TW Session

This product is designed to display the trading sessions of 15 countries based on the time zone of your broker server and various display modes based on your desired settings to prevent chart congestion and the possibility of setting a session with the user's desired time.


The sun never sets on the forex market, but its rhythm dances to the beat of distinct trading sessions. Understanding these sessions, their overlaps, and their unique atmospheres is crucial for any forex trader who wants to move with the market, not against it.


 Tokyo China London Canada New York Moscow Saudi Arabia ...
USDJPY   ***   *

  ***


AUDJPY   ***






NZDUSD   *  

  ***


EURAUD

  **




GBPUSD

  ***
  ***


EURCHF

  ***




USDCHF

  *
  ***


GBPJPY  ***      ***           
EURUSD       ***      ***      
USDCAD          ***   ***      
EURCAD          ***        
XAUUSD  *  **   **     ****      
BRN    *       ****   **  **  
WTI    *       ****   **  **   

Main features:
  1. Convert session time to market watch time
  2. Access to sessions of 15 countries with the ability to customize
  3. The ability to create a personal session
  4. Show sessions in 3 display modes with personal settings: As an oscillator , Flag at the start and end of the session on the chart , Vertical lines on the chart
  5. Limiting display modes to the user's desired time frame
  6. Custom color settings for each session


You can use this tool to check the trends along with specialized signaling indicators


Convert session time to market watch time:

 Each trading session is based on a time in the local time of the country and based on the time zone of the country, a different time is set based on (GMT) and (Daylight saving time). Also, your chart monitors the candles in the time zone of your   broker's server. So the time differences should be calculated based on the broker's time zone to get the exact opening candle of the session. This tool performs these time difference calculations and simplifies your work.

 Access to sessions of 15 countries with the ability to customize:

 For the trading of different currencies, different sessions and more than 4 main sessions are effective. In this tool, the sessions of 15 different countries and effective on currency pairs, indices and commodities are prepared and can be   activated based on the user's needs.

 [UK, USA, INDIA, SINGAPORE, CHINA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, GERMANY, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SOUTH AFRICA, BRAZIL, SAUDI ARABIA]

The ability to create a personal session:

   If you have a trading strategy dependent on a certain time period and it is outside the sessions defined    in this indicator, it is possible to display the time you want.

Show sessions in 3 display modes with personal settings:
  For ease of use, these different modes have been designed to display sessions, which you can activate or delete as you wish:
   - As an oscillator window:
      To prevent occupying the chart space, small and strip oscillators are used

   - Flag at the start and end of the session on the chart:
      Showing the beginning and end of each session with the flag of the country, which indicates the color flag, the beginning of the session and the black and white ending of the session.

   - Vertical lines on the chart:

      Start and end of each session with vertical lines displayed on the chart for greater accuracy and precise candlestick identification.

Limiting display modes to the user's desired time frame:
 To prevent the chart from becoming crowded and spaghetti-like in the upper time frames, you can limit the display of flags and vertical lines separately to a certain time frame.
 Custom color settings for each session:
 For all sessions, you can choose the color that you are most comfortable for working with it.


**   This product is designed as an indicator that can work with other indicators and expert advisors on a chart.
***  This product is being expanded and updated and will be presented with more features in future versions.
**** If you have a suggestion to improve the performance or useful features that can be added to the product, please contact us.

     

      Trade wizards thanks you in advance for your cooperation.








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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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4.27 (11)
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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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