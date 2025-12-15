Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS

5

The UZFX SWS {Scalping Winning Signals} Pro v1.0 is a powerful, non-repainting indicator developed by Usman Zabir (UZFX LABS) specifically for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders seeking precise entry signals in fast-moving markets. Ideal for traders who demand reliable, real-time signals without lag or false repaints.

    MY RECOMMENDED* BEST TIME FRAMES : 30M AND ABOVE.
    {1H} IS MY FAVORITE. AND RESULTS ARE MIND BLOWING...!

    Key Features Include:

    • Clear visual arrows for recent and historical signals (with options to display older signals as dots).
    • Automatic calculation and drawing of trade lines: Entry, Stop Loss (based on recent swing low/high), and multiple Take Profit levels (RRR 1:1, 2:1, 3.5:1 – fully customizable).
    • On-chart information panel displaying the latest signal details, entry price, SL, and TP levels.
    • Comprehensive alerts: Popup, sound, push notifications, and email.
    • Chart customization options (colors, background, candle styles).
    • Built-in license expiry system for secure distribution (renewable via updated date).

    Designed for all currency pairs, commodities, and timeframes, the UZFX SWS PRO helps traders identify winning scalping opportunities with enhanced risk-reward management.

    Non-repainting | Accurate Signals | Professional Trade Visualization

    Reviews 1
    Victor Cardenas
    23
    Victor Cardenas 2025.12.22 05:13 
     

    It is a very easy and simple way to get signals. In two days, I got 7 signals with a profit. Currently, it is a very manual order-based system, but it can be improved to operate in auto mode. If it is in auto mode, I recommend lowering the TP for each order.

