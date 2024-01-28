TW Session MT4
- Indicators
- Altan Karakaya
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 29 November 2024
This product is designed to display the trading sessions of 15 countries based on the time zone of your broker server and various display modes based on your desired settings to prevent chart congestion and the possibility of setting a session with the user's desired time.
The sun never sets on the forex market, but its rhythm dances to the beat of distinct trading sessions. Understanding these sessions, their overlaps, and their unique atmospheres is crucial for any forex trader who wants to move with the market, not against it.
|Tokyo
|China
|London
|Canada
|New York
|Moscow
|Saudi Arabia
|...
|USDJPY
|***
|*
|***
|AUDJPY
|***
|NZDUSD
|*
|***
|EURAUD
|**
|GBPUSD
|***
|***
|EURCHF
|***
|USDCHF
|*
|***
|GBPJPY
|***
|***
|EURUSD
|***
|***
|USDCAD
|***
|***
|EURCAD
|***
|XAUUSD
|*
|**
|**
|****
|BRN
|*
|****
|**
|**
|WTI
|*
|****
|**
|**
- Convert session time to market watch time
- Access to sessions of 15 countries with the ability to customize
- The ability to create a personal session
- Show sessions in 3 display modes with personal settings: As an oscillator , Flag at the start and end of the session on the chart , Vertical lines on the chart
- Limiting display modes to the user's desired time frame
- Custom color settings for each session
Each trading session is based on a time in the local time of the country and based on the time zone of the country, a different time is set based on (GMT) and (Daylight saving time). Also, your chart monitors the candles in the time zone of your broker's server. So the time differences should be calculated based on the broker's time zone to get the exact opening candle of the session. This tool performs these time difference calculations and simplifies your work.
For the trading of different currencies, different sessions and more than 4 main sessions are effective. In this tool, the sessions of 15 different countries and effective on currency pairs, indices and commodities are prepared and can be activated based on the user's needs.
[UK, USA, INDIA, SINGAPORE, CHINA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, GERMANY, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SOUTH AFRICA, BRAZIL, SAUDI ARABIA]
If you have a trading strategy dependent on a certain time period and it is outside the sessions defined in this indicator, it is possible to display the time you want.
Start and end of each session with vertical lines displayed on the chart for greater accuracy and precise candlestick identification.
it is a good tool.it has covered more markets than others