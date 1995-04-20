Local Currency Converter Indicator MT4

The UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT4 is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want to track their floating and daily profit & loss (P&L) in both USD and their local currency. This tool provides real-time conversion using a user-defined exchange rate, helping traders visualize their trading performance more effectively.





Key Features





Displays running profit and loss in USD and your local currency.

Daily Profit & Loss Calculation – Tracks closed trades' P&L for the current day.

Convert P&L into your desired local currency (e.g., PKR, INR, AED, etc.)

Exchange Rate Customization – Manually set the exchange rate for accurate conversion.

Daily Loss Limit Monitoring – Alerts you when the daily loss limit is reached.

Automatic Reset at Midnight – Daily P&L resets automatically every trading day.

Adjustable UI Placement – Modify font size, color, and positioning on the chart.

Why Use This Indicator?





Avoids unnecessary manual conversions and calculation errors.

Provides a clear and structured view of running and closed trade profits.

Ensures better risk management by tracking daily loss limits.

Note: The indicator does not execute trades; it is purely for P&L monitoring and currency conversion.



