TW Wolf Martingale MT4
- Experts
- Altan Karakaya
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 20
TW Wolf Martingale MT4 is an advanced Grid Trading EA and Forex Expert Advisor designed for traders who require full control over risk, flexible execution, and professional trade management across different market conditions.
This Smart Grid EA combines structured grid logic with advanced risk management tools, enabling traders to adapt the system to various symbols, timeframes, and trading styles without relying on fixed or aggressive configurations. The focus of this Advanced Forex EA is controlled execution and safer grid trading behavior.
Advanced Trading Features
1. Dual Entry System
Supports both Grid Trading EA logic and indicator-based entries, allowing traders to switch strategies according to market conditions.
2. Multi-Timeframe Compatibility
The EA can operate on any timeframe, fully dependent on the user’s risk management EA settings and trading approach.
3. Multi-Market Support
Compatible with Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies, suitable for markets with stable liquidity and controlled volatility.(Detailed explanation and settings in the article)
4. On-Chart Trade Mode Control
Allows real-time switching of trade entry behavior through on-chart controls without stopping the Expert Advisor.
5. Emergency Trade Protection
New trade entries can be instantly disabled during high-risk conditions while existing positions remain actively managed.
6. Advanced Take Profit Management
Supports single or combined take-profit limits for multiple positions to optimize risk and take profit based on the trend.
7. Adjustable Lot Scaling
Provides full control over lot multiplier settings and minimum grid distance for precise position sizing.
8. Trend Misalignment Alert
Detects potential trend conflicts and alerts the trader to help prevent excessive grid entries against market direction.
9. Multi-Symbol Trading
Enables simultaneous management of multiple symbols, including trades in different directions.
10. On-Chart Trade Statistics
Displays real-time trading data such as drawdown, number of open positions, and total traded volume per symbol.
11. Multiple Entry Modes
Offers four different trade entry modes to adapt the Safe Grid Trading EA behavior to various market environments.
12. Spread Filter Protection
Includes a spread filter to avoid opening positions during unfavorable market conditions.
13. Full Risk Customization
Designed for both beginner and professional traders with fully adjustable parameters for personal risk tolerance.
Bonus for Users
To enhance performance and professional usage, users who purchase TW Wolf Martingale will receive a professional trend indicator to assist in trading aligned with market trends.
Technical Recommendations
Broker Requirements
Any broker offering low spreads and stable execution.
Account Type
ECN or ECN Pro accounts are recommended.
Minimum Deposit
-
Forex pairs: $500
-
Gold (XAUUSD): $5,000
Leverage
Minimum recommended leverage is 1:100.
Timeframe
Depending on risk tolerance, preferably H1 to H4.
VPS
A VPS is required for stable 24/7 operation.
Learn More
For a complete setup guide and detailed explanation of TW Wolf Martingale MT4 settings, please refer to our comprehensive tutorial article.