Ultimate Daily Zones Arrow

Ultimate Daily SR Zones + Rejection Arrows

Ultimate Daily SR Zones is a powerful price-action indicator that helps traders clearly identify the most important daily market levels — the previous day’s High, Low, Midline, and opening/closing reference points.

It also detects wick rejection signals and plots automatic Buy and Sell arrows when the market rejects these zones.

This tool is perfect for intraday and swing traders who use daily levels for breakout, reversal, or retest strategies.

What the Indicator Does

Draws Previous Day Support & Resistance Zones

Automatically plots a Resistance Zone around the previous day’s High

Automatically plots a Support Zone around the previous day’s Low

Zones extend across the entire current day

Optional text labels can be shown for both zones

These zones act as major turning points where price commonly reverses or breaks out.

Plots the Midline (Equilibrium Level)

The indicator calculates the midpoint between the previous day’s High and Low and draws a horizontal dashed midline.

This level often behaves as:

Intraday support

Intraday resistance

A mean-reversion target

Draws Daily Open/Close Reference Lines

Two vertical reference lines help you understand daily structure:

Previous Day Open Line

Current Day Close Line (extended 24 hours)

These lines give clarity on daily flow, gaps, and trend direction.

Automatic Alerts When Price Touches Key Zones

Instant alerts when price reaches:

Previous Day Resistance Zone

Previous Day Support Zone

The Midline (± small range)

Alerts can be sent via:

Platform pop-up + sound

Push notification

Email

This ensures you never miss important price reactions.

Wick Rejection Detection with Buy/Sell Arrows

The indicator scans recent candles and automatically detects strong wick rejections of daily zones.

It plots:

Red Sell arrow when price rejects previous High with a bearish wick

Green Buy arrow when price rejects previous Low with a bullish wick

Each arrow only appears once per day, avoiding chart clutter and signal repetition.

Why This Indicator Is Useful

Helps traders instantly identify key daily levels

Provides clear visual zones and lines for structure-based decisions

Alerts you when price reaches areas where large traders react

Wick rejection arrows confirm momentum shifts and entry opportunities

Works in all markets (Forex, Indices, Crypto, Commodities)

Inputs & Customization

You can adjust:

Zone colors & thickness

Line colors

Wick rejection sensitivity

Arrow type & color

Alerts (sound, push, email)

Show/hide labels

Designed to be lightweight and user-friendly for all chart types.