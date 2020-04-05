Kings Blade

=== 1. Main Setup ===

InpMagicNumber The unique ID for the EA to prevent conflicts with other trading bots.

InpInitialLot The starting lot size for the very first trade.

InpTargetMoney The overall profit target ($) to close the basket in normal conditions (when trailing is off).

=== 2. Pyramid System ===

InpUsePyramid Enable/disable adding pending orders to multiply profits when the trade is winning.

InpMaxRunnerLevels The maximum number of pyramid trades the EA is allowed to open.

InpPyramidStep The fixed distance (in points) between each pyramid trade.

=== 3. Grid Recovery ===

InpMaxOrders The maximum number of active recovery trades (further trades will be placed as Pending).

InpGridStep The distance (in points) between recovery grid trades.

InpPendingLotStep The lot size amount to add to the next recovery grid trade.

InpUseATR Enable/disable using the ATR indicator to automatically dynamically widen the recovery grid spacing.

=== 4. Trailing & Lock ===

InpUseTrailing Enable/disable moving the Stop Loss to protect capital and lock profits.

InpFirstOrderTrailStart The profit (in points) required to trigger the trailing stop (for the first trade/pyramid).

InpBasketLockPoints The distance (in points) to lock in for the Relay Staircase during recovery mode to prevent closing in a loss.

InpUseRecoveryClear Enable/disable the hard close mechanism when recovering from a drawdown.

InpRecoveryClearMoney The total combined profit ($) required to instantly clear the entire basket during recovery mode.

=== 5. Filters ===

InpUseEMAFilter Enable/disable trading strictly in the direction of the EMA trend.

InpUseBBFilter Enable/disable trading only on Bollinger Bands breakouts (strong momentum).

=== 6. Protections ===

InpMaxSpread The maximum acceptable spread in points (the EA won't open trades if the spread is wider than this).

InpMaxDrawdownLimit The maximum allowable floating drawdown percentage (%). If reached, the EA cuts all losses to protect the remaining balance.

=== 7. Telegram ===

InpEnableTelegram Enable/disable Telegram app notifications.