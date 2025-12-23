

TW Wolf Martingale MT4 is an advanced Grid Trading EA and Forex Expert Advisor designed for traders who require full control over risk, flexible execution, and professional trade management across different market conditions.

This Smart Grid EA combines structured grid logic with advanced risk management tools, enabling traders to adapt the system to various symbols, timeframes, and trading styles without relying on fixed or aggressive configurations. The focus of this Advanced Forex EA is controlled execution and safer grid trading behavior.







Advanced Trading Features

1. Dual Entry System

Supports both Grid Trading EA logic and indicator-based entries, allowing traders to switch strategies according to market conditions.

2. Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

The EA can operate on any timeframe, fully dependent on the user’s risk management EA settings and trading approach.

3. Multi-Market Support

Compatible with Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies, suitable for markets with stable liquidity and controlled volatility.(Detailed explanation and settings in the article)

4. On-Chart Trade Mode Control

Allows real-time switching of trade entry behavior through on-chart controls without stopping the Expert Advisor.

5. Emergency Trade Protection

New trade entries can be instantly disabled during high-risk conditions while existing positions remain actively managed.

6. Advanced Take Profit Management

Supports single or combined take-profit limits for multiple positions to optimize risk and take profit based on the trend.

7. Adjustable Lot Scaling

Provides full control over lot multiplier settings and minimum grid distance for precise position sizing.

8. Trend Misalignment Alert

Detects potential trend conflicts and alerts the trader to help prevent excessive grid entries against market direction.

9. Multi-Symbol Trading

Enables simultaneous management of multiple symbols, including trades in different directions.

10. On-Chart Trade Statistics

Displays real-time trading data such as drawdown, number of open positions, and total traded volume per symbol.

11. Multiple Entry Modes

Offers four different trade entry modes to adapt the Safe Grid Trading EA behavior to various market environments.

12. Spread Filter Protection

Includes a spread filter to avoid opening positions during unfavorable market conditions.

13. Full Risk Customization

Designed for both beginner and professional traders with fully adjustable parameters for personal risk tolerance.





Bonus for Users To enhance performance and professional usage, users who purchase TW Wolf Martingale will receive a professional trend indicator to assist in trading aligned with market trends.





Technical Recommendations

Broker Requirements

Any broker offering low spreads and stable execution.

Account Type

ECN or ECN Pro accounts are recommended.

Minimum Deposit

Forex pairs: $500

Gold (XAUUSD): $5,000

Leverage

Minimum recommended leverage is 1:100.

Timeframe

Depending on risk tolerance, preferably H1 to H4.

VPS

A VPS is required for stable 24/7 operation.









Learn More

For a complete setup guide and detailed explanation of TW Wolf Martingale MT4 settings, please refer to our comprehensive tutorial article.