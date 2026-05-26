Check Your EA Performance PRO indicator MT5
- Indicators
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Muhammad Usman Siddique. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
Forex Gold Indices (Trader & Trainer 10+ Years Experience)
Chart Analyst // Forex Top Course Selling at Udemy
{Professional EAs, Indicators and Script Developer}
. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
If you want to Get any Indicator or EAs { FREE } Trial Version.
- Version: 1.0
Check Your EA Performance v1.0 - Premium Institutional-Grade MT5 Analytics Dashboard
Turn Raw Trading History into a clear, decision-ready performance report.
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Check Your EA Performance v1.0 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who demand precision, clarity, and actionable analytics. Instead of guessing whether an Expert Advisor is profitable or risky, this tool delivers a complete institutional-style breakdown directly on your chart.
It is designed for strategy developers, funded traders, and serious system users who need more than basic profit numbers—they need performance intelligence.
Why This Indicator Exists
Most traders rely on incomplete metrics like profit alone. That approach hides the real truth:
- Is the strategy stable or overfitted?
- Is risk increasing over time?
- Are losses controlled or expanding?
- Does performance remain consistent across time?
This tool answers all of these questions instantly by converting trade history into structured performance intelligence.
What You Get
Complete EA Performance Breakdown
Every trade is analyzed and grouped into meaningful statistics:
- Total closed trades with buy/sell separation
- Total wins and losses
- Consecutive win/loss streak tracking
- Largest winning and losing trades
Professional Risk & Return Metrics
Go beyond basic profit tracking:
- Net profit (true strategy result)
- Profit factor (including extreme performance scaling)
- Expected payoff per trade
- Recovery factor (risk efficiency measurement)
- Win rate percentage with performance threshold logic
Drawdown Intelligence System
Understand risk exposure like professionals:
- Maximum drawdown tracking in currency terms
- Drawdown percentage relative to account balance
- Peak equity monitoring for real performance pressure analysis
Strategy Isolation with Magic Number Filtering
Designed for multi-EA environments:
- Analyze each Expert Advisor separately
- Filter results using magic number logic
- Avoid mixed-performance confusion in complex portfolios
Date-Specific Performance Analysis
Test performance under real conditions:
- Custom start and end date selection
- Historical performance segmentation
- Strategy validation over selected market periods
Live Dashboard Interface
Everything displayed in a clean institutional layout:
- Auto-refresh system with configurable speed
- Structured performance cards
- Real-time recalculation without manual intervention
- Lightweight and optimized chart rendering
Designed for Serious Traders
This indicator is built for traders who treat trading as a system, not a guesswork activity:
- EA developers validating strategy logic
- Prop firm traders monitoring risk consistency
- Portfolio managers tracking multiple systems
- Algorithmic traders optimizing performance curves
Key Advantage
Most tools show results.
This tool shows performance behavior.
It doesn’t just tell you what happened—it shows how and why your EA is performing the way it is.
Platform Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Works with all symbols and timeframes
- Fully compatible with Expert Advisor backtesting and live environments
- Optimized for chart-based dashboard visualization
Built for Decision Speed
In trading, clarity is profit.
This tool removes confusion by giving you a structured performance view in seconds, helping you decide:
- Continue the EA
- Optimize the strategy
- Reduce risk exposure
- Or replace the system entirely
Developer Note
This indicator is strictly for performance analysis and does not execute trades. It is designed to support professional-grade decision making in algorithmic trading environments.
Very useful product and great developer The indicator is useful because it can show EA results from demo or real account by magic number and selected date which is very helpful The developer was also very helpful and explained everything clearly. Recommended.