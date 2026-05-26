Check Your EA Performance PRO indicator MT5

Check Your EA Performance v1.0 - Premium Institutional-Grade MT5 Analytics Dashboard

> > > > > SEE THE TRUTH BEHIND YOUR EA PERFORMANCE < < < < <

Turn Raw Trading History into a clear, decision-ready performance report.

If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out!

SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator

Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS

LTL Long Trend Locator



Check Your EA Performance v1.0 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who demand precision, clarity, and actionable analytics. Instead of guessing whether an Expert Advisor is profitable or risky, this tool delivers a complete institutional-style breakdown directly on your chart.

It is designed for strategy developers, funded traders, and serious system users who need more than basic profit numbers—they need performance intelligence.

Why This Indicator Exists

Most traders rely on incomplete metrics like profit alone. That approach hides the real truth:

Is the strategy stable or overfitted?

Is risk increasing over time?

Are losses controlled or expanding?

Does performance remain consistent across time?

This tool answers all of these questions instantly by converting trade history into structured performance intelligence.

What You Get

Complete EA Performance Breakdown

Every trade is analyzed and grouped into meaningful statistics:

Total closed trades with buy/sell separation

Total wins and losses

Consecutive win/loss streak tracking

Largest winning and losing trades

Professional Risk & Return Metrics

Go beyond basic profit tracking:

Net profit (true strategy result)

Profit factor (including extreme performance scaling)

Expected payoff per trade

Recovery factor (risk efficiency measurement)

Win rate percentage with performance threshold logic

Drawdown Intelligence System

Understand risk exposure like professionals:

Maximum drawdown tracking in currency terms

Drawdown percentage relative to account balance

Peak equity monitoring for real performance pressure analysis

Strategy Isolation with Magic Number Filtering

Designed for multi-EA environments:

Analyze each Expert Advisor separately

Filter results using magic number logic

Avoid mixed-performance confusion in complex portfolios

Date-Specific Performance Analysis

Test performance under real conditions:

Custom start and end date selection

Historical performance segmentation

Strategy validation over selected market periods

Live Dashboard Interface

Everything displayed in a clean institutional layout:

Auto-refresh system with configurable speed

Structured performance cards

Real-time recalculation without manual intervention

Lightweight and optimized chart rendering

Designed for Serious Traders

This indicator is built for traders who treat trading as a system, not a guesswork activity:

EA developers validating strategy logic

Prop firm traders monitoring risk consistency

Portfolio managers tracking multiple systems

Algorithmic traders optimizing performance curves

Key Advantage

Most tools show results.

This tool shows performance behavior.

It doesn’t just tell you what happened—it shows how and why your EA is performing the way it is.

Platform Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Works with all symbols and timeframes

Fully compatible with Expert Advisor backtesting and live environments

Optimized for chart-based dashboard visualization

Built for Decision Speed

In trading, clarity is profit.

This tool removes confusion by giving you a structured performance view in seconds, helping you decide:

Continue the EA

Optimize the strategy

Reduce risk exposure

Or replace the system entirely

Developer Note

This indicator is strictly for performance analysis and does not execute trades. It is designed to support professional-grade decision making in algorithmic trading environments.