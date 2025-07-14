SMC Order Block EA Pro

SMC Order Block EA Pro with AI Assist for XAUUSD

SMC Order Block EA Pro is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD. It integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with an AI-assisted module to improve decision-making, consistency, and risk control. The system is built to help traders manage both personal accounts and prop firm conditions with structured, rules-based execution.

The EA uses institutional-style logic, identifying order blocks, directional bias, and structured price behavior. With the integrated AI module, it enhances trade filtering and adapts to changing market conditions.

To begin, attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart and load the recommended settings file available in the product comments section.

Main Features

  • Fully automated trading with no manual intervention required.
  • Optimized for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe.
  • Combines profit-focused logic with strict risk management parameters.
  • Straightforward setup with clear configuration inputs.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

  • Broker: Any reputable broker with competitive spreads.
  • Pricing Format: Requires a 2-decimal XAUUSD quote.
  • Initial Deposit:
    • Minimum: 150 USD (with 1:500 leverage)
    • Recommended: 500 USD (with 1:500 leverage)
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended).

SMC Order Block EA Pro is designed to offer a structured, consistent, and adaptable approach to gold trading using Smart Money Concepts with AI support.

Get the EA today and apply a disciplined, systematic method to your XAUUSD trading.

More from author
Golden Monarch EA
John Samuel Ifegwu
5 (2)
Experts
Golden Monarch EA — Smart Growth Engine for XAUUSD Traders Golden Monarch EA is an advanced, performance-driven automated trading system, strategically offered at a heavily discounted price to empower upcoming traders and lower the barrier to professional-grade trading. It is built to help traders plug in with confidence, grow smaller accounts responsibly, and develop consistency through disciplined execution—laying a strong foundation for progression into higher-level opportunities. Powered by
Scalp Master Pro EA
John Samuel Ifegwu
Experts
Scalp Master Pro EA: Precision Scalping and Advanced Risk Control for EURUSD M15 Scalp Master Pro EA is designed for traders seeking consistent performance, structured risk management, and high-quality trade setups on the EURUSD M15 timeframe. It combines two complementary strategies with strong protection features to support stable results over time. Dual Strategy Framework This EA includes two integrated trading approaches, allowing flexibility in different market conditions: Mean Reversion Mo
FREE
DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Experts
DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro: USD Reversal Detection on the Daily Timeframe DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro is designed for identifying potential reversal conditions in USD-major currency pairs. It operates on the Daily (D1) timeframe and uses the USD Influence Reversal Strategy (UIRS), a macro-technical method that evaluates U.S. Dollar strength or weakness across multiple related symbols. The EA focuses on systematic signal detection, structured execution, and configurable risk parameters suitable fo
FREE
Breakout Emperor
John Samuel Ifegwu
Experts
Breakout Emperor — Breakout Trading System for XAUUSD (M15) Breakout Emperor is an automated breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe . The system was developed to identify structured breakout conditions using volatility, momentum, and range filters. It includes multiple layers of risk protection and adaptive entry logic based on market conditions. The EA was evaluated through a backtest from October 2023 to July 2025 , during which it executed 213 trades on the t
Quantum Emperor Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Experts
Quantum Emperor Pro – High-Performance XAUUSD Scalping & Aggressive Growth Engine I’m Quantum Emperor Pro, designed to trade XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe with precision and speed. My strength lies in delivering aggressive account growth, especially when I’m given the freedom to optimize lot sizes and scalp across all market sessions. Unlock my full potential and experience high-performance, momentum-driven trading. To begin, attach the EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart , review the input parameters, and
Gold Emperor Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Experts
Gold Emperor Pro – Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (M5) Gold Emperor Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . It operates using six independent strategies that work simultaneously to identify trading opportunities under varying market conditions. To begin trading, attach the EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart , adjust parameters as needed, and start the Expert Advisor. For additional trade frequency, you may enable the INCLUDE SCALPING and
