Daily Trade Guard MT4 EA

The UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA is a straight forward and powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Account and Risk Management tool designed to protect your trading account by monitoring daily profit and loss limits. Created by (UZFX LABS), a trusted forex expert, this Expert Advisor (EA) does not open trades but focuses on enforcing your risk management rules to stop trading when limits are reached. It helps traders of all levels manage funds professionally, ensuring discipline and safety in trading.

1. Monitors Daily Profit & Loss Limits

Key Features

Set custom daily profit (default: $200) and loss (default: -$150) limits. The EA actively tracks your account’s performance and halts trading when a limit is hit, closing all open positions and canceling pending orders to protect your capital.

2. Trading Time Control

Define when trading starts each day (default: 00:00). This aligns the EA with your preferred market hours, ensuring trading only occurs during optimal sessions, like London or New York.

3. Professional Fund Management

The EA does not place trades but monitors your account to enforce limits across all symbols. It prevent new trades, ensuring professional management of your funds by stopping overtrading or risky moves.

4. Real-Time Alerts & Display

View real-time account stats on your chart with customizable text size, colors, and position (e.g., Upper-Left or Lower-Right). The EA displays:

Daily profit/loss

Remaining profit/loss limits

Open positions and pending orders

Next trading start time

Trading status (Allowed/Not Allowed) Clear visual and audible alerts warn you when limits are reached, keeping you informed.

5. Manual Trading Flexibility

Enable Allow Manual Trading to continue manual trading after limits are hit, while the EA blocks automated trades. This gives experienced traders control while maintaining strict risk management.

6. Reliable and Robust

With advanced error handling, the EA retries up to 10 times to close trades or cancel orders. Detailed logs in the MT4 terminal make troubleshooting easy, ensuring smooth operation even in volatile markets.

Benefits

Protects Your Capital : Stops trading when daily limits are reached, safeguarding your funds.

Promotes Discipline : Eliminates emotional trading by enforcing your risk rules.

Professional Management : Monitors trades without opening them, helping you manage funds like a pro.

Saves Time : Automates limit enforcement, freeing you to focus on strategy.

Universal Compatibility : Works with forex, commodities, indices, and more on MT4.

User-Friendly: Easy setup and clear display for all traders.

Why Choose UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA?

The UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA is your trusted partner for professional fund management, ensuring your trading stays disciplined and secure without opening trades. Protect your account and trade smarter today!