TW Swing Trading EA is a fully automated swing trading robot, specifically designed for XAUUSD on the M30 and H1 timeframes. It utilizes advanced trend filters, adaptive stop-loss logic, and built-in capital protection to maximize accuracy while minimizing drawdown, delivering consistent performance in changing market conditions.





Why Choose TW Swing Trading EA?





One Trade, One Focus

The EA maintains only a single active position at a time, giving you precise control over risk and minimizing potential drawdowns.

Smarter Market Detection

Powered by a three-stage trend filter, it identifies high-probability opportunities while filtering out false signals.

Comprehensive Capital Management

Equipped with Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and Trailing Stop, ensuring every trade is monitored and secured from entry to exit.

Session Control

Ability to limit trading activity based on your preferred sessions.

Tested Performance

Success rate around 70% with a controlled drawdown of 10–15%.

Adaptive Protection

Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are dynamic and responsive to changing market conditions, safeguarding your capital during volatility.

Tailored for Gold

Specially optimized for XAUUSD on M30 and H1 timeframes, where swing and trend movements are most profitable.

Hassle-Free Experience

Quick installation, lifetime free updates, and dedicated support to keep your trading smooth and reliable.





Simplify Your Trading Journey

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the TW Swing Trading EA makes your trading easier. This Expert Advisor analyzes historical data and live market conditions to identify high-probability swing setups. It prevents over-trading, focusing only on quality entries and clear, well-timed exits.





Technical Recommendations

Broker: Any broker with low spreads

Account Type: ECN or ECN_Pro

Minimum Deposit: $2000

Recommended Leverage: At least 1:500

Preferred Instrument & Timeframe: XAUUSD, M30

VPS: Required for 24/7 performance





Learn More

For complete guidance on the installation and operation of this expert advisor, please check our comprehensive tutorial article and videos

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764181

