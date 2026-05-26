Check Your EA Performance PRO indicator MT5

5

Check Your EA Performance v1.0 - Premium Institutional-Grade MT5 Analytics Dashboard

> > > > > SEE THE TRUTH BEHIND YOUR EA PERFORMANCE < < < < <

Turn Raw Trading History into a clear, decision-ready performance report.

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Check Your EA Performance v1.0 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who demand precision, clarity, and actionable analytics. Instead of guessing whether an Expert Advisor is profitable or risky, this tool delivers a complete institutional-style breakdown directly on your chart.

It is designed for strategy developers, funded traders, and serious system users who need more than basic profit numbers—they need performance intelligence.

Why This Indicator Exists

Most traders rely on incomplete metrics like profit alone. That approach hides the real truth:

  • Is the strategy stable or overfitted?
  • Is risk increasing over time?
  • Are losses controlled or expanding?
  • Does performance remain consistent across time?

This tool answers all of these questions instantly by converting trade history into structured performance intelligence.

What You Get

Complete EA Performance Breakdown

Every trade is analyzed and grouped into meaningful statistics:

  • Total closed trades with buy/sell separation
  • Total wins and losses
  • Consecutive win/loss streak tracking
  • Largest winning and losing trades

Professional Risk & Return Metrics

Go beyond basic profit tracking:

  • Net profit (true strategy result)
  • Profit factor (including extreme performance scaling)
  • Expected payoff per trade
  • Recovery factor (risk efficiency measurement)
  • Win rate percentage with performance threshold logic

Drawdown Intelligence System

Understand risk exposure like professionals:

  • Maximum drawdown tracking in currency terms
  • Drawdown percentage relative to account balance
  • Peak equity monitoring for real performance pressure analysis

Strategy Isolation with Magic Number Filtering

Designed for multi-EA environments:

  • Analyze each Expert Advisor separately
  • Filter results using magic number logic
  • Avoid mixed-performance confusion in complex portfolios

Date-Specific Performance Analysis

Test performance under real conditions:

  • Custom start and end date selection
  • Historical performance segmentation
  • Strategy validation over selected market periods

Live Dashboard Interface

Everything displayed in a clean institutional layout:

  • Auto-refresh system with configurable speed
  • Structured performance cards
  • Real-time recalculation without manual intervention
  • Lightweight and optimized chart rendering

Designed for Serious Traders

This indicator is built for traders who treat trading as a system, not a guesswork activity:

  • EA developers validating strategy logic
  • Prop firm traders monitoring risk consistency
  • Portfolio managers tracking multiple systems
  • Algorithmic traders optimizing performance curves

Key Advantage

Most tools show results.
This tool shows performance behavior.

It doesn’t just tell you what happened—it shows how and why your EA is performing the way it is.

Platform Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Works with all symbols and timeframes
  • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor backtesting and live environments
  • Optimized for chart-based dashboard visualization

Built for Decision Speed

In trading, clarity is profit.

This tool removes confusion by giving you a structured performance view in seconds, helping you decide:

  • Continue the EA
  • Optimize the strategy
  • Reduce risk exposure
  • Or replace the system entirely

Developer Note

This indicator is strictly for performance analysis and does not execute trades. It is designed to support professional-grade decision making in algorithmic trading environments.


Reviews 1
Reda El Koutbane
7724
Reda El Koutbane 2026.06.03 01:37 
 

Very useful product and great developer The indicator is useful because it can show EA results from demo or real account by magic number and selected date which is very helpful The developer was also very helpful and explained everything clearly. Recommended.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Reda El Koutbane
7724
Reda El Koutbane 2026.06.03 01:37 
 

Very useful product and great developer The indicator is useful because it can show EA results from demo or real account by magic number and selected date which is very helpful The developer was also very helpful and explained everything clearly. Recommended.

Muhammad Usman Siddique
18766
Reply from developer Muhammad Usman Siddique 2026.06.03 06:46
thank you reda.
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