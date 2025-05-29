Powerful Forex Robot: TW Scalper Robot





TW Scalper Robot – A Cutting-Edge Scalper EA for Gold Trading





Are you looking for a professional and reliable solution to achieve fast and smart profits in the gold market?



TW Scalper Robot is a specialized scalping bot that, by combining three advanced indicators and precise trading algorithms, turns you into a true trend hunter. This Forex Robot uses advanced risk management to execute all trades with maximum safety.











🎯 Key Features of TW Scalper Robot – An Advanced Forex Robot for Scalping:



✅ Single Trade Management:

This Scalper Robot opens only one position at a time to fully focus on the trade with the highest probability of success, preventing unnecessary entries and controlling risk entirely.





🔍 Accurate Trend Reversal Detection:

Using a two-step trend detection filter, this scalping bot can identify market changes with high precision and enter trades at the right moment.





🔐 Complete Capital Management:

Each trade is managed using Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even settings to protect your capital under all conditions.





🕒 Accurate Trade Timing Capability:

You can schedule specific times for the Forex Robot to operate, allowing it to follow your personal market strategy.





🎯 Smart and Secure Stop Loss:

Our Scalper EA places stop loss levels at logical and protected points to minimize trading risks.





📈 Performance Under Reasonable Conditions:

Win Rate: Between 70% to 80%

Drawdown: Around 15% to 30%





💡 Market Volume Analysis:

Using a volume indicator, this scalping bot assesses the strength and validity of trends and only enters strong ones.





📈 Ideal Conditions for Trailing Stop:

This feature helps you set a moving stop loss based on technical levels in some long-term trends.







✅ High-Risk Trade Warnings:

You receive a warning before entering high-risk trades. During such times, you can temporarily disable the robot and reactivate it after the risk has decreased.





⚙️ Smart Entry with Optimized Stop:

The Scalper EA uses signal strength to determine a reasonable distance for stop loss placement.







💡 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and Short Timeframes (M1 & M5):

This scalping bot is fully optimized for scalping gold on lower timeframes, with the recommended timeframe being 1 minute.





🔄 Easy Installation + Free Updates:

With dedicated support and regular updates, always stay one step ahead of the market.













🔧 Recommended Settings for Best Performance:





Suitable Broker: Any broker with low spread

Account Type: ECN or ECN_Pro

Minimum Balance: $500

Recommended Leverage: At least 1:500

Parameter Settings: Best settings are already set as default

Best Timeframe: 1 minute

Best Asset: XAUUSD

Use of VPS: Required for 24/7 operation





How to Use the TW Scalper Robot:

This robot is fully automated and manages all entry points, lot sizes, and conditions. You just need to use it on the gold chart in the 1-minute timeframe with the minimum balance of $500 and configured parameters.





Input Settings:

Section One: Strategy Settings:

In this section, there are three parameters related to three different indicators.

Periode:

This item is related to the trend indicator, which is a 3rd-degree moving average.

Factor:

This item is related to the trend strength indicator.

Ratio:

This value is used to compare volume changes. Typically, values of 1 or 2 are recommended for reasonable results.





Section Two: Trading Settings:





LotSize:

Determines the minimum allowed lot size for calculations

Recommended:

Low risk: 0.01 per $1000

Medium risk: 0.02 per $1000

Higher risk: Up to 0.04 per $1000 is acceptable







TakeProfit:

A fixed TP value is set. Higher values increase risk margins.

The robot may trail TP based on market conditions.

In future versions, variable indicators will be added for this parameter.





Criteria For Calculating SL:

This input is for SL calculation and variation criteria, not the SL itself.

SL is always present and placed in a safe area.

The robot uses numerous algorithms for SL calculation and cannot set a fixed SL; it adapts and trails under various conditions.





Trend Strength Factor (ADX):

This input activates a function that adds a coefficient to trade volume based on ADX, which may increase profits in certain cases.





Alarum:

If activated, it warns you before entering risky trades and provides relevant advice.





Spread Control & Spread Limit:

These two inputs activate functions that prevent trades if the spread exceeds the defined limit (helpful during news releases).





Magic Number:

The main factor for the robot to identify positions.

You can change the magic number to run multiple instances of the robot with different settings, allowing separate position identification and management.

Or, if you want to manage a trade manually, change the magic number after the position opens and then reactivate the robot so it no longer recognizes that trade.







Section Three: Time Session Settings:



By activating and setting working and non-working hours, you can specify a time range for the robot to open positions.

If a position is opened during the specified time and the session ends before the trade is closed, the robot will continue to manage it. This condition applies only to new trade entries.









Suggested Settings:



Start with the default settings, which are based on our experience and have shown successful results.

You can customize the product according to your needs.





Recommendations:

Use a timeframe and lot size appropriate to your risk management and capital.

Use ECN or ECN_Pro accounts or any other low-spread accounts.

Test in a strategy tester before purchasing.

You can watch more videos on our YouTube channel.







The End:

This strategy includes several additional stages that will provide stronger and more signals in future updates currently being developed. There will be no discounts in the future. If you are satisfied with your test results, make your purchase now.

Please share any suggestions or issues in the chat with us.





The Trade Wizard team wishes you success and wealth with peace of mind.



