Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT5

The UzFx-Total TP'SL & Timer-MT5 indicator is designed to provide real-time tracking of total Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values across all open and pending trades. Additionally, it includes a candle countdown timer to indicate the remaining time for the current candle to close.

Key Features:





Automatically calculates the total expected profit and loss from all active trades and pending orders.

Displays the remaining time for the current candle to close, helping traders manage entries and exits efficiently.

Users can configure text colors, font size, and positioning for better visibility.

Simple and lightweight design that does not clutter the chart.

User Inputs:

Choose colors for Take Profit and Stop Loss display.

Customize the candle timer text color.

Adjust font size and placement on the chart.

Use Case:





Ideal for traders who want a quick overview of their risk and reward levels without checking each order manually.

Suitable for scalpers and day traders who rely on candle closing times for precise trade execution.

Enhances risk management by keeping an eye on potential profit and loss levels at a glance.