and trend-based trading.
Recommended settings for better performance:
- Broker: Any broker with low spreads
- Account type: ECN or ECN_Pro
- Minimum balance: $2000
- Recommended leverage: at least 1:500
- Preferably with XAUUSD and major currency pairs
- VPS is required for 24/7 operation.
For complete instructions on the installation and operation of this Expert Advisor, check out our full tutorial article and videos.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763412
