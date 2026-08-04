Fxify Funded Account Protector

The Ultimate FXIFY Challenge Protection Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

Trade with Confidence. Stay Within the Rules. Pass Your FXIFY Challenge.

Passing an FXIFY challenge requires more than profitable trading—it requires strict compliance with the firm's risk management rules. Many traders lose their funded opportunity not because of poor market analysis, but because they accidentally violate daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, or other account restrictions.

UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO is a professional MT5 account monitoring dashboard designed exclusively for FXIFY traders. It continuously monitors your account in real time, automatically calculates every important challenge metric, and alerts you before you breach critical risk limits.

Unlike an Expert Advisor, UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO never places, modifies, or closes trades. It simply acts as your personal risk manager, allowing you to focus entirely on your trading decisions while the dashboard keeps you informed about your account health.

Why Choose UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO?

Manual calculations during live trading can be stressful and often lead to costly mistakes. UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO eliminates that burden by providing a complete real-time overview of your challenge progress and risk exposure.

Whether you're trading Gold, Forex, Indices, or Commodities, the dashboard helps you stay disciplined and avoid accidental rule violations that could fail your challenge.

Supports All Major FXIFY Programs

The indicator includes built-in support for multiple FXIFY account types, including:

One Phase Challenge

Two Phase Standard

Two Phase Classic

Two Phase Pro

Three Phase Challenge

Lightning Challenge

Instant Funding Standard

Instant Funding Lite

Simply select your account type, and the dashboard automatically loads the correct challenge parameters, including profit targets, daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, minimum trading days, drawdown method, and additional trading rules.