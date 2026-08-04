F T M O Funded Account Saver

UZFX FTMO Guardian PRO is a professional MetaTrader 5 account monitoring indicator designed to help traders safely complete FTMO Challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence.

Unlike Expert Advisors, this tool does not execute, modify, or close trades. It works as a real-time trading assistant that continuously monitors your account and calculates every important FTMO rule while you trade manually.

The dashboard displays all critical account statistics in one place, including Balance, Equity, Floating Profit/Loss, Closed Profit, Daily Profit, Total Profit, Current Drawdown, Remaining Drawdown, Profit Target progress, Trading Days, and overall Challenge Health Status.

The indicator automatically supports:

FTMO 2-Step Standard

FTMO 2-Step Swing

FTMO 1-Step Challenge

It continuously calculates:

Daily Drawdown

Maximum Drawdown

Static Drawdown

Trailing Drawdown (1-Step)

Profit Target Progress

Remaining Profit Required

Remaining Daily Loss Allowance

Remaining Maximum Drawdown

Completed Trading Days

Current Challenge Status

The intelligent warning system provides real-time notifications before rule violations occur. Traders receive alerts when approaching Daily Drawdown limits, Maximum Drawdown limits, Profit Targets, or dangerous floating losses, allowing them to take action before breaching challenge rules.

The dashboard also provides a quick reference for important FTMO trading conditions, including:

News Trading Rules

Weekend Holding Rules

Overnight Holding Rules

Consistency Requirements

Current Challenge Phase

Account Type (Challenge or Funded)

Main Features

Professional movable dashboard

Modern dark theme interface

Multiple color themes

Real-time account monitoring

Automatic FTMO rule calculations

Daily Drawdown tracking

Maximum Drawdown tracking

Profit Target monitoring

Trading Day counter

Challenge health indicator

Warning and danger notifications

Popup alerts

Sound alerts

Lightweight and optimized

No DLL required

No external files required

Works on any MT5 broker

Manual trading assistant

Safe for live and demo accounts

Important Notice

UZFX FTMO Guardian PRO is NOT an Expert Advisor.

This indicator never places, modifies, or closes trades. It is designed exclusively as an account monitoring and risk management tool to help traders stay within FTMO challenge rules.

The calculations are based on the selected FTMO plan and user inputs. Traders are responsible for ensuring that all account settings match their actual FTMO account configuration.

Whether you are trading a Challenge account or managing a funded account, UZFX FTMO Guardian PRO provides the information you need to monitor your performance, protect your account, and trade with greater confidence.



You can also Download other Prop Firms Based Indicators:

Funded Next Account Saver

Funding Pips Account Saver

The5ers Account Saver

Goat Funded Trader GFT Pro

Fxify Funded Account Protector

