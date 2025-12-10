TrendMaster ADX

TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System

Overview:

TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy.

A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and preserve capital for future growth phases.

Entry Signals:

Buy Conditions

  • ADX above threshold (trend strength).

  • +DI crosses above -DI (momentum).

  • Price above short and long EMAs (trend direction).

  • Price above HTF EMA (200) for broader trend alignment.

  • Additional filters (RSI, Ichimoku, DI Distance, EMA Slope, etc.) if enabled.

Sell Conditions

  • ADX above threshold (trend strength).

  • -DI crosses below +DI (momentum).

  • Price below short and long EMAs (trend direction).

  • Price below HTF EMA (200) for broader trend alignment.

  • Additional filters (RSI, Ichimoku, DI Distance, EMA Slope, etc.) if enabled.

Exit Conditions

Positions are closed when any of the following occur:

  • ATR-based SL/TP is reached.

  • Fixed money TP/SL per trade is reached.

  • Global TP/SL (percentage or fixed money) is reached.

  • Trailing stop or breakeven is triggered.

  • Maximum bars open (time stop).

  • DI reversal (if enabled).

  • Trading session ends (if auto-close enabled).

  • Average profit points target reached.

  • Average loss points limit reached (if enabled).

Key Features:

1. Multi-Strategy Approach

  • Trend Strategy: Follows the trend using ADX and EMA filters with two entry cases:

    • Case 1: ADX above threshold and dominant DI (trend strength).

    • Case 2: DI cross (momentum shift).

  • Grid Strategy (optional): Adds positions at specified ATR-based intervals to average entry prices.

2. Advanced Filtering System

  • ADX Filter: Measures trend strength and filters out weak market conditions.

  • EMA Filter: Short and long EMAs for trend direction and crossover signals.

  • Higher Timeframe (HTF) Filter: HTF EMA (default 200) to align trades with the broader trend.

  • Ichimoku Filter (optional): Additional trend confirmation using Ichimoku components.

  • RSI Filter (optional): Filters entries based on overbought/oversold conditions.

  • ATR Filter: Volatility-based filter to avoid extreme market conditions.

  • DI Distance Filter: Ensures sufficient separation between +DI and -DI.

  • EMA Slope Filter: Checks EMA slopes to confirm trend strength.

3. Professional Risk Management

  • Funding Pips Loss Limits:

    • Daily loss limit (percentage of initial daily balance).

    • Maximum loss limit (percentage of initial balance).

  • Multiple TP/SL Methods:

    • ATR-based SL/TP.

    • Fixed money TP/SL per trade.

    • Percentage-based TP/SL on account balance.

    • Global TP/SL for all positions.

  • Trailing Stop: Customizable trailing stop with configurable start and step.

  • Breakeven: Moves stop loss to breakeven when profit reaches specified points.

  • Time Stop: Closes positions after a maximum number of bars.

4. Money Management

  • Fixed lot size or dynamic lot sizing by risk percentage.

  • Anti-Martingale Strategy: Increases lot size after winning trades, resets after a loss.

  • Grid Lot Increment: Increases lot size for each subsequent grid order.

5. Additional Features

  • Trading Hours: Restrict trading to specific sessions and optionally auto-close at session end.

  • Spread Check: Avoid trading when spread is too high.

  • Minimum Distance Between Trend Orders: Prevents overcrowding of trades.

  • Single Chart Operation: Option to trade only on a specific symbol/timeframe.

  • Auto Stop at Target: Stops trading when account balance reaches a target profit.

    Recommended Settings:

    • Timeframes: M5 (optimized), but can be used on other timeframes.

    • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread (for tight spreads).

    • Recommended Minimum Capital: $500 

    • Recommended Leverage: ≥ 1:100.

    • Use a VPS for stable 24/7 operation.

    Support:

    For support, leave a comment on the product page or send a private message to the developer.

    After Purchase

    You will receive:

    • Detailed installation guide.

    • Optimized preset file for XAUUSD M5.

    • Preset customization available on request.

