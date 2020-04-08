Alpha Strike Signals Non Repaint Best New MT5
- Indicators
- Muhammad Usman Siddique
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The UZFX-Alpha Strike Signals indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a comprehensive tool designed to simplify trading decisions and enhance discipline. It automatically identifies high-probability buy and sell signals, removing emotion and guesswork from the process.
For every signal generated, the indicator provides a complete trading plan directly on the chart. It plots precise entry, stop-loss, and up to five take-profit levels based on customizable risk-reward ratios. This built-in structure ensures every trade is entered with a predefined exit strategy, which is fundamental to consistent risk management.
Key Benefits for Traders
-
Clear and Actionable Signals
-
Generates unambiguous buy and sell arrows on the chart.
-
Eliminates emotional decision-making by providing objective entry criteria.
-
-
Complete Trade Management
-
Automatically plots exact entry, stop loss, and up to five take profit levels for every signal.
-
Calculates stop loss based on recent price action and volatility for logical placement.
-
Provides multiple take profit targets, allowing for partial profit-taking and letting winners run.
-
-
Customizable for All Trading Styles
-
Adjustable signal strength works for various timeframes.
-
Lower settings (3-6) are ideal for higher timeframes like H4 and D1 for swing trading.
-
Higher settings (7-10) are optimized for lower timeframes like M5 and M15 for day trading and scalping.
-
-
Integrated Risk Management
-
Pre-defines risk-to-reward ratios for every trade.
-
Ensures potential profit always justifies potential risk.
-
Builds disciplined trading habits by enforcing proper risk management.
-
-
Comprehensive Alert System
-
Notifies traders of new signals via pop-up, email, or mobile push notifications.
-
Ensures you never miss a trading opportunity.
-
Can be set to alert only on new signals to avoid notification overload.
-
-
Enhanced Chart Visualization
-
Displays all trading levels with colored lines and text labels for easy reference.
-
Shows real-time signal status and trading tips directly on the chart.
-
Tracks current profit/loss in points from the entry price.
-
Optional price action line connects the signal to current price movement.
-
-
Saves Time and Improves Analysis
-
Automates the entire process of signal identification and level calculation.
-
Allows traders to focus on execution and management rather than complex calculations.
-
Provides a consistent framework for analyzing any market or timeframe.
-
Why Traders Need This Indicator
Traders need the UZFX-Alpha Strike Signals to bring structure and discipline to their trading. It provides a systematic approach that is easy to follow. By offering a complete plan for every trade, it helps traders avoid common mistakes like moving stop losses, exiting too early, or failing to lock in profits. It is an all-in-one solution suitable for both beginners learning proper trade structure and experienced traders seeking a reliable, automated system to enhance their strategy.
Ultimately, this indicator serves as a full trading assistant. It is particularly valuable for traders seeking a systematic, rules-based approach to the markets. By automating analysis and enforcing discipline, it helps traders focus on execution, avoid common psychological pitfalls, and work towards more consistent trading results.