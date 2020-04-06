TW Swing Trading
- Experts
- Altan Karakaya
- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 20
TW Swing Trading EA is a fully automated swing trading robot, specifically designed for XAUUSD on the M30 and H1 timeframes. It utilizes advanced trend filters, adaptive stop-loss logic, and built-in capital protection to maximize accuracy while minimizing drawdown, delivering consistent performance in changing market conditions.
Why Choose TW Swing Trading EA?
- One Trade, One Focus
The EA maintains only a single active position at a time, giving you precise control over risk and minimizing potential drawdowns.
- Smarter Market Detection
Powered by a three-stage trend filter, it identifies high-probability opportunities while filtering out false signals.
- Comprehensive Capital Management
Equipped with Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and Trailing Stop, ensuring every trade is monitored and secured from entry to exit.
- Session Control
Ability to limit trading activity based on your preferred sessions.
- Tested Performance
Success rate around 70% with a controlled drawdown of 10–15%.
- Adaptive Protection
Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are dynamic and responsive to changing market conditions, safeguarding your capital during volatility.
- Tailored for Gold
Specially optimized for XAUUSD on M30 and H1 timeframes, where swing and trend movements are most profitable.
- Hassle-Free Experience
Quick installation, lifetime free updates, and dedicated support to keep your trading smooth and reliable.
Simplify Your Trading Journey
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the TW Swing Trading EA makes your trading easier. This Expert Advisor analyzes historical data and live market conditions to identify high-probability swing setups. It prevents over-trading, focusing only on quality entries and clear, well-timed exits.
Technical Recommendations
-
Broker: Any broker with low spreads
-
Account Type: ECN or ECN_Pro
-
Minimum Deposit: $2000
-
Recommended Leverage: At least 1:500
-
Preferred Instrument & Timeframe: XAUUSD, M30
-
VPS: Required for 24/7 performance
Learn More
For complete guidance on the installation and operation of this expert advisor, please check our comprehensive tutorial article and videos