TW Scalper Shoot MT4

TW Trend Scalper Indicator:


The TW Scalper Shoot brings you a unique trading experience by utilizing the latest trading strategies and artificial intelligence technology. This product meets the diverse needs of scalper traders by providing two distinct categories of signals:


Test this exceptional product today and start your unique experience toward becoming a trend scalper.

Additionally, Get a product worth $37 as a gift.

Signal Categories:

1. Long-term and Safe Signals: These signals are identified using price action strategies (smart money rules), Fibonacci levels, support and resistance levels, and moving averages. The signals in this category are displayed with red and blue arrows and specific targets, making them ideal for traders seeking long-term and reliable trades.

2. Scalping Signals (for professional scalpers): In addition to the aforementioned strategies, these signals also utilize the exclusive Trade Wizards indicator formula and AI noise reduction methods. Scalping signals are added to the first category signals with white arrows in reliable trends and are suitable for those who are forex scalpers.

Unique Features of the Scalper Indicator:

1. No Color Change for Signals: Signals, SL, and TP do not change at all and have high accuracy.

2. Accurate Detection of Changing Trends: Changing trends are identified with high precision using a two-step filter.

3. Visual and Audio Alerts: Alerts are displayed as flashes on the chart and price numbers for entries, TPs, and SLs in a window next to the chart.

4. Three Profit Target Areas: To manage risk and preserve profits, three profit target areas are provided.

5. Safe SL Points: SL is provided at a safe location to protect your capital.

6. Ability to Turn Off Signals: You can turn off the signals if needed.

7. Use of Volume Indicator: The volume indicator is used to determine the strength of trends.

8. Display of Suitable Levels for Moving SL: Suitable levels for trailing SL in long-term trends are displayed.

9. Table Next to the Chart: The table next to the chart presents signals and calculates past targets (testable in the tester).

10. Usable in Gold and Currencies: This product is usable in gold and effective across all currencies.

11. Specialized Signals for Scalpers: Signals with multi-stage filters and aligned with trends are specifically displayed for professional scalpers.

Best Trading Timeframe:
The best trading timeframes for this product are 5 and 15 minutes.

Advantages:

• High accuracy in signal detection

• Coverage of diverse needs for trend scalpers

• Provision of long-term and short-term signals for scalper traders

• Utilization of artificial intelligence technology

• Risk management and profit preservation for forex scalpers

The TW Trend Scalper Indicator offers precise and reliable signals for trend scalpers to achieve success in the FX scalping market.


To fully familiarize yourself with this product, watch this article and the videos.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760983



Recommended products
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Forex Trend Detection
Bilal Haider
Indicators
Revolutionize Your Trading with This Powerful Indicator-Based System Are you struggling to find accurate entry and exit points in trading? Do you want a proven, indicator-driven system that helps you maximize profits and minimize risks ? Introducing our Advanced Trading System —a powerful, easy-to-use technical analysis tool designed for forex, stocks, and crypto traders . Key Features & Benefits: Precision Buy & Sell Signals – Our system generates crystal-clear buy (green) and sell (red
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
The "Binary Smart Eye" MT4 indicator is designed to provide trading signals for both binary options and forex markets, operating across a wide range of timeframes from M1 to W1. It employs a proprietary strategy that combines trend levels, an intelligent moving average, and optimized trading periods to identify potential entry points. Here's a breakdown of its key features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator's versatility allows traders to utilize it on various timeframes, catering to diffe
Market Steps MT4
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Forex Market. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials together on chart. You can
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The KT Liquidity Sweep Filter identifies and highlights critical liquidity sweep zones. It combines these zones with clear price-action rejections and an adaptive trend filter to generate precise buy and sell signals aligned with the market trend. It differentiates between major and minor liquidity sweep zones, marking major areas with big arrows and minor ones with smaller arrows for easy identification. Big Arrows: Indicate strong reversal signals originating from major liquidity sweep zones.
Target Striking
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Target Striking - One of the best binary options trading tools! It is set up so powerfully that you can trade not only on currency pairs, but also on raw gold oil! You can also try on cryptocurrency! Ideal for trading on currency pairs, the percentage of reliable transactions is more than + 75% The trading tool is already set for the best profit! Only Target Striking can unlock the potential of the trading market for you! With it, the signals are even and accurate without redrawing, a sig
Trend Finder Oscillator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
The   Trend Finder Oscillator   is an advanced technical indicator specifically developed for the   MetaTrader 4   platform, designed to provide traders with a reliable and precise tool capable of identifying not only the beginning but also the strength and maturity of ongoing trends. It is based on a combined and in-depth analysis of two fundamental market components:   volatility   and   momentum . Unlike traditional oscillators, which merely indicate overbought or oversold conditions through
AxisA1
Zheng Zhi Yuan
Experts
Upon purchasing the EA, kindly contact me at MQL5 message , and I will promptly send you the user manual. LIVE Signal Axis A1   is an advanced strategy suite that incorporates multiple verified strategies, making it suitable for most currency pairs and gold. This EA does not rely on indicators; instead, it reacts to price actions and does not require a news filter. Over the long term,   Axis A1   is designed to deliver stable returns within limited risk . Leveraging the latest artificial intel
Anchored VWAP with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (4)
Indicators
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.  It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument. What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP? While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can plac
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Indicators
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
Trend Arrow Reaper
Murad Nagiev
Indicators
Trend Arrow Reaper   is a trend-following indicator that provides clear buy and sell signals using arrows. It analyzes price action and identifies potential reversal points, displaying entry signals directly on the chart. Key Features: Arrow Signals: Blue Up Arrow   – Buy signal (potential bullish reversal). Red Down Arrow   – Sell signal (potential bearish reversal). Reduced False Signals   – Advanced filtering to minimize noise. Works on All Timeframes   – Suitable for scalping, day trading, a
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
TPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.7 (10)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (94)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Pro intraday trading
Vahap Yaman
2 (1)
Indicators
Hi guys, In order to trade safely at Forex; all you need is the "pro intraday trading" indicator. December indicator detects "Safe Buy/Sell" points by analyzing the "lowest and highest value of the day" of this instrument at the time intervals you have set and instantly gives you the "target Channel december" on the live chart. It offers Buy 1 - Buy 2 channels (2 blue line Purchase Zones) as secure Purchase points.) It offers a Sell 1 -Sell 2 channels (2 pink line Sales Zones) as secure outlet
Breakout Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Breakout Sniper draw trendlines by using improved fractals and plots the breakout and reversal points. NO REPAINT AUTOMATED TRENDLINES MULTI TIMEFRAME *** SINCE THE STRATEGY TESTER OF MT4 PALTFORM DOES NOR SUPPORT, YOU NEED TO TEST "CURRENT TIMEFRAME" INPUTS ONLY.***       A trendline is   a line drawn over pivot highs or under pivot lows to show the prevailing direction of price . Trend lines are a visual representation of support and resistance in any time frame. They show direction and speed
Inapoli Levels COP Op Xop SXOP
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you're familiar with COP, OP, and XOP levels, this indicator is definitely worth considering. There's no need to manually plot the ABC levels, as the indicator automatically calculates and displays the OP projection levels for you, updating regularly as the price changes. This is an essential indicator for your trading toolkit. Please if you are unsual on how to use this indicator feel fell to ask me for help and i can assist you where i can. Happy trading!
DoubleSuperTrend WTC
Stefano Cocconi
Indicators
Check My Other Products Contact me to discover all my services  This indicator is very useful to have a better understanding of the current trend. With the integration of a trend color cloud it makes it easy to see the price trend immediately on the eye and this allows the trader to make more accurate assessments. I have been using this indicator for years and I must say that it greatly limits chart errors and trades against the trend
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
Triple Trend for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Triple Trend Indicator   is a versatile trend-following tool designed to help traders identify trend strength and potential pullback levels using a three-band system. Each band represents a varying degree of price deviation from the mean, providing progressively stronger trend signals. Key Features: Three Adaptive Bands: The indicator dynamically calculates three bands (1, 2, and 3) based on moving averages   (SMA, EMA, WMA)   and ATR multipliers. Bands are positioned below the price in a
Fibo Level Management Tools
Chen Yau Weng
Utilities
This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
ADM Multiframe
Dmitriy Susloparov
Indicators
ADM Oscillator Multiframe Unlike the classic indicator " Average Direction Movement index ", this indicator shows directly the difference between the +DI and -DI values. When +DI is greater than -DI results above zero and vice versa. This is more visual and, in addition, allows you to clearly see the interaction of indicator readings for different timeframes. It also uses a proprietary technology that allows you to see different timeframes simultaneously on a single time scale. For example, fo
Renko Chart Line Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Renko Chart Line Indicator MT4 The Renko Chart Line Indicator is developed to highlight clear and distinct price movements on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It filters out market noise and utilizes diagonal lines to represent trend direction in a Renko-style format. Pink lines indicate bullish momentum, while blue lines represent bearish movement. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Renko Chart Line Indicator MT5  | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indic
FREE
Robot Choppiness
Diego Mauricio Padilla Mendez
3 (2)
Indicators
The Choppines robot is loaded as an indicator in the MT4 indicators folder It is recommended to use a candle timing of 5 minutes, the recommended robot expiration time is 5 minutes. The robot can be configured to send signals to MT2, MX2, PRICEPRO platforms. To send signals, you must use the connector program of the platform we want to work with. To install on the connector, perform the following procedure (an image is attached describing the configuration with the MT2 platform connector): 
Sniper Entries AI MT4
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Indicators
Sniper Entries AI  is a powerful, intelligent indicator designed for traders seeking precise entry points at potential market reversals. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, this tool analyzes price patterns across multiple timeframes, allowing traders to stay informed of trend shifts, no matter the scale of their trades. Key Features of Sniper Entries AI: High-Precision Reversal Signals : The indicator scans market movements to identify precise reversal points and continuation, giving you a compe
Renko Moving Average
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
This indicator gives you the Moving Average based on Renko chart. A   Renko chart   is a type of chart that is built using price movement rather than both price and standardized time intervals like most charts are. A Moving Average based on Renko chart is considered less noisy since it is not based on the time and only based on price change. You can see my free enhanced Renko indicator here . Inputs: Box Size: Renko box size based on market Points. Period: Moving Average Period Method: Moving
Max Volume
Maksim Slovakov
Indicators
Подкрашивает аномально большие тиковые объёмы в красный цвет. Имеет следующие настройки: "Процент" по умолчанию "70"  (Процент на который аномальный объём должен быть больше предыдущего) "Уровень" по умолчанию "500" (Количество тиков, больше которого будем брать во внимание аномальный объём) Внимание! Данный индикатор был разработан для мелких таймфреймов M1,M5,M15. Идея в том, что на таких Таймфреймах увеличение количества тиков говорит об увеличении количество сделок, увеличения интереса к цен
SRFractalLevels
Abolfazl Abbasi
Indicators
This indicator analyzes the most important levels  of different timeframes and shows you the best of them on the chart and these levels are obtained with fractal (bill williams) approval  You can use this indicator to determine the most important levels for yourself and trade with ease. You no longer need to spend hours checking different levels because the indicator will do it for you in the best possible way and will save you time. The surfaces that are extracted for you have the highest possi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (45)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (138)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.69 (68)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (295)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.64 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
PipRush MT4
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels, Auto Optimized RSI dynamically adjusts its levels bas
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (655)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthle
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.93 (14)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicators
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the ma
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (25)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Avera
Gold TMAFractal MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Gold TMAF MTF  - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red upper boundary of TMA2 above the red upper boundary of TMA1 + red fractal indicator above + yellow SR signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue lower boundary of TMA2 below the blue lower boundary of TMA1 + blue fractal ind
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized MFI is a dynamic, self-tuning indicator that adapts to your market and timeframe by running real trade simulations on historical data. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on fixed 80/20 MFI thresholds, this tool adjusts to actual price and volume behavior to identify more effective Buy and Sell zones. How it works The indicator analyzes historical candles across a customizable range and simulates trades based on MFI signals. It records metrics like win rate, drawdown, and TP/S
More from author
TW Scalper Shoot MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Trend Scalper Indicator: The TW Scalper Shoot brings you a unique trading experience by utilizing the latest trading strategies and artificial intelligence technology. This product meets the diverse needs of scalper traders by providing two distinct categories of signals: Test this exceptional product today and start your unique experience toward becoming a trend scalper. Additionally, Get a product worth   $37  as a gift. Signal Categories: 1. Long-term and Safe Signals: These signals ar
TW Trend Sniper
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Trend Sniper: The best trend strategy The TW Trend Sniper indicator, utilizing an intelligent combination of advanced technical analysis techniques, helps you accurately identify market trends and receive timely signals for profitable trades. The proprietary formula of Trade Wizards, along with Price Action analysis, Fibonacci levels, and other technical analysis tools, provides you with precise and reliable trading signals. This indicator is the result of collaborative efforts by professio
TW Trend Sniper MT4
Altan Karakaya
5 (5)
Indicators
TW Trend Sniper: Unlock Profitable Trades with Advanced Trend Detection The TW Trend Sniper indicator, utilizing an intelligent combination of advanced technical analysis techniques, helps you accurately identify market trends and receive timely signals for profitable trades. The proprietary formula of Trade Wizards, along with Price Action analysis, Fibonacci levels, and other technical analysis tools, provides you with precise and reliable trading signals. This indicator is the result of coll
TW Scalper Robot MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Scalper Robot MT4 : A Professional Scalping Expert Advisor : Are you looking for a professional solution for quick and smart profitability in the gold market? TW Scalper Robot, a specialized scalping bot, combines 3 advanced indicators and precise trading algorithms to help you become a true trend hunter. With advanced risk management strategies, this robot executes your positions with complete protection. Additionally, Get a product worth $37 as a gift. Only for the first 10 users, a spe
TW Trend Hunter MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Trend Hunter MT4 – The Ultra Scalper EA for Gold & Trend-Based Trading TW Trend Hunter MT4 is not just another trading bot — it's a smart, battle-tested system designed to thrive in fast-moving markets by leveraging clean trend signals and disciplined money management.  Key Features: Only one active position at a time Smart detection of short-term and long-term trends Customizable scheduling based on your preferred trading sessions Trend-based trading strategy Full capital management with
TW Calendar MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
This news assistant is designed to get the economic events needed by traders from the main publishing sources ,that publish news in real time based on terminal's Market Watch with various and easy filters. Forex traders use macroeconomic indicators to make informed decisions about buying and selling currencies. For example, if a trader believes that the US economy is going to grow faster than the Japanese economy, they might buy the US dollar and sell the Japanese yen. Features of this produc
FREE
TW Volume Signal Pro MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Volume Signal Pro MT5, leveraging advanced AI technologies and proprietary smart algorithms, allows you to trade in the gold market with greater confidence and provides you with a unique and unparalleled trading experience. Are you looking for high accuracy and exceptional trading signals in the gold market? With TW Volume Signal Pro MT5, you can become a professional trader and achieve great success in the gold market. So, try it for free! Key Features of TW Volume Signal Pro MT5: Precise
TW Session
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
This product is designed to display the trading sessions of 15 countries based on the time zone of your broker server and various display modes based on your desired settings to prevent chart congestion and the possibility of setting a session with the user's desired time. The sun never sets on the forex market, but its rhythm dances to the beat of distinct trading sessions. Understanding these sessions, their overlaps, and their unique atmospheres is crucial for any forex trader who wants to
FREE
TW Session MT4
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
This product is designed to display the trading sessions of 15 countries based on the time zone of your broker server and various display modes based on your desired settings to prevent chart congestion and the possibility of setting a session with the user's desired time. The sun never sets on the forex market, but its rhythm dances to the beat of distinct trading sessions. Understanding these sessions, their overlaps, and their unique atmospheres is crucial for any forex trader who wants to
FREE
TW Volume Signal Pro MT4
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
TW Volume Signal Pro MT4 , leveraging advanced AI technologies and proprietary smart algorithms, allows you to trade in the gold market with greater confidence and provides you with a unique and unparalleled trading experience. Are you looking for high accuracy and exceptional trading signals in the gold market? With TW Volume Signal Pro MT4, you can become a professional trader and achieve great success in the gold market. So, try it for free! Key Features of TW Volume Signal Pro MT4: Precis
TW Support Resistance Level MT4
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
support resistance levels indicator mt4: This tool is a multi-timeframe indicator that identifies and plots support and resistance lines, as well as Fibonacci levels, on a chart with the same accuracy as the human eye. TW support and resistance levels for forex has complex algorithm that scans the chart to identify previous levels of price stabilization and rebounds, recording the number of touches. Are you tired of manually drawing support and resistance levels and Fibonacci retracements? Ch
TW Support Resistance Level MT5
Altan Karakaya
Indicators
support resistance levels indicator mt5: This tool is a multi-timeframe indicator that identifies and plots support and resistance lines, as well as Fibonacci levels, on a chart with the same accuracy as the human eye. TW support and resistance levels for forex has complex algorithm that scans the chart to identify previous levels of price stabilization and rebounds, recording the number of touches. Are you tired of manually drawing support and resistance levels and Fibonacci retracements? Che
TW Trend Hunter MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Trend Hunter MT5 – High-Precision Scalping EA for Gold & Trend Strategies TW Trend Hunter MT5 isn’t your average trading bot — it’s a sophisticated, field-tested Expert Advisor built to excel in volatile markets by harnessing clear trend signals and strict risk management. Highlighted Features: Executes only one trade at a time for better risk control Smart trend recognition on both short-term and long-term levels Flexible trading session scheduling to match your strategy Focused entirely
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review