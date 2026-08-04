Goat Funded Trader GFT Pro

The Ultimate Challenge Protection Dashboard for Goat Funded Trader (MT5)

Pass your Goat Funded Trader (GFT) challenge with confidence using a professional MT5 dashboard designed specifically to help traders stay within the firm's trading rules.

UZFX Goat Funded Trader Guardian PRO is an advanced account monitoring indicator that continuously tracks your account statistics, calculates challenge rules in real time, and warns you before you violate important risk limits. It is designed exclusively for manual traders and never places, modifies, or closes trades.

Instead of constantly calculating drawdown, profit targets, and remaining risk, you can focus entirely on your trading while Guardian PRO monitors everything for you.

Why Every Goat Funded Trader Needs This Indicator

Many traders lose their evaluations not because of poor trading skills, but because they accidentally violate challenge rules.

Common mistakes include:

  • Exceeding Daily Drawdown
  • Breaching Maximum Drawdown
  • Losing track of Profit Targets
  • Forgetting Minimum Trading Days
  • Miscalculating Remaining Risk
  • Trading without knowing account health

UZFX Goat Funded Trader Guardian PRO eliminates these problems by providing a live dashboard that keeps you informed every second.

Benefits
  • Protect your Goat Funded Trader account from accidental rule violations.
  • Eliminate manual calculations during live trading.
  • Monitor challenge progress in real time.
  • Improve discipline and risk management.
  • Receive early warnings before reaching drawdown limits.
  • Focus on trading instead of monitoring account statistics.
  • Stay informed with a professional, easy-to-read dashboard.
  • Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, and CFD traders.
  • Lightweight, fast, and optimized for MetaTrader 5.
Perfect For
  • Goat Funded Trader Challenge Participants
  • Instant GOAT Account Holders
  • Manual Forex Traders
  • Gold Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Swing Traders
  • Day Traders
  • Professional Prop Firm Traders

Important Notice

UZFX Goat Funded Trader Guardian PRO is not an Expert Advisor.

It does not execute trades, modify orders, or manage positions. Its only purpose is to monitor your account, calculate Goat Funded Trader challenge rules, display your progress, and alert you before potential rule violations, allowing you to maintain full control over your trading decisions.

Trade with Confidence. Stay Within the Rules. Pass Your Goat Funded Trader Challenge.

UZFX Goat Funded Trader Guardian PRO is your personal challenge guardian—built to help you protect your account, master risk management, and maximize your chances of becoming a successfully funded trader.

You can also Download other Prop Firms Based Indicators:
Funded Next Account Saver
Funding Pips Account Saver
The5ers Account Saver
Fxify Funded Account Protector
FTMO Funded Account Saver


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
4.33 (3)
Libraries
The   UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly   script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool that allows traders to quickly move the stop loss of all open positions to their entry price, securing risk-free trades. This script is particularly useful for managing active trades efficiently, ensuring that once a position moves favorably, the trader is protected from potential losses. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicato
FREE
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool that enables traders to immediately close all active market positions with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS L
FREE
Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Indicators
If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Locator UzFx Total TP/SL & Timer v4.0 -  A comprehensive trade management indicator that displays: What the Indicator Now Does: Total Running TP   - Sum of all TP values from open positions across ALL instruments Total Running SL   - Sum of all SL values from open positions across ALL instruments Total Pending TP   - Sum of all TP va
FREE
Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Indicators
The UZFX SWS {Scalping Winning Signals} Pro Advanced v2.0 is a powerful, non-repainting indicator developed by Usman Zabir (UZFX LABS) specifically for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders seeking precise entry signals in fast-moving markets.  Ideal for traders who demand reliable, real-time signals without lag or false repaints. Believe me its one of the Best Indicator, available on MQL5, So Don't Ignore it !! Pricing may increase without prior notice, So get it soon before you miss the cha
Alpha Strike Signals Non Repaint Best New MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (2)
Indicators
The UZFX-Alpha Strike Signals v2.0 is a professional-grade market analysis tool designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with precision and clarity. This advanced indicator combines sophisticated price action recognition with dynamic risk management visualization, delivering clear BUY and SELL signals directly on your chart. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long
FREE
LTL Long Trend Locator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
LTL Long Trend Locator v3.0 - Professional Trend Trading Indicator ( Trade with clarity. Follow the trend with confidence). The LTL Long Trend Locator helps traders find the best times to enter and exit the market by identifying strong, lasting trends. It gives clear signals when trends are starting and ending, helping you trade in the right direction at the right time. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, or Cryptocurrencies, UZFX LTL provides a structured approach to trend-foll
Margin Required and Max Lot Size Can Open
Muhammad Usman Siddique
2 (2)
Libraries
The UZFX - Margin Required and Max Lot Size script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is designed to help traders quickly determine the margin required to open a 1-lot position and calculate the maximum lot size they can trade based on their current account equity. This tool is essential for risk management and position sizing, allowing traders to plan their trades efficiently. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Si
FREE
Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that allows traders to quickly move the stop loss of all open positions to their entry price, securing risk-free trades. This script is particularly useful for managing active trades efficiently, ensuring that once a position moves favorably, the trader is protected from potential losses. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicato
FREE
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indi
FREE
Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock UZFX MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock v1.0 Professional Countdown Timer with Modern Digital Interface for MetaTrader 5 Elevate your trading experience with the UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock , a clean, precise, and highly functional indicator designed for serious traders who value clarity and professionalism on their charts. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Loca
FREE
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pr
FREE
Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The UzFx-Total TP'SL & Timer-MT4 indicator is designed to provide real-time tracking of total   Take Profit (TP)   and   Stop Loss (SL)   values across all open and pending trades. Additionally, it includes a candle countdown timer to indicate the remaining time for the current candle to close. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Locator Key Features: Automatically calcul
FREE
Check Your EA Performance PRO indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Indicators
Check Your EA Performance v1.0 -  Premium Institutional-Grade MT5 Analytics Dashboard > > > > > SEE THE TRUTH BEHIND YOUR EA PERFORMANCE < < < < < Turn Raw Trading History into a clear, decision-ready performance report. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Locator Check Your EA Performance v1.0 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who demand precisio
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a simple yet effective tool that automatically removes all pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) from the trading account. This script is ideal for traders who want to clear their pending orders instantly without affecting active market positions. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Tren
FREE
Daily Trade Guard MT4 EA
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Experts
The UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA is a straight forward and powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Account and Risk Management tool designed to protect your trading account by monitoring daily profit and loss limits. Created by (UZFX LABS), a trusted forex expert, this Expert Advisor (EA) does not open trades but focuses on enforcing your risk management rules to stop trading when limits are reached. It helps traders of all levels manage funds professionally, ensuring discipline and safety in trading. If you a
FREE
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly   is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5
FREE
Enhanced Live Trades and History Visualizer MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
Live Trades and History Visualizer is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders track their open and closed positions with crystal-clear visual cues. Whether you're monitoring live trades or analyzing past performance, this tool provides intuitive, customizable displays of entry/exit points, profit/loss, and trade statistics—directly on your chart. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Sign
FREE
Professional Trader Panel PTP Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
UZFX Professional Trader Panel v1.0 – Your Complete Trade Monitoring Solution Stop juggling between multiple charts and terminal tabs. Get a complete bird's-eye view of your entire trading portfolio in one elegant, real-time dashboard.  Transform your chart into a professional trading command center. Monitor all open positions, account health, and floating P&L at a single glance. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalpi
FREE
CCCC Capital Control Command Center Panel UZFX
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Utilities
The   UZFX Capital Control Command Center Panel v1.1   is a comprehensive trading management and risk control panel designed for serious forex traders who demand complete oversight of their trading operations. This all-in-one solution transforms your MetaTrader 5 platform into a professional command center with real-time monitoring, advanced position management, and automated drawdown protection. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a simple yet effective tool that automatically removes all   pending orders   (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) from the trading account. This script is ideal for traders who want to clear their pending orders instantly without affecting active market positions. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL L
FREE
UZFX All Trades and Pending Orders Monitor
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor v1.0 Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with a modern, ultra-fast, and fully customizable professional dashboard designed for serious traders. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Locator The UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor gives you a complete real-time overview of all active trades and pending
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT5 is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want to track their floating and daily profit & loss (P&L) in both USD and their local currency. This tool provides real-time conversion using a user-defined exchange rate, helping traders visualize their trading performance more effectively. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT4 is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want to track their floating and daily profit & loss (P&L) in both USD and their local currency. This tool provides real-time conversion using a user-defined exchange rate, helping traders visualize their trading performance more effectively. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long
FREE
Funded Next Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
Never Lose Your FundedNext Challenge Again UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO is an advanced MT5 account monitoring indicator built exclusively for FundedNext traders . It is a professional account monitoring and risk management dashboard specifically designed for FundedNext traders. This powerful dashboard continuously monitors your trading account in real time and calculates every important FundedNext challenge rule, helping you avoid accidental rule violations. Whether you're trading a Stellar 1-St
Funding Pips Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The Ultimate Rule Protection Dashboard for FundingPips Traders Never Fail Another FundingPips Challenge Because of Rule Violations Most traders don't lose FundingPips challenges because they can't trade. They fail because they accidentally violate one of the firm's rules. A single mistake... One oversized loss... One overlooked drawdown... ...and weeks of hard work can disappear instantly. UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO was created to solve exactly that problem. This intelligent MT5 dashboard con
The5ers Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO – The Ultimate Challenge Protection Dashboard for MT5 Pass your The5ers Challenge with confidence using the most advanced account monitoring dashboard designed specifically for The5ers traders . UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO is a professional MT5 indicator that continuously monitors your trading account, calculates every important The5ers challenge rule in real time, and alerts you before you accidentally violate drawdown limits or challenge requirements. Unlike Expert Advi
Fxify Funded Account Protector
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The Ultimate FXIFY Challenge Protection Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Trade with Confidence. Stay Within the Rules. Pass Your FXIFY Challenge. Passing an FXIFY challenge requires more than profitable trading—it requires strict compliance with the firm's risk management rules. Many traders lose their funded opportunity not because of poor market analysis, but because they accidentally violate daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, or other account restrictions. UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO is a professional M
F T M O Funded Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
UZFX FTMO Guardian PRO is a professional MetaTrader 5 account monitoring indicator designed to help traders safely complete FTMO Challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence. Unlike Expert Advisors, this tool does not execute, modify, or close trades . It works as a real-time trading assistant that continuously monitors your account and calculates every important FTMO rule while you trade manually. The dashboard displays all critical account statistics in one place, including Balance, E
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