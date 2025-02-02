TW Support Resistance Level MT5

support resistance levels indicator mt5:

This tool is a multi-timeframe indicator that identifies and plots support and resistance lines, as well as Fibonacci levels, on a chart with the same accuracy as the human eye. TW support and resistance levels for forex has complex algorithm that scans the chart to identify previous levels of price stabilization and rebounds, recording the number of touches.

Are you tired of manually drawing support and resistance levels and Fibonacci retracements?

Check out the features of this product; you'll be amazed.


Product Features:

1. Minor and Major Levels: You can customize minor and major levels to your preference and remove additional levels using advanced algorithms.

2. Count of Level Touches:  Tw support resistance levels with breaks mt5, the number of times each level has been touched in the past is calculated and provided to you, allowing you to assess the strength of each level.

3. Fibonacci levels: Fibonacci levels of the last wave are drawn dynamically, which allows you to check the alignment of these levels with the values ​​obtained from the static support and resistance level calculator.

4.Buffers for developers: This product includes the necessary buffers for developing trading strategies.

5. Usable for All Currencies and Timeframes: you can use TW support and resistance levels for gold, EUR, GBP, USD, etc.

6. Simple and Customizable User Interface: The user interface of this product is very simple and customizable, allowing you to personalize or disable colors and items according to your preference.



By using this product, you can:

- Reduce your analysis time.
- Increase the accuracy of your analyses.
- Improve your trading strategies.
- Make better trading decisions.

To test this product in the tester, set tick modeling to "every tick" mode.



For a deeper understanding of the features and applications of this product, read the article and try it out for free.


