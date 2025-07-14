SMC Order Block EA Pro with AI Assist for XAUUSD

SMC Order Block EA Pro is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD. It integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with an AI-assisted module to improve decision-making, consistency, and risk control. The system is built to help traders manage both personal accounts and prop firm conditions with structured, rules-based execution.

The EA uses institutional-style logic, identifying order blocks, directional bias, and structured price behavior. With the integrated AI module, it enhances trade filtering and adapts to changing market conditions.

To begin, attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart and load the recommended settings file available in the product comments section.

Main Features

Fully automated trading with no manual intervention required.

Optimized for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe.

Combines profit-focused logic with strict risk management parameters.

Straightforward setup with clear configuration inputs.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

Broker: Any reputable broker with competitive spreads.

Pricing Format: Requires a 2-decimal XAUUSD quote.

Initial Deposit: Minimum: 150 USD (with 1:500 leverage) Recommended: 500 USD (with 1:500 leverage)

Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended).

SMC Order Block EA Pro is designed to offer a structured, consistent, and adaptable approach to gold trading using Smart Money Concepts with AI support.

Get the EA today and apply a disciplined, systematic method to your XAUUSD trading.