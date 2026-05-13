Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock UZFX MT5

UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock v1.0

Professional Countdown Timer with Modern Digital Interface for MetaTrader 5

Elevate your trading experience with the UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock, a clean, precise, and highly functional indicator designed for serious traders who value clarity and professionalism on their charts.

Accurate Candle Countdown : Real-time display of remaining time until the current candle closes, presented in large, easy-to-read digital format (MM:SS).

: Real-time display of remaining time until the current candle closes, presented in large, easy-to-read digital format (MM:SS). Dynamic Progress Bar : Visual representation of candle progression with color-coded alerts that shift from green to orange to red as the candle nears completion.

: Visual representation of candle progression with color-coded alerts that shift from green to orange to red as the candle nears completion. Comprehensive Market Information : Displays current Symbol, Timeframe, and Live Spread in a single glance.

: Displays current Symbol, Timeframe, and Live Spread in a single glance. Floating Profit/Loss Panel : Monitors and shows your open positions' total floating P&L with clear positive/negative color coding.

: Monitors and shows your open positions' total floating P&L with clear positive/negative color coding. Professional Date Display : Full weekday and date information for enhanced chart awareness.

: Full weekday and date information for enhanced chart awareness. Modern & Customizable UI : Seven elegant themes including UZFX Signature, Lime, Aqua, Gold, Brown, Gray, and Slate.

: Seven elegant themes including UZFX Signature, Lime, Aqua, Gold, Brown, Gray, and Slate. Flexible Positioning : Place the clock at Top-Left, Top-Center, Top-Right, Bottom-Left, or Bottom-Right with adjustable X and Y offsets.

: Place the clock at Top-Left, Top-Center, Top-Right, Bottom-Left, or Bottom-Right with adjustable X and Y offsets. Optimized Performance: Lightweight code with smooth operation and professional typography for a premium look.

Key Features:

This indicator is perfect for scalpers, day traders, and anyone who needs precise timing for candle-based strategies. The clean, modern design ensures it integrates beautifully into any chart setup without cluttering your workspace.

Built with attention to detail by Usman Zabir (UZFX LABS), this tool combines functionality with visual excellence to help you stay organized and make timely trading decisions.

Version 1.0 – Ready for immediate use on all timeframes and instruments.