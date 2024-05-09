TW Trend Sniper MT4

TW Trend Sniper: Unlock Profitable Trades with Advanced Trend Detection

The TW Trend Sniper indicator, utilizing an intelligent combination of advanced technical analysis techniques, helps you accurately identify market trends and receive timely signals for profitable trades. The proprietary formula of Trade Wizards, along with Price Action analysis, Fibonacci levels, and other technical analysis tools, provides you with precise and reliable trading signals. This indicator is the result of collaborative efforts by professional traders and skilled programmers, designed to offer a powerful and efficient tool for traders.


Are you looking for a powerful tool to accurately predict and identify entry and exit points in financial markets?

The " TW Trend Sniper " product, utilizing the most advanced technologies and artificial intelligence algorithms, provides you with precise and reliable trading signals.


If you’re looking for a professional and powerful tool for technical analysis and profit generation in financial markets, this product is the best choice for you. By using this product, you can:

  •   Save Time: Relying on precise signals means you won’t need complex and time-consuming analyses anymore.
  •   Reduce Trade Risks: By utilizing safe profit and loss levels, along with smart risk management, you can prevent heavy losses.
  •   Achieve Sustainable Profits: With accurate identification of entry and exit points, you can exploit profitable market opportunities to the fullest.
  •   Increase Confidence: Using this powerful and reliable tool allows you to trade in the market with greater assurance.
  •   Flexible Settings: You can easily customize signals for various asset types and timeframes. This product is usable for all currencies and timeframes from5 minutes upward.
  •   Accurate and Reliable Signals : This product provides you with unparalleled trading signals by intelligently combining the following strategies:  
  •  Dynamic Fibonacci Levels and Support/Resistance: Utilizing these key levels minimizes trading risk.
  •  Exclusive Trade Wizards Indicator Formula: This powerful formula delivers precise and reliable signals.
  •  AI Noise Reduction Techniques: By eliminating market noise, it offers you clear and understandable signals.


Distinctive and Key Features of This Product Include:

Comprehensive and Accurate Signals:

By intelligently combining various strategies such as price action analysis (smart money regulations), identifying optimal entry and exit points through artificial intelligence, Fibonacci levels, moving averages, and the exclusive Trade Wizards formula, you will receive signals with the highest accuracy and reliability.


Stable and Unchanging Signals:

  The signals and levels for Take Profit and Stop Loss (SL & TP) do not change after being provided, ensuring that you can enter trades with greater confidence.


Accurate Trend Detection:

This product utilizes advanced algorithms to precisely detect market trend changes (with minimal noise) and provide timely alerts.


Quick and Reliable Alerts: 

Visual and audible alerts at entry points assist you in capitalizing on every golden opportunity.


Multiple Profit Targets:

By offering four profit target levels, this product allows you to protect your profits incrementally and manage your trading risk effectively.


Safe Stop Loss Levels:

With various methods, you can place your Stop Loss level in a safe position to prevent significant losses or to lock your position.


Customization Capability:

The ability to turn off signals and adjust various settings allows you to personalize the product according to your trading style.


High Flexibility:

This product is compatible with different currencies and timeframes starting from5 minutes.


How Can I Determine the Achieved Profit from This Indicator?

You can analyze the past performance of the signals using the Meta Trader tester and the table beside the chart, using the results to make better decisions. To better understand the power of this product, try it for free right now!



Recommendations:

  • Use the time frames according to your risk management and the amount of your capital
  • Use ecn & ecn_pro accounts or other low spread accounts
  • choose your desired currency to your capital according to your familiarity with the previous back test and the volatility of that currency.


Before buying, read my article and test it in the tester:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757479



Reviews 8
mansio
219
mansio 2024.12.28 21:05 
 

I have been disappointed by so many EAs out there. They work a while then they stop working for a while. But trend sniper indicator has been so accurate most of the time. I find I'm getting more wins with it. Please make this into some type of EA suitable for prop firms. I'll be so excited!

Jerome Doctor
51
Jerome Doctor 2024.12.18 02:43 
 

Well it is now day 2. 8 trades on Gold 8 wins. Following a 5 min time frame. I'm very Impressed. Doing about 16 hours monitoring the market. I would love this to be the answer to my cash flow shortage. I will update end of week Friday. Peace Jay Rich NYC Harlem USA.

jabautista
4046
jabautista 2024.05.17 16:42 
 

Good indicator. Author is very responsive to ideas or updates needed. Great customer support!

