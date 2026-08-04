F T M O Funded Account Saver
- Indicators
-
Muhammad Usman Siddique. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
Forex Gold Indices (Trader & Trainer 10+ Years Experience)
Chart Analyst // Forex Top Course Selling at Udemy
{Professional EAs, Indicators and Script Developer}
. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
If you want to Get any Indicator or EAs { FREE } Trial Version.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
UZFX FTMO Guardian PRO is a professional MetaTrader 5 account monitoring indicator designed to help traders safely complete FTMO Challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence.
Unlike Expert Advisors, this tool does not execute, modify, or close trades. It works as a real-time trading assistant that continuously monitors your account and calculates every important FTMO rule while you trade manually.
The dashboard displays all critical account statistics in one place, including Balance, Equity, Floating Profit/Loss, Closed Profit, Daily Profit, Total Profit, Current Drawdown, Remaining Drawdown, Profit Target progress, Trading Days, and overall Challenge Health Status.
The indicator automatically supports:
- FTMO 2-Step Standard
- FTMO 2-Step Swing
- FTMO 1-Step Challenge
It continuously calculates:
- Daily Drawdown
- Maximum Drawdown
- Static Drawdown
- Trailing Drawdown (1-Step)
- Profit Target Progress
- Remaining Profit Required
- Remaining Daily Loss Allowance
- Remaining Maximum Drawdown
- Completed Trading Days
- Current Challenge Status
The intelligent warning system provides real-time notifications before rule violations occur. Traders receive alerts when approaching Daily Drawdown limits, Maximum Drawdown limits, Profit Targets, or dangerous floating losses, allowing them to take action before breaching challenge rules.
The dashboard also provides a quick reference for important FTMO trading conditions, including:
- News Trading Rules
- Weekend Holding Rules
- Overnight Holding Rules
- Consistency Requirements
- Current Challenge Phase
- Account Type (Challenge or Funded)
Main Features
- Professional movable dashboard
- Modern dark theme interface
- Multiple color themes
- Real-time account monitoring
- Automatic FTMO rule calculations
- Daily Drawdown tracking
- Maximum Drawdown tracking
- Profit Target monitoring
- Trading Day counter
- Challenge health indicator
- Warning and danger notifications
- Popup alerts
- Sound alerts
- Lightweight and optimized
- No DLL required
- No external files required
- Works on any MT5 broker
- Manual trading assistant
- Safe for live and demo accounts
Important Notice
UZFX FTMO Guardian PRO is NOT an Expert Advisor.
This indicator never places, modifies, or closes trades. It is designed exclusively as an account monitoring and risk management tool to help traders stay within FTMO challenge rules.
The calculations are based on the selected FTMO plan and user inputs. Traders are responsible for ensuring that all account settings match their actual FTMO account configuration.
Whether you are trading a Challenge account or managing a funded account, UZFX FTMO Guardian PRO provides the information you need to monitor your performance, protect your account, and trade with greater confidence.
You can also Download other Prop Firms Based Indicators:
Funded Next Account Saver
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