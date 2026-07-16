Entry Points Pro Robot

$10,000 turned into $321,989 in 17 months. One account, five instruments, 745 trades, real ticks.

This number repeats in your own Strategy Tester with one checkbox — verify it BEFORE you buy; the protocol is inside this description.

I have been trading since 1999. Out of everything I have tried in a quarter of a century, one model survived: entering a trend after its correction has completed. We do not guess where price will reverse — we join the continuation of the move, with a short stop and a large potential.

One position per symbol, a stop-loss in every trade, no grids, no martingale, no averaging. The stop is stored on the broker's server: your VPS goes down — the protection keeps working.

Gold, silver, yen, Bitcoin, DAX — trade one instrument or all five from a single chart.

The price rises after every 10 copies sold — today's price is the lowest of all future prices.

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS ROBOT

Every number on this page is reproducible in your Strategy Tester BEFORE purchase. Try demanding the same from any other EA in the Market top.

9 out of 10 Market EAs lose money for one reason — curve-fitting: settings polished for one specific chart of the past. The check is simple: change the symbol or the year, and a fitted EA falls apart. This engine keeps THE SAME settings on 5 different instruments — curve-fitting does not survive that.

Portfolio mode is the growth engine: the profit of each instrument increases the lots of the others. The same five instruments traded separately average +169%; on one shared account — +3,120%. Compound interest does the work that no "secret formula" ever will.

The engine is the same one behind the Entry Points Pro indicator: logic with a public history, not a black box assembled a month ago.

One position per symbol — at any moment you know exactly what you are risking.

The stop-loss is stored on the broker's server: a connection, computer or VPS failure will not leave a trade unprotected.

It skips weak markets: no signal — no trade. Silence is the filters at work.

HOW IT WORKS

The robot waits for a trend and for the correction inside it to complete. It enters only after price confirmation: a pending order is placed beyond the level, and if price never reaches it, the entry cancels itself. The lot is calculated from your risk percentage; spread and margin are checked before the order is sent. In an open trade the robot locks in part of the profit, moves the stop to break-even and trails it behind the price until the trend reverses.

In portfolio mode it does the same on all five instruments at once from a single chart — each with its own verified timeframe and its own risk weight (chosen so that drawdowns do not coincide in time: correlation between the instruments is near zero).

PERFORMANCE

The headline run — the portfolio on one account (100% real ticks, IC Markets, $10,000 deposit, 1:100 leverage, PortfolioMode, 5% risk):

Result over 17 months (2025.01–2026.06) $10,000 turned into $321,989 (+3,120%) Average per month (with reinvestment) +22.7% Profit Factor 1.60 Trades 745 Maximum equity drawdown 26.8% Sharpe / Recovery 3.56 / 6.07

In buyer's money: over the same window in the tester, a $500 starting deposit would have grown to about $16,000, and $1,000 to about $32,000 (on small deposits part of the early signals is skipped — minimum lot; see FAQ).

The base underneath the portfolio — every instrument is profitable on its own (conservative 1% risk, default settings):

Instrument Window Result PF Max drawdown XAUUSD 2023.07 – 2026.07 +45% 1.52 10.9% USDJPY 2024.01 – 2026.07 +41% 1.85 5.5% BTCUSD 2025.01 – 2026.07 +26% 1.82 5.9% DE40 2025.01 – 2026.07 +22% 1.53 6.2% XAGUSD 2025.01 – 2026.06 +13% 1.45 5.3%

Risk scales with one number: the full 1/2/3/5% ladder for every instrument is in the guide you receive after purchase. Correlation between the instruments is near zero: drawdowns arrive at different times and dampen each other.

DO NOT TRUST SCREENSHOTS — ours or anyone else's. Repeat the headline run yourself in 15 minutes: MT5 Strategy Tester — symbol XAUUSD, any period — model "Every tick based on real ticks" — window 2025.01.01–2026.06.01 — deposit $10,000, leverage 1:100 — default settings, only PortfolioMode = true and RiskPercent = 5. Important: reproducing it requires all 5 instruments at your broker and leverage from 1:100 (at 1:30 the EA starts skipping entries on margin in the late phase — that is protection, but the result will be smaller). Differences within your broker's spread and tick history are normal.

REQUIREMENTS

Instruments XAUUSD, XAGUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, DE40 — trade one or all five Broker any MT5 broker that HAS ALL 5 SYMBOLS and real ticks (check before purchase!); the verification reference is IC Markets. No crypto or index at your broker — trade the rest: every instrument is profitable on its own Timeframe any chart — the EA manages each instrument's verified timeframe itself Deposit full portfolio at 5% risk — from about $2,000; start from $500 (the EA begins with part of the signals and adds the rest as the account grows) Leverage from 1:100 to reproduce the canonical run in full (EU leverage 1:30 — a smaller result, entries are cut by margin control) VPS required for live trading (why — in the FAQ) Canonical mode of this page PortfolioMode = true, RiskPercent = 5 (more conservative: 1–3%, the ladder is in the guide)

FEATURES

Portfolio mode: 5 instruments from one chart Yes Stop-loss inside every order (on the broker's server) Yes One position per symbol Yes Grids, martingale, averaging No Recovery after terminal restart Yes Spread and margin control before entry Yes Partial profit + break-even + trailing Yes Risk as one percentage of the deposit Yes Decision log (why an entry was skipped or cancelled) Yes

WHO IT IS FOR

Those who want systematic trading without manual supervision.

Those ready to judge a series of trades, not each trade separately.

Busy people: a 10-minute setup, then weekly check-ins.

WHAT THIS ROBOT DOES NOT DO (AND WHY THAT PROTECTS YOUR DEPOSIT)

It does not trade every day to look busy: 3–6 trades per month per instrument, each with a reason behind it. Fewer random trades — fewer random losses.

It does not promise "guaranteed returns": instead of promises there are tests you repeat yourself in 15 minutes.

It does not use grids or martingale — the tricks that paint a beautiful curve right up to the day they zero the account.

It will not enter on an inflated spread or insufficient margin: protection engages BEFORE the trade, not after it.

It does not hide the drawdown: the maximum equity drawdown of the canonical run is 26.8%, and it is written right here, not in fine print.

FAQ

Martingale? — No.

Grid? — No.

Is the stop-loss virtual? — No: the stop is part of the order and is stored on the broker's server. Computer off, internet down — the protection still works.

My broker has no BTCUSD or DE40 — what then? — Trade the instruments you have: each one is profitable on its own (table above). For the full portfolio pick a broker with all 5 symbols — the verification reference is IC Markets.

Is a VPS required? — Yes, for live trading: the robot manages positions around the clock and catches new entries; a computer switched off at night misses events. The stop stays with the broker either way.

Can I test before purchase? — Yes: free demo in the Strategy Tester, the protocol is in the yellow block above.

Why are there no trades today? — The market did not pass the filters; a skip is protection, not a malfunction.

Why is my backtest different? — First of all, a different broker: different ticks, spread, server timezone and symbol set. Then leverage (1:30 cuts late entries) and deposit (minimum lot). Run the verification on your broker and compare against that.

Why do I get fewer trades on $500? — The EA skips a signal whenever the minimum lot would mean more risk than you set. That is protection, not a bug; as the account grows, the skips disappear.

Am I ready for a 26.8% drawdown? — The canonical run at one point gave back a quarter of its equity — that is the price of multiplying an account. Not ready — set the risk to 1–3%; the ladder is in the guide.

Are updates free? — Yes, for all buyers.

SUPPORT

Support is via MQL5 private messages. After purchase, write to me — I will send the full guide (including the risk ladder for every instrument and the broker checklist) and an invite to the support group. Updates are free and are announced in the "What's new" tab.