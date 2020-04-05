Precision sniper xauusd

SMC OTE Gold Pattern — Smart Money OTE Zone EA





SCREENSHOTS ARE BOT AVAILABLE AT THE MOMENT AS IM GATHERING MUCH MORE TO IT





USE THIS ON 15 to - 30 MINUTE TIME FRAME TO SEE SNIPER

RESULTS





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TEST IT ON REAL TICK NOT ON EVERYTICK OR OHLC

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ME DESCRIPTION IS BELOW





A Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT) Expert Advisor built around Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zones: the 61.8%-79% Fibonacci retracement of a confirmed swing leg, the area smart-money order flow is theorized to re-enter from before a move continues.





HOW IT FINDS ZONES

The EA tracks swing highs and lows in real time. When a swing leg completes, it maps the 61.8%-79% retracement of that leg as a potential OTE zone, with a 70.5% "sweet spot" reference line inside it.





GRADING (D to A+)

Each zone is scored on two factors before it's even drawn:

- Trend alignment against a 50-period EMA filter

- Displacement of the leg relative to ATR, favoring decisive moves over chop

Zones below the minimum grade threshold are discarded automatically.





HOW ENTRIES ARE CONFIRMED

A zone on the chart isn't a trade yet. The EA waits for price to trade back into the zone, then checks that candle for confluence:

- A qualifying candlestick pattern (engulfing / hammer / shooting star / pin bar) in the zone's direction (optional filter)

- RSI in the oversold/overbought range for that direction

- A volume spike above the recent average

Any one of these confirms the zone and upgrades its grade. The zone is invalidated if price closes back through the origin of the swing that created it.





RISK MANAGEMENT

- Stop loss sits at the zone's origin - the same level that structurally invalidates the setup

- Take profit defaults to the 127% Fibonacci extension of the same leg

- Position sizing runs on % risk of account balance or a fixed lot

- Max concurrent trades and a dedicated magic number keep it isolated from other EAs/manual trades on the same account





KEY SETTINGS

Swing Length, Minimum Grade, Trend Alignment on/off, Candle Pattern Required on/off, Risk % or Fixed Lot, Max Concurrent Trades, Slippage. Auto-trading itself can be switched off entirely to run the EA purely as a visual zone/alert tool.





Designed for gold (XAUUSD) but works on any symbol with live price and volume data.





RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading CFDs and leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. Backtest and demo results do not guarantee future performance. Test thoroughly across multiple market conditions before any live use, and never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.







