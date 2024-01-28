TW Session MT4

5

This product is designed to display the trading sessions of 15 countries based on the time zone of your broker server and various display modes based on your desired settings to prevent chart congestion and the possibility of setting a session with the user's desired time.


The sun never sets on the forex market, but its rhythm dances to the beat of distinct trading sessions. Understanding these sessions, their overlaps, and their unique atmospheres is crucial for any forex trader who wants to move with the market, not against it.


 Tokyo China London Canada New York Moscow Saudi Arabia ...
USDJPY   ***   *

  ***


AUDJPY   ***






NZDUSD   *  

  ***


EURAUD

  **




GBPUSD

  ***
  ***


EURCHF

  ***




USDCHF

  *
  ***


GBPJPY  ***      ***           
EURUSD       ***      ***      
USDCAD          ***   ***      
EURCAD          ***        
XAUUSD  *  **   **     ****      
BRN    *       ****   **  **  
WTI    *       ****   **  **   

Main features:
  1. Convert session time to market watch time
  2. Access to sessions of 15 countries with the ability to customize
  3. The ability to create a personal session
  4. Show sessions in 3 display modes with personal settings: As an oscillator , Flag at the start and end of the session on the chart , Vertical lines on the chart
  5. Limiting display modes to the user's desired time frame
  6. Custom color settings for each session


You can use this tool to check the trends along with specialized signaling indicators


Convert session time to market watch time:

 Each trading session is based on a time in the local time of the country and based on the time zone of the country, a different time is set based on (GMT) and (Daylight saving time). Also, your chart monitors the candles in the time zone of your   broker's server. So the time differences should be calculated based on the broker's time zone to get the exact opening candle of the session. This tool performs these time difference calculations and simplifies your work.

 Access to sessions of 15 countries with the ability to customize:

 For the trading of different currencies, different sessions and more than 4 main sessions are effective. In this tool, the sessions of 15 different countries and effective on currency pairs, indices and commodities are prepared and can be   activated based on the user's needs.

 [UK, USA, INDIA, SINGAPORE, CHINA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, GERMANY, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SOUTH AFRICA, BRAZIL, SAUDI ARABIA]

The ability to create a personal session:

   If you have a trading strategy dependent on a certain time period and it is outside the sessions defined    in this indicator, it is possible to display the time you want.

Show sessions in 3 display modes with personal settings:
  For ease of use, these different modes have been designed to display sessions, which you can activate or delete as you wish:
   - As an oscillator window:
      To prevent occupying the chart space, small and strip oscillators are used

   - Flag at the start and end of the session on the chart:
      Showing the beginning and end of each session with the flag of the country, which indicates the color flag, the beginning of the session and the black and white ending of the session.

   - Vertical lines on the chart:

      Start and end of each session with vertical lines displayed on the chart for greater accuracy and precise candlestick identification.

Limiting display modes to the user's desired time frame:
 To prevent the chart from becoming crowded and spaghetti-like in the upper time frames, you can limit the display of flags and vertical lines separately to a certain time frame.
 Custom color settings for each session:
 For all sessions, you can choose the color that you are most comfortable for working with it.


**   This product is designed as an indicator that can work with other indicators and expert advisors on a chart.
***  This product is being expanded and updated and will be presented with more features in future versions.
**** If you have a suggestion to improve the performance or useful features that can be added to the product, please contact us.
      Trade wizards thanks you in advance for your cooperation.






Reviews 4
Nikola Behaein
149
Nikola Behaein 2024.10.28 16:18 
 

it is a good tool.it has covered more markets than others

Recommended products
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicators
Risk Management and Limit Monitoring Indicator for Professional Traders and Evaluation Accounts (Prop) This tool only displays precise risk management and limit information on the chart to help you make more focused decisions. The indicator does not open/close/modify trades and does not interfere with Expert Advisors (EAs). Features Monitoring daily and total drawdown Calculates and displays daily and total drawdown based on Balance or Equity (configurable). Shows the remaining percentage to th
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Advanced Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
Ridha Benabdallah
Indicators
Fibonacci retracements can be used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders and set target prices. The Advanced Automatic Fibonacci retracements draws automatically all the levels. You have a lot of options to choose. For exemple you can use the tracements of another time frame (MTF) in the current chart, you can also choose between the closest level or less close to draw the retracements. You can also add 2 levels of your choice. You can add levels extensions o
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our Basic Support and Resistance indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart / MT5 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines only at th
FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator
Ariel Capja
Indicators
This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator . It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods . The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the m
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
DiNapoli Fibo Overbalance Multi Tool
Jarek Paciorek
Indicators
It is a tool for technical analysis. It allows you to make measurements: Fibo, including the search for clusters Fibo levels (by the DiNapoli method) Overbalance Trend line Selecting S/D levels Input parameters Trend_Color - color of the trend line Trend_Width - width of the trend line Trend_info - if true, along with the trend line additional information is displayed (low, high, medium of the trend line) Trend_info_color_up_dn - color of the text describing the trend line Trend_info_font_up_dn
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicators
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Wedge Breakage Signaling
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Automatic redrawing of Trend Supports and resistances levels and Possible Wedge pattern formation to indicate price breaking of Rising Wedge (signal SELL) or price breaking of falling Wedge (signal BUY) Very simple and smart indicator  ALERTS AND MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS availavle !!! you can edit the calculation bars of the bars count for formation of the trend lines and the initial shift from current price  Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Murrey Math Multi Timeframe Support Resistance
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Murrey Math Multi Timeframe Indicator Support/Resistance  Murrey Math Lines are strong tools to plot the support and resistance levels. Murrey Math Multi Timeframe Indicator draws multi timeframe MM lines on a smaller tf chart. General Information: According to Gann, prices move in 1/8's, these 1/8's act as points of price support and resistance as an entity's price changes in time. Given this 1/8 characteristic of price action, Murrey assigns properties to each of the MML's in an a given oc
RTrends
Nikolay Likhovid
Indicators
The RTrends indicator does two things: first, it automatically draws the layout of the price chart by plotting trend lines and, secondly, it produces bearish and bullish signals. The layout reflects the fractal nature of the market. Trends from different time horizons are applied simultaneously on the chart. Thus, from a single chart a trader can see trend lines of higher timeframes. The lines, depending on the horizon, differ in color and width: the older the horizon, the thicker the line is. T
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicators
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Weekly support and resistance levels
Antony Augustine
Indicators
In the stock market technical analysis, support and resistance is a concept that the movement of the price of a security will tend to stop and reverse at certain predetermined price levels. Support and resistance levels can be identified on any timeframe. However, the most significant ones are found on the higher time frames, such as daily, weekly, and monthly. This indicator using the weekly OHLC data to identify the relevant levels. This is a support and resistance indicator and providing majo
OB Scanner
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
OB Scanner Indicator — Overview OB Scanner is an enhanced Support & Resistance + Supply & Demand indicator designed to help traders identify where institutions and smart money are placing orders. It scans the chart for: 1. Order Blocks (Improved Demand & Supply Zones) Automatically detects Bullish Order Blocks (Demand) Automatically detects Bearish Order Blocks (Supply) Marks high-probability reversal zones Filters out weak OBs with volume and break-of-structure (BOS) confirmation 2. Buyer
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
Indicators
This is an MTF indicator of support and resistance levels based on Advanced ZigZag Dynamic and/or Extended Fractals indicator extremums with price labels (can be disabled). More higher TFs can be selected for MTF mode. By default, the levels are generated based on ZigZag indicator dots. Fractals indicator dots can also be used together with ZigZag or instead of it. In order to simplify the use and save CPU time, calculation is performed once per each bar at its opening. Parameters: ForcedTF - ch
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicators
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (8)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
Indicators
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
More from author
TW Swing Trading
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Swing Trading EA: Forex Trend-Following Robot for Consistent Profits TW Swing Trading EA is a fully automated swing trading robot, specifically designed for XAUUSD on the M30 and H1 timeframes . It utilizes advanced trend filters, adaptive stop-loss logic, and built-in capital protection to maximize accuracy while minimizing drawdown, delivering consistent performance in changing market conditions. Why Choose TW Swing Trading EA? One Trade, One Focus The EA maintains only a single active
TW Sniper EA MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Robot with Trend Following Strategy for XAUUSD TW Sniper EA MT5 is a professional Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), designed with an advanced trend-following scalping strategy to deliver consistent performance in highly volatile market conditions. This gold scalper EA focuses on precision trading during key London and New York sessions, offering steady growth while applying strict risk control and smart money management. With this fully automated gold
TW Support Resistance Level MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
support resistance levels indicator mt5: This tool is a multi-timeframe indicator that identifies and plots support and resistance lines, as well as Fibonacci levels, on a chart with the same accuracy as the human eye. TW support and resistance levels for forex has complex algorithm that scans the chart to identify previous levels of price stabilization and rebounds, recording the number of touches. Are you tired of manually drawing support and resistance levels and Fibonacci retracements? Che
TW Trend Hunter MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Trend Hunter MT5 – High-Precision Scalping EA for Gold & Trend Strategies TW Trend Hunter MT5 isn’t your average trading bot — it’s a sophisticated, field-tested Expert Advisor built to excel in volatile markets by harnessing clear trend signals and strict risk management. Highlighted Features: Executes only one trade at a time for better risk control Smart trend recognition on both short-term and long-term levels Flexible trading session scheduling to match your strategy Focused entirely
TW Scalper Robot MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Scalper Robot MT5 : A Professional Scalping Bot for Gold (XAUUSD): Searching for a smart and reliable way to maximize profits in the gold market? TW Scalper Robot MT5 is a powerful expert advisor designed specifically for gold scalping. By combining three advanced indicators with precise trading algorithms, it helps you catch market trends like a pro. With built-in risk management strategies, every trade is executed with confidence and protection. Key Features of TW Scalper Robot One Tra
TW Calendar MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
This news assistant is designed to get the economic events needed by traders from the main publishing sources ,that publish news in real time based on terminal's Market Watch with various and easy filters. Forex traders use macroeconomic indicators to make informed decisions about buying and selling currencies. For example, if a trader believes that the US economy is going to grow faster than the Japanese economy, they might buy the US dollar and sell the Japanese yen. Features of this produc
FREE
TW Volume Signal Pro MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Volume Signal Pro MT5, leveraging advanced AI technologies and proprietary smart algorithms, allows you to trade in the gold market with greater confidence and provides you with a unique and unparalleled trading experience. Are you looking for high accuracy and exceptional trading signals in the gold market? With TW Volume Signal Pro MT5, you can become a professional trader and achieve great success in the gold market. So, try it for free! Key Features of TW Volume Signal Pro MT5: Precise
TW Trend Sniper MT4
Altan Karakaya
5 (5)
Indicators
TW Trend Sniper: Unlock Profitable Trades with Advanced Trend Detection The TW Trend Sniper indicator, utilizing an intelligent combination of advanced technical analysis techniques, helps you accurately identify market trends and receive timely signals for profitable trades. The proprietary formula of Trade Wizards, along with Price Action analysis, Fibonacci levels, and other technical analysis tools, provides you with precise and reliable trading signals. This indicator is the result of coll
TW Sniper EA MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading TW Sniper EA MT4 is an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading, built with precise trend-based logic to deliver stable performance even in highly volatile market conditions. This powerful gold scalping robot focuses on XAUUSD trading during key sessions, ensuring consistent growth while maintaining strict risk control and professional money management. With its smart automated strategy, traders can experience reliable r
TW Session
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
This product is designed to display the trading sessions of 15 countries based on the time zone of your broker server and various display modes based on your desired settings to prevent chart congestion and the possibility of setting a session with the user's desired time. The sun never sets on the forex market, but its rhythm dances to the beat of distinct trading sessions. Understanding these sessions, their overlaps, and their unique atmospheres is crucial for any forex trader who wants to
FREE
TW Volume Signal Pro MT4
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Volume Signal Pro MT4 , leveraging advanced AI technologies and proprietary smart algorithms, allows you to trade in the gold market with greater confidence and provides you with a unique and unparalleled trading experience. Are you looking for high accuracy and exceptional trading signals in the gold market? With TW Volume Signal Pro MT4, you can become a professional trader and achieve great success in the gold market. So, try it for free! Key Features of TW Volume Signal Pro MT4: Precis
TW Support Resistance Level MT4
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
support resistance levels indicator mt4: This tool is a multi-timeframe indicator that identifies and plots support and resistance lines, as well as Fibonacci levels, on a chart with the same accuracy as the human eye. TW support and resistance levels for forex has complex algorithm that scans the chart to identify previous levels of price stabilization and rebounds, recording the number of touches. Are you tired of manually drawing support and resistance levels and Fibonacci retracements? Ch
TW Scalper Shoot MT4
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Trend Scalper Indicator: The TW Scalper Shoot brings you a unique trading experience by utilizing the latest trading strategies and artificial intelligence technology. This product meets the diverse needs of scalper traders by providing two distinct categories of signals: Test this exceptional product today and start your unique experience toward becoming a trend scalper. Signal Categories: 1. Long-term and Safe Signals: These signals are identified using price action strategies (smart mo
TW Scalper Robot MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Scalper Robot MT4 : A Professional Scalping Expert Advisor : Are you looking for a professional solution for quick and smart profitability in the gold market? TW Scalper Robot, a specialized scalping bot, combines 3 advanced indicators and precise trading algorithms to help you become a true trend hunter. With advanced risk management strategies, this robot executes your positions with complete protection.  Key Features of TW Scalper Robot: 1- Only One Position at a Time: Focuses on a si
TW Trend Hunter MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Trend Hunter MT4 – The Ultra Scalper EA for Gold & Trend-Based Trading TW Trend Hunter MT4 is not just another trading bot — it's a smart, battle-tested system designed to thrive in fast-moving markets by leveraging clean trend signals and disciplined money management.  Key Features: Only one active position at a time Smart detection of short-term and long-term trends Customizable scheduling based on your preferred trading sessions Trend-based trading strategy Full capital management with
TW Wolf Martingale MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Wolf Martingale MT4 – Advanced Grid Trading EA with Smart Risk Management TW Wolf Martingale  MT4 is an advanced Grid Trading EA and Forex Expert Advisor designed for traders who require full control over risk, flexible execution, and professional trade management across different market conditions. This Smart Grid EA combines structured grid logic with advanced risk management tools, enabling traders to adapt the system to various symbols, timeframes, and trading styles without relying on f
TW Trend Sniper
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Trend Sniper: The best trend strategy The TW Trend Sniper indicator, utilizing an intelligent combination of advanced technical analysis techniques, helps you accurately identify market trends and receive timely signals for profitable trades. The proprietary formula of Trade Wizards, along with Price Action analysis, Fibonacci levels, and other technical analysis tools, provides you with precise and reliable trading signals. This indicator is the result of collaborative efforts by professio
TW Scalper Shoot MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Trend Scalper Indicator: The TW Scalper Shoot brings you a unique trading experience by utilizing the latest trading strategies and artificial intelligence technology. This product meets the diverse needs of scalper traders by providing two distinct categories of signals: Test this exceptional product today and start your unique experience toward becoming a trend scalper. Signal Categories: 1. Long-term and Safe Signals: These signals are identified using price action strategies (smart m
Filter:
Nikola Behaein
149
Nikola Behaein 2024.10.28 16:18 
 

it is a good tool.it has covered more markets than others

Wolf2021
147
Wolf2021 2024.10.15 09:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JAN.MAQREBI
14
JAN.MAQREBI 2024.02.03 13:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dr.dadak
103
dr.dadak 2024.02.01 09:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review