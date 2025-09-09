TW Scalper Shoot MT5

TW Trend Scalper Indicator:


The TW Scalper Shoot brings you a unique trading experience by utilizing the latest trading strategies and artificial intelligence technology. This product meets the diverse needs of scalper traders by providing two distinct categories of signals:


Test this exceptional product today and start your unique experience toward becoming a trend scalper.

Additionally, Get a product worth $37 as a gift.

Signal Categories:

1. Long-term and Safe Signals: These signals are identified using price action strategies (smart money rules), Fibonacci levels, support and resistance levels, and moving averages. The signals in this category are displayed with red and blue arrows and specific targets, making them ideal for traders seeking long-term and reliable trades.

2. Scalping Signals (for professional scalpers): In addition to the aforementioned strategies, these signals also utilize the exclusive Trade Wizards indicator formula and AI noise reduction methods. Scalping signals are added to the first category signals with white arrows in reliable trends and are suitable for those who are forex scalpers.

Unique Features of the Scalper Indicator:

1. No Color Change for Signals: Signals, SL, and TP do not change at all and have high accuracy.

2. Accurate Detection of Changing Trends: Changing trends are identified with high precision using a two-step filter.

3. Visual and Audio Alerts: Alerts are displayed as flashes on the chart and price numbers for entries, TPs, and SLs in a window next to the chart.

4. Three Profit Target Areas: To manage risk and preserve profits, three profit target areas are provided.

5. Safe SL Points: SL is provided at a safe location to protect your capital.

6. Ability to Turn Off Signals: You can turn off the signals if needed.

7. Use of Volume Indicator: The volume indicator is used to determine the strength of trends.

8. Display of Suitable Levels for Moving SL: Suitable levels for trailing SL in long-term trends are displayed.

9. Table Next to the Chart: The table next to the chart presents signals and calculates past targets (testable in the tester).

10. Usable in Gold and Currencies: This product is usable in gold and effective across all currencies.

11. Specialized Signals for Scalpers: Signals with multi-stage filters and aligned with trends are specifically displayed for professional scalpers.

Best Trading Timeframe:
The best trading timeframes for this product are 5 and 15 minutes.

Advantages:

• High accuracy in signal detection

• Coverage of diverse needs for trend scalpers

• Provision of long-term and short-term signals for scalper traders

• Utilization of artificial intelligence technology

• Risk management and profit preservation for forex scalpers

The TW Trend Scalper Indicator offers precise and reliable signals for trend scalpers to achieve success in the FX scalping market.


To fully familiarize yourself with this product, watch this article and the videos.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760983




