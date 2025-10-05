TW Trend Hunter MT5
- Version: 2.13
- Updated: 5 October 2025
- Activations: 20
TW Trend Hunter MT5 – High-Precision Scalping EA for Gold & Trend Strategies
TW Trend Hunter MT5 isn’t your average trading bot — it’s a sophisticated, field-tested Expert Advisor built to excel in volatile markets by harnessing clear trend signals and strict risk management.
Highlighted Features:
- Executes only one trade at a time for better risk control
- Smart trend recognition on both short-term and long-term levels
- Flexible trading session scheduling to match your strategy
- Focused entirely on trend-driven strategies
- Complete risk management with Take Profit and Stop Loss
- Stop loss remains hidden and fully regulated
- Proven results: ~85% win rate and up to 20% equity growth
- Tight drawdown management for portfolio safety
- Simple setup, free updates, and dedicated support included
Whether you’re just starting out or already an experienced trader, TW Trend Hunter MT5 delivers a reliable edge in gold scalping and trend-based trading systems.
Optimal Settings for Maximum Performance:
- Broker: Choose one with consistently low spreads
- Account type: ECN or ECN_Pro recommended
- Minimum starting balance: $2000
- Leverage: Minimum of 1:500
- Best paired with XAUUSD and major forex pairs
- VPS required for uninterrupted 24/7 operation
For full setup and usage guidance, refer to our comprehensive tutorial and video walkthroughs.