TW Trend Hunter MT5

TW Trend Hunter MT5 – High-Precision Scalping EA for Gold & Trend Strategies


TW Trend Hunter MT5 isn’t your average trading bot — it’s a sophisticated, field-tested Expert Advisor built to excel in volatile markets by harnessing clear trend signals and strict risk management.


Highlighted Features:

  1. Executes only one trade at a time for better risk control
  2. Smart trend recognition on both short-term and long-term levels
  3. Flexible trading session scheduling to match your strategy
  4. Focused entirely on trend-driven strategies
  5. Complete risk management with Take Profit and Stop Loss
  6. Stop loss remains hidden and fully regulated
  7. Proven results: ~85% win rate and up to 20% equity growth
  8. Tight drawdown management for portfolio safety
  9. Simple setup, free updates, and dedicated support included


Whether you’re just starting out or already an experienced trader, TW Trend Hunter MT5 delivers a reliable edge in gold scalping and trend-based trading systems.


Optimal Settings for Maximum Performance:

  • Broker: Choose one with consistently low spreads
  • Account type: ECN or ECN_Pro recommended
  • Minimum starting balance: $2000
  • Leverage: Minimum of 1:500
  • Best paired with XAUUSD and major forex pairs
  • VPS required for uninterrupted 24/7 operation


 For full setup and usage guidance, refer to our comprehensive tutorial and video walkthroughs.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763412


Recommended products
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
Ride Trend
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour. You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months. Strong trends make very good profits. There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default. This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes the SuperTrend indicator with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Traders enter a position (long or short) when the bar opens above or below the indicator line. You can exit the position when the price "reverse" it's signal or don't exit and let it close based on risks (Take profit, stop loss) or by time exiting at the end of session. Other features include the ability to set Take
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
Aurum Vanguard EA
Phami Nhat Anh
Experts
NEURAL GOLD EDGE: The AI-Powered Revolution in XAUUSD Scalping NEURAL GOLD EDGE represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, this Expert Advisor combines advanced neural network logic with price action analysis to exploit market volatility like never before. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEURAL GOLD EDGE analyzes market structure in real-time, executing trades with surgical precision. The result is
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
HAP Elhamed
Amirali Abazar
Experts
H_ap_sp EA is based on detection of spike trading algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed H_ap_sp EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using H_ap_sp EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account. Using H_ap_sp EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
MACD Hedge
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
MACD Hedge EA: Multi-Strategy, Signal-Based Trading Expert Advisor   candleforms.co 1. Signal Foundation: MACD and RSI Alignment MACD Hedge EA generates strong entry signals by combining two key indicators: MACD detects the trend direction and momentum RSI filters out false signals by identifying overbought/oversold conditions Only technically confirmed signals are used to initiate trades, ensuring a high-quality entry logic. 2. 6 Strategy Modes for Flexible Execution The EA offers six  power
GhostSinobi
Muhammad Sadli
Experts
GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
TSageHuz Gold
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Experts
Important Note: “This EA is designed for Gold as our testing focused primarily on Gold. You may use it on other forex symbols, but you will need to find suitable settings for them. It may not work effectively on indices or other commodities.” No Expert Advisor (EA) can guarantee consistent long-term profits. However, "tSageHuz v10 - Scalper Trading EA for Gold" has been rigorously backtested from January 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024, showing consistent profitability. Starting with a $100 balance
Future EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.33 (6)
Experts
This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Master Gold Scapler EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
3 (2)
Experts
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators   and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Willia
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Average EA MT5
Kenan Gokbak
Experts
It has a strategy developed by using the Relative Strength Index, Stotastic Oscillator, William's Percent Range and De Marker oscillators together. It gives the best results in EURUSD , EURCAD , EURAUD , USDCHF , AUDCAD , AUDCHF parities. It can operate at major parities.  It operates in the H1 period.  Recommended starting balance is $1000. You can also start with $100, but the risk level should be kept low.  Recommended TakeProfitLevel is between (10-50). Recommended StopLossLevel is between
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Experts
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Experts
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Vortex Flow MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Overview VortexFlow EA is an advanced Expert Advisor that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action principles. It performs automated trading with Market Structure, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and ChoCH/BoS (Change of Character / Break of Structure) analysis. Key Features 1. Market Structure Analysis Higher High (HH): New peaks in uptrend Lower Low (LL): New lows in downtrend Higher Low (HL): Rising lows in uptrend Lower High (LH): Falling highs in downtrend Automatic trend detec
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
5 (1)
Experts
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
EA Stork MT5
Mikhail Rudyk
Experts
The trading robot (scalper) works according to the totality of signals of several indicators. And checks the price speed. It is advisable to trade on TF M5 (best results). Input parameters: Fix Lot - trades with a fixed lot Use autolot - the robot itself selects the lot depending on the depot and with an increase in the depot increases the lot Min Distance Between Deals - is the minimum distance between transactions For currencies you can not increase this parameter. For every 1500 $ 0.01 lot
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
TW Swing Trading
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Swing Trading EA: Forex Trend-Following Robot for Consistent Profits TW Swing Trading EA is a fully automated swing trading robot, specifically designed for XAUUSD on the M30 and H1 timeframes . It utilizes advanced trend filters, adaptive stop-loss logic, and built-in capital protection to maximize accuracy while minimizing drawdown, delivering consistent performance in changing market conditions. Why Choose TW Swing Trading EA? One Trade, One Focus The EA maintains only a single active
TW Sniper EA MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Robot with Trend Following Strategy for XAUUSD TW Sniper EA MT5 is a professional Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), designed with an advanced trend-following scalping strategy to deliver consistent performance in highly volatile market conditions. This gold scalper EA focuses on precision trading during key London and New York sessions, offering steady growth while applying strict risk control and smart money management. With this fully automated gold
TW Support Resistance Level MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
support resistance levels indicator mt5: This tool is a multi-timeframe indicator that identifies and plots support and resistance lines, as well as Fibonacci levels, on a chart with the same accuracy as the human eye. TW support and resistance levels for forex has complex algorithm that scans the chart to identify previous levels of price stabilization and rebounds, recording the number of touches. Are you tired of manually drawing support and resistance levels and Fibonacci retracements? Che
TW Scalper Robot MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Scalper Robot MT5 : A Professional Scalping Bot for Gold (XAUUSD): Searching for a smart and reliable way to maximize profits in the gold market? TW Scalper Robot MT5 is a powerful expert advisor designed specifically for gold scalping. By combining three advanced indicators with precise trading algorithms, it helps you catch market trends like a pro. With built-in risk management strategies, every trade is executed with confidence and protection. Key Features of TW Scalper Robot One Tra
TW Calendar MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
This news assistant is designed to get the economic events needed by traders from the main publishing sources ,that publish news in real time based on terminal's Market Watch with various and easy filters. Forex traders use macroeconomic indicators to make informed decisions about buying and selling currencies. For example, if a trader believes that the US economy is going to grow faster than the Japanese economy, they might buy the US dollar and sell the Japanese yen. Features of this produc
FREE
TW Volume Signal Pro MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Volume Signal Pro MT5, leveraging advanced AI technologies and proprietary smart algorithms, allows you to trade in the gold market with greater confidence and provides you with a unique and unparalleled trading experience. Are you looking for high accuracy and exceptional trading signals in the gold market? With TW Volume Signal Pro MT5, you can become a professional trader and achieve great success in the gold market. So, try it for free! Key Features of TW Volume Signal Pro MT5: Precise
TW Trend Sniper MT4
Altan Karakaya
5 (5)
Indicators
TW Trend Sniper: Unlock Profitable Trades with Advanced Trend Detection The TW Trend Sniper indicator, utilizing an intelligent combination of advanced technical analysis techniques, helps you accurately identify market trends and receive timely signals for profitable trades. The proprietary formula of Trade Wizards, along with Price Action analysis, Fibonacci levels, and other technical analysis tools, provides you with precise and reliable trading signals. This indicator is the result of coll
TW Sniper EA MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading TW Sniper EA MT4 is an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading, built with precise trend-based logic to deliver stable performance even in highly volatile market conditions. This powerful gold scalping robot focuses on XAUUSD trading during key sessions, ensuring consistent growth while maintaining strict risk control and professional money management. With its smart automated strategy, traders can experience reliable r
TW Session
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
This product is designed to display the trading sessions of 15 countries based on the time zone of your broker server and various display modes based on your desired settings to prevent chart congestion and the possibility of setting a session with the user's desired time. The sun never sets on the forex market, but its rhythm dances to the beat of distinct trading sessions. Understanding these sessions, their overlaps, and their unique atmospheres is crucial for any forex trader who wants to
FREE
TW Session MT4
Altan Karakaya
5 (1)
Indicators
This product is designed to display the trading sessions of 15 countries based on the time zone of your broker server and various display modes based on your desired settings to prevent chart congestion and the possibility of setting a session with the user's desired time. The sun never sets on the forex market, but its rhythm dances to the beat of distinct trading sessions. Understanding these sessions, their overlaps, and their unique atmospheres is crucial for any forex trader who wants to
FREE
TW Volume Signal Pro MT4
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Volume Signal Pro MT4 , leveraging advanced AI technologies and proprietary smart algorithms, allows you to trade in the gold market with greater confidence and provides you with a unique and unparalleled trading experience. Are you looking for high accuracy and exceptional trading signals in the gold market? With TW Volume Signal Pro MT4, you can become a professional trader and achieve great success in the gold market. So, try it for free! Key Features of TW Volume Signal Pro MT4: Precis
TW Support Resistance Level MT4
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
support resistance levels indicator mt4: This tool is a multi-timeframe indicator that identifies and plots support and resistance lines, as well as Fibonacci levels, on a chart with the same accuracy as the human eye. TW support and resistance levels for forex has complex algorithm that scans the chart to identify previous levels of price stabilization and rebounds, recording the number of touches. Are you tired of manually drawing support and resistance levels and Fibonacci retracements? Ch
TW Scalper Shoot MT4
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Trend Scalper Indicator: The TW Scalper Shoot brings you a unique trading experience by utilizing the latest trading strategies and artificial intelligence technology. This product meets the diverse needs of scalper traders by providing two distinct categories of signals: Test this exceptional product today and start your unique experience toward becoming a trend scalper. Signal Categories: 1. Long-term and Safe Signals: These signals are identified using price action strategies (smart mo
TW Scalper Robot MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Scalper Robot MT4 : A Professional Scalping Expert Advisor : Are you looking for a professional solution for quick and smart profitability in the gold market? TW Scalper Robot, a specialized scalping bot, combines 3 advanced indicators and precise trading algorithms to help you become a true trend hunter. With advanced risk management strategies, this robot executes your positions with complete protection.  Key Features of TW Scalper Robot: 1- Only One Position at a Time: Focuses on a si
TW Trend Hunter MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Trend Hunter MT4 – The Ultra Scalper EA for Gold & Trend-Based Trading TW Trend Hunter MT4 is not just another trading bot — it's a smart, battle-tested system designed to thrive in fast-moving markets by leveraging clean trend signals and disciplined money management.  Key Features: Only one active position at a time Smart detection of short-term and long-term trends Customizable scheduling based on your preferred trading sessions Trend-based trading strategy Full capital management with
TW Wolf Martingale MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Wolf Martingale MT4 – Advanced Grid Trading EA with Smart Risk Management TW Wolf Martingale  MT4 is an advanced Grid Trading EA and Forex Expert Advisor designed for traders who require full control over risk, flexible execution, and professional trade management across different market conditions. This Smart Grid EA combines structured grid logic with advanced risk management tools, enabling traders to adapt the system to various symbols, timeframes, and trading styles without relying on f
TW Trend Sniper
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Trend Sniper: The best trend strategy The TW Trend Sniper indicator, utilizing an intelligent combination of advanced technical analysis techniques, helps you accurately identify market trends and receive timely signals for profitable trades. The proprietary formula of Trade Wizards, along with Price Action analysis, Fibonacci levels, and other technical analysis tools, provides you with precise and reliable trading signals. This indicator is the result of collaborative efforts by professio
TW Scalper Shoot MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Trend Scalper Indicator: The TW Scalper Shoot brings you a unique trading experience by utilizing the latest trading strategies and artificial intelligence technology. This product meets the diverse needs of scalper traders by providing two distinct categories of signals: Test this exceptional product today and start your unique experience toward becoming a trend scalper. Signal Categories: 1. Long-term and Safe Signals: These signals are identified using price action strategies (smart m
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review