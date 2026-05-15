UZFX All Trades and Pending Orders Monitor

UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor v1.0

Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with a modern, ultra-fast, and fully customizable professional dashboard designed for serious traders.

If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out!
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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The UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor gives you a complete real-time overview of all active trades and pending orders directly on your MT5 chart — with live TP/SL calculations, floating PnL monitoring, spread tracking, candle countdown timer, dynamic panel resizing, and premium visual themes.

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, prop firm traders, and multi-position portfolio management.

                     { DOWNLOAD FREE DEMO VERSION FROM COMMENTS BOX }

KEY FEATURES

Professional Real-Time Trading Dashboard
Live Monitoring of RunningTrades & Pending Orders
Automatic TP & SL Calculation in Money or Points
Floating Profit/Loss Tracking
Dynamic Candle Countdown Timer
Live Spread Display
Fully Customizable Panel Colors & Themes
Multiple Premium Font Options
Auto-Resizing Dashboard Based on Active Trades
Ultra Smooth Fast Refresh Engine
Lightweight & Optimized Performance
Clean Modern Professional UI
Supports All Symbols & Timeframes
MT5 Native Compatible

RUNNING POSITIONS MONITOR

Easily monitor all open positions with complete details:

✔ Symbol Name
✔ Buy / Sell Type
✔ Lot Size
✔ TP Value
✔ SL Value
✔ Profit Target in Money or Points
✔ Risk Display
✔ Real-Time Updates

PENDING ORDERS MONITOR

Track all pending orders instantly:

✔ Buy Limit
✔ Sell Limit
✔ Buy Stop
✔ Sell Stop
✔ Volume Size
✔ TP & SL Display
✔ Dynamic Order Tracking

FLOATING PNL DISPLAY

Get instant visibility of your account performance:

✔ Floating Profit/Loss
✔ Spread Monitoring
✔ Real-Time Updates
✔ Candle Remaining Timer

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE THEMES

Choose between built-in professional themes:

🔹 Custom Theme
🔹 Olive Theme
🔹 Silver Theme

Customize:

✔ Background Colors
✔ Text Colors
✔ Buy/Sell Colors
✔ Borders
✔ Fonts
✔ Sizes
✔ Dashboard Position

ULTRA FAST PERFORMANCE

Optimized refresh engine ensures:

✔ Smooth chart performance
✔ Instant updates
✔ Minimal CPU usage
✔ Fast reaction to trade changes

PERFECT FOR

✔ Scalping Traders
✔ Smart Money Concept Traders
✔ Prop Firm Traders
✔ Gold Traders
✔ Forex Traders
✔ Index Traders
✔ Multi-Trade Management
✔ Manual Traders

WHY THIS TOOL IS DIFFERENT

Unlike ordinary trade panels, this dashboard focuses on:

Clean institutional-grade UI
Real-time trade management visibility
Dynamic adaptive sizing
High readability
Ultra-fast performance
Professional monitoring workflow

Designed specifically for traders who want a premium MT5 experience.

⚙ INPUT SETTINGS

✔ Theme Selection
✔ Money / Points Mode
✔ Font Selection
✔ Font Sizes
✔ Dashboard Width
✔ Panel Position
✔ Refresh Speed
✔ Custom Color Controls

COMPATIBILITY

✔ MetaTrader 5
✔ Forex
✔ Gold (XAUUSD)
✔ Crypto
✔ Indices
✔ CFDs
✔ Any Broker
✔ Any Account Type

INSTALLATION
  1. Copy indicator to MT5 Indicators folder
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5
  3. Attach indicator to any chart
  4. Enjoy professional trade monitoring
Developed By

UZFX LABS — Usman Zabir

Professional Forex Tools | Indicators | Dashboards | Trading Systems

IMPORTANT

This indicator is for monitoring and visualization purposes only.
It does NOT open or close trades automatically.

Upgrade Your Trading Workspace Today

Trade smarter with a modern professional MT5 dashboard built for performance, clarity, and speed.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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