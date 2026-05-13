Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock UZFX MT5

UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock v1.0

Professional Countdown Timer with Modern Digital Interface for MetaTrader 5

Elevate your trading experience with the UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock, a clean, precise, and highly functional indicator designed for serious traders who value clarity and professionalism on their charts.

If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out!
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Key Features:

  • Accurate Candle Countdown: Real-time display of remaining time until the current candle closes, presented in large, easy-to-read digital format (MM:SS).
  • Dynamic Progress Bar: Visual representation of candle progression with color-coded alerts that shift from green to orange to red as the candle nears completion.
  • Comprehensive Market Information: Displays current Symbol, Timeframe, and Live Spread in a single glance.
  • Floating Profit/Loss Panel: Monitors and shows your open positions' total floating P&L with clear positive/negative color coding.
  • Professional Date Display: Full weekday and date information for enhanced chart awareness.
  • Modern & Customizable UI: Seven elegant themes including UZFX Signature, Lime, Aqua, Gold, Brown, Gray, and Slate.
  • Flexible Positioning: Place the clock at Top-Left, Top-Center, Top-Right, Bottom-Left, or Bottom-Right with adjustable X and Y offsets.
  • Optimized Performance: Lightweight code with smooth operation and professional typography for a premium look.

This indicator is perfect for scalpers, day traders, and anyone who needs precise timing for candle-based strategies. The clean, modern design ensures it integrates beautifully into any chart setup without cluttering your workspace.

Built with attention to detail by Usman Zabir (UZFX LABS), this tool combines functionality with visual excellence to help you stay organized and make timely trading decisions.

Version 1.0 – Ready for immediate use on all timeframes and instruments.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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