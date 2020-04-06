TW Swing Trading

TW Swing Trading EA: Forex Trend-Following Robot for Consistent Profits

TW Swing Trading EA is a fully automated swing trading robot, specifically designed for XAUUSD on the M30 and H1 timeframes. It utilizes advanced trend filters, adaptive stop-loss logic, and built-in capital protection to maximize accuracy while minimizing drawdown, delivering consistent performance in changing market conditions.


Why Choose TW Swing Trading EA?

  • One Trade, One Focus

The EA maintains only a single active position at a time, giving you precise control over risk and minimizing potential drawdowns.

  • Smarter Market Detection

Powered by a three-stage trend filter, it identifies high-probability opportunities while filtering out false signals.

  • Comprehensive Capital Management

Equipped with Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and Trailing Stop, ensuring every trade is monitored and secured from entry to exit.

  • Session Control

Ability to limit trading activity based on your preferred sessions.

  • Tested Performance

Success rate around 70% with a controlled drawdown of 10–15%.

  • Adaptive Protection

Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are dynamic and responsive to changing market conditions, safeguarding your capital during volatility.

  • Tailored for Gold

Specially optimized for XAUUSD on M30 and H1 timeframes, where swing and trend movements are most profitable.

  • Hassle-Free Experience

Quick installation, lifetime free updates, and dedicated support to keep your trading smooth and reliable.


Simplify Your Trading Journey

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the TW Swing Trading EA makes your trading easier. This Expert Advisor analyzes historical data and live market conditions to identify high-probability swing setups. It prevents over-trading, focusing only on quality entries and clear, well-timed exits.


Technical Recommendations

  • Broker: Any broker with low spreads

  • Account Type: ECN or ECN_Pro

  • Minimum Deposit: $2000

  • Recommended Leverage: At least 1:500

  • Preferred Instrument & Timeframe: XAUUSD, M30

  • VPS: Required for 24/7 performance


Learn More

For complete guidance on the installation and operation of this expert advisor, please check our comprehensive tutorial article and videos

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764181

