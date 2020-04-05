Precision sniper xauusd

SMC OTE Gold Pattern — Smart Money OTE Zone EA

SCREENSHOTS ARE BOT AVAILABLE AT THE MOMENT AS IM GATHERING MUCH MORE TO IT 

USE THIS ON 15 to - 30 MINUTE TIME FRAME TO SEE SNIPER 
RESULTS 

A MAJOR UPDATE IS COMING 

TEST IT ON REAL TICK NOT ON EVERYTICK OR OHLC
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ME DESCRIPTION IS BELOW

A Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT) Expert Advisor built around Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zones: the 61.8%-79% Fibonacci retracement of a confirmed swing leg, the area smart-money order flow is theorized to re-enter from before a move continues.

HOW IT FINDS ZONES
The EA tracks swing highs and lows in real time. When a swing leg completes, it maps the 61.8%-79% retracement of that leg as a potential OTE zone, with a 70.5% "sweet spot" reference line inside it.

GRADING (D to A+)
Each zone is scored on two factors before it's even drawn:
- Trend alignment against a 50-period EMA filter
- Displacement of the leg relative to ATR, favoring decisive moves over chop
Zones below the minimum grade threshold are discarded automatically.

HOW ENTRIES ARE CONFIRMED
A zone on the chart isn't a trade yet. The EA waits for price to trade back into the zone, then checks that candle for confluence:
- A qualifying candlestick pattern (engulfing / hammer / shooting star / pin bar) in the zone's direction (optional filter)
- RSI in the oversold/overbought range for that direction
- A volume spike above the recent average
Any one of these confirms the zone and upgrades its grade. The zone is invalidated if price closes back through the origin of the swing that created it.

RISK MANAGEMENT
- Stop loss sits at the zone's origin - the same level that structurally invalidates the setup
- Take profit defaults to the 127% Fibonacci extension of the same leg
- Position sizing runs on % risk of account balance or a fixed lot
- Max concurrent trades and a dedicated magic number keep it isolated from other EAs/manual trades on the same account

KEY SETTINGS
Swing Length, Minimum Grade, Trend Alignment on/off, Candle Pattern Required on/off, Risk % or Fixed Lot, Max Concurrent Trades, Slippage. Auto-trading itself can be switched off entirely to run the EA purely as a visual zone/alert tool.

Designed for gold (XAUUSD) but works on any symbol with live price and volume data.

RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading CFDs and leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. Backtest and demo results do not guarantee future performance. Test thoroughly across multiple market conditions before any live use, and never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.


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5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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